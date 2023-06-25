Tyler Lussi scored in North Carolina’s third straight shutout win

Associated PressJun 25, 2023, 1:38 PM EDT
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Tyler Lussi came off the bench and scored to give the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory at home against Racing Louisville on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

It was North Carolina’s third straight win and third straight shutout.

Louisville was in control for most of the first half, outshooting the Courage 8-2, but the teams went into halftime scoreless.

The momentum would turn in the second half, and Lussi broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, getting her initial opportunity blocked but slamming the rebound into the net.

The Courage (7-4-2) continued to threaten for the last 10 minutes, and Racing defender Abby Erceg had to make a sliding block in the 83rd to prevent a second goal.

Louisville (3-4-6) only had two shots in the second half.

Saturday’s game was the last club match for players on both teams who are heading to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which kicks off July 20.

For the Courage, Emily Fox and Casey Murphy were called up by the United States, while Kerolin (Brazil), Mille Gejl and Rikke Madsen (Denmark), and Denise O’Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) were also expected to be named to their national team rosters.

Louisville expects to have six players representing six different countries in the tournament: Ary Borges (Brazil), Alex Chidiac (Australia), Savannah DeMelo (U.S.), Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa), and Wang Shuang (China).

KANSAS CITY CURRENT 2, ORLANDO PRIDE 1

Debinha and Cece Kizer scored in the first half to give the Kansas City Current a victory over the Pride in Orlando.

The first goal came in the 29th minute when Vanessa DiBernardo stole the ball high up the field and quickly found Brazilian Debinha, who caught goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse off her line for her sixth goal of the season.

Kizer snuck in a second goal to close out the first half, collecting DiBernardo’s pass into the box and stretching to poke the ball into the left corner from close range.

Marta got one back for Orlando in the 59th, chipping a penalty kick up the middle as goalkeeper Cassie Miller dove to her right.

The Pride (4-8-1) pushed for an equalizer, outshooting Kansas City 14-9, but Miller had five saves to earn the win for the Current (4-9-0).

For Orlando, Adriana and Marta are expected to be named to Brazil’s final World Cup roster. They’ll likely be joined by the Current’s Debinha. Kansas City midfielder Desiree Scott, who hasn’t played this season due to a knee injury, was named to Canada’s provisional roster.

Current defender Hailie Mace left the match in the 3rd minute with an apparent shoulder injury.

OL REIGN 2, SAN DIEGO WAVE 1

Bethany Balcer scored two goals to give OL Reign a road win.

The Reign (7-4-2) jumped out to the early lead on Balcer’s header in the eighth minute. After Jaedyn Shaw’s goal tied the match for the Wave in the 47th, Balcer added her second — on another header — in the 77th. Afterward she was patted on the head by her teammates in celebration.

San Diego (6-5-2) has now lost four of its last five matches across all competitions at Snapdragon Stadium, including last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Angel City.

Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was sent off because of a red card in the final minutes of regulation.

It was the final club match for seven Reign players: Quinn (Canada) Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Sofia Huerta, Emily Sonnett and Alana Cook (United States).

For the Wave, Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma were named to the U.S. squad. Others heading to soccer’s biggest tournament were Sheridan (Canada) and Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden).

Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Associated PressJun 24, 2023, 12:30 PM EDT
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

MIAMI — Sergio Busquets is joining former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the team’s second major addition in less than a month.

The team confirmed the move Friday in a video posted on Twitter. Inter Miami displayed the phrase “Busi,” referring to Busquets’ nickname, accompanied by quotes from various soccer stars.

“On the field, he’s always No. 5, but in reality as a player and a person, he’s a 10,” Messi wrote in Spanish.

The 35-year-old Messi announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami. He is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut in a home game on July 21, the team confirmed Tuesday. Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa.

After nearly two decades with Barcelona, Busquets announced last month that he would not return to the club. His contract expires at the end of June.

Busquets arrived at Barcelona in 2005 and has played 722 matches for the club, putting him third all-time behind Xavi and record-holder Messi. One of the best defensive midfielders Barcelona has had, Busquets has scored 18 goals and had 40 assists. He has been team captain for the last two seasons.

Adding Busquets brings another high-profile name to a team looking to establish itself in a region that is enjoying plenty of sports success, as the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are coming off respective finals runs.

How to watch, stream sports on USA Network after NBCSN shuts down on January 1st

By Dec 30, 2021, 1:00 PM EST
Find out how to watch NBC Sports on Peacock and USA Network
Getty Images
0 Comments

Starting Saturday, January 1st, 2022, a significant slate of NBC Sports programming and events will appear on USA Network as NBCSN ceases operations.

Sports action that will appear on USA in 2022 includes coverage from the Premier League, NASCAR, INDYCAR, the Olympic Games, USGA and the R&A Golf Championships, college and Olympic sports, horse racing, cycling, and more. Many of these sports will continue to have programming on the NBC broadcast network. In addition, most linear coverage can be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (all PGA TOUR events remain exclusively on NBC or GOLF Channel).

USA Network’s 2022 sports calendar officially kicks off on January 1st with a Premier League tripleheader to start the New Year on the right foot. The slate of matches starts with a top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal taking on defending champions Manchester City.

NBC Sports Programming on USA Network in 2022:

  • The Winter Olympics

  • Premier League

  • Horse Racing

  • NASCAR: Cup and Xfinity Series races

  • Olympic sports

  • Supercross

  • The R&A – The Open, AIG Women’s Open: Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

  • Tour de France

  • USGA – U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open: Early round and weekend lead-in coverage

  • Atlantic 10 basketball

  • IMSA

  • INDYCAR: Two races

  • Monster Jam

How to Stream NBC Sports on Peacock:

Sports fans can stream games and events live on Peacock, including Sunday Night Football, all Notre Dame football home games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, and much more. In 2022, Peacock will continue to offer an array of live sports coverage including Super Bowl LVI and competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Peacock also features studio programming, original series, and documentaries, and full-event replays, and is available across a variety of devices and platforms, with the full list available here. To learn more about sports on Peacock and how to sign up, visithttps://www.peacocktv.com/sports.

Premier League Schedule on USA on New Year’s Day:

On New Year’s Day, USA Network presents a tripleheader as it becomes the cable home of the Premier League. Premier League Mornings kicks off at 7:00 am ET ahead of the first matches of 2022, and the action on the pitch starts with Arsenal vs Manchester City at 7:30 am ET. Here is the full slate on USA on New Year’s Day, streaming on the NBC Sports App:

  • Arsenal vs Manchester City

  • Watford vs Tottenham

  • Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Premier League action on USA continues Sunday, January 2nd starting at 8:00 am ET and will be highlighted by Chelsea vs Liverpool at 11:30 am ET. Content is also available for streaming on Peacock.

RELATED: How to watch, stream Premier League on USA Network after NBCSN shuts down