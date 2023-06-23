All In: Stallions’ RB Bo Scarbrough on winning culture and Crimson Tide habits

The Birmingham Stallions are just two wins away from defending their title and hoisting up the USFL trophy for the second year in a row. If there’s anyone that knows what it takes to win a championship, it’s RB Bo Scarbrough, 26, who had a game-high of 135 rush yards in last year’s inaugural victory.

Scarbrough, a native of Eutaw, Alabama, earned two CFP national titles during his time with the Crimson Tide where he played under head coach Nick Saban. Although, he will not be playing in Sunday’s game due to a knee injury that’s caused him to miss out on the entirety of this season, you can guarantee that Bo Scarbrough will have a commanding voice in the Stallions locker room.

The Alabama fan-favorite discusses what sets the Stallions apart from any other USFL team, what he remembers most from last year’s championship game, what head coach Skip Holtz and Nick Saban have in common, and why Jennifer Holtz’ milkshakes are enough incentive for a Stallions’ win.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What is your real name and how’d you get the nickname Bo?

Bo Scarbrough: I really don’t like to tell people my government name but I got the name “Bo” from my daddy. They used to call him “Kalbo”. Someone in my neighborhood gave me the nickname “Bo” because they used to call me Kalbo as well. They just made it short, it just stuck, and everybody started calling me that. A lot of people think that’s my real name. Everything has “Bo” on it, even my insurance cards…when I go check-in for a doctor’s appointment it’s always Bo. No one calls me by my government name. Not even my mom.

How old were you when you first fell in love with football and do you remember that day?

Scarbrough: It was the summer of kindergarten going into the first grade. Me and my friends would play football in the neighborhood wearing different jerseys–sometimes it was a Manning Jersey or Michael Vick. We would play from sun up till sun down. Our main goal was to make it to the NFL. Once they started little league football in our community, my friend Vontae and I fell in love with it. We were the best of friends and we did everything together. People say that we played alike. They didn’t know the difference between me and him with our shoulder pads and helmets on. Ever since I’ve played for the Green County Gators, I fell in love with football. I love the game, it’s something I’m surrounded by, I know the in’s and out and the game is like your girlfriend.

You mentioned Michael Vick, did you have any others NFL players that you looked up to growing up?

Scarbrough: Growing up I used to like Brandon Marshall, Michael Vick, and Roddy White when he was with the Falcons as well. One of my favorites of all time is Adrian Peterson and I try to mimic my game after him and run the ball like he did. I ended up being on the same team with him in Detroit and it was just amazing.  He’s the type of guy that’s very calm and willing to help you anything. All you have to do is ask. He’s not an arrogant guy from all the things that he’s accomplished in his career. I didn’t expect him to be the type of guy that he was when I first met him, but he’s very respectful. I just tried to follow his footsteps when he was in Detroit. He was my favorite player of all time.

I love that you got to experience that full circle moment. Let’s fast forward to the start of the USFL. You didn’t sign with Birmingham till prior to week five of last season. When did you first hear about the USFL and when did you realize that you wanted to be part of the league?

Scarbrough: I didn’t hear about it until they started drafting people. A guy that I was working out with was telling me about the league and I ended up talking to [the Stallions General Manager] Zach Potter and expressing my interest in playing in the league. But I had the conversation with my agent first and we thought that the USFL would be the best route for me at the moment. Four or five weeks later, I get a call from Daryl [Johnston ]asking me to come down and watch a game to see if I wanted to play. I told him no disrespect, but if I come to Birmingham, I’m not coming to watch a game I’m coming to play.

Where were you when you got the call that the Stallions wanted you and what was your reaction?

Scarbrough: I was at home in Dallas. I didn’t have a big reaction. I realized it was time to go to work. It’s exciting but at the same time, you can’t be too excited because it’s a job. Playing football is one of the hardest jobs in the world because you don’t know if you’re going to be there the next day or not… at the end of the day this is business, this is an organization.

Even though you joined the team mid-season, you were immediately a leader in the locker room. How were you able to make that kind of impact so quickly?

Scarbrough: I think it is something that’s just in me. It’s always been me. When I was at Alabama it was the same way. When I spoke people listened. Me coming here and speaking, people know that I came from Alabama, and they knew that know what it takes win. It’s just all about having a respect from players. When you have respect from your players, if you speak they’re going to listen, and when they listen, they’re going to try to do their best and perform. To be a leader you just have to back up what you’re saying. When I first came, I led by example before I even spoke a word and tried to be a leader on the team. When I spoke, everybody bought into the system and we came together and won a championship.

You guys not only won the inaugural championship, but you only lost one game last season. What is it that sets the Stallions apart? Where does that winning culture come from?

Scarbrough: The winning culture come from us being one and everyone has to buy into the program, listen to Coach Holtz, and be coachable. You can’t be one of those players that wants to do their own thing and not listen. One player can mess up the whole team. There are only 11 guys on the field and if one player doesn’t do his job, then the whole play is messed up. We have players that want to buy in and be coachable and that’s make us different from other teams.

In the championship game you finished with 13 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. Take me back to that day. What do you remember most from that game?

Scarbrough: Winning. Normally, I can’t remember things that happen in the game because you’re in that mindset of domination… but the run I remember the most is the 70-yard-run that I had when I cut it back across the field. The only reason why I remember that run was because I was kind of gassed at the end. I also remember seeing the smile on all my teammates faces and the joy that we had together and the celebration that we had with our coaches and our fans. It was something special to be the first team to win the USFL Championship.

What does that championship win represent for you personally?

Scarbrough: It’s another ring to my collection to be able to show my kids when they’re able to understand what winning is about. I don’t expect them to accomplish what I’ve accomplished, but I expect them to go down that path of being better than I was. I have to show them that and the way to be better than me and raise them the right way. The championship means a lot to me because it’s something that I can carry with me for the rest of my life and it’s something that no one can take away. Everyone wants a championship but not everyone will win.

How is this team different from last season?

Scarbrough: We got almost half of the team back. We have a couple of new guys but we’re telling them what this team is all about. The expectations are very high. We expect guys to come in and be pros and not and not be little kids whose hands we have to hold while we’re trying to win football games.

How would you describe the Birmingham Stallions in one word?

Scarbrough: We’re disciplined and we’re dominant. I had to use two words. We’re a lot of things but the most important is that we’re a dominating team and a disciplined team.

How would you give me an example of your team’s discipline?

Scarbrough: Everyone takes responsibility, comes in on time, and works out when they’re supposed to. If coach gives us the day off, we have guys come in and work out. We do extra work outside of practice.

What’s one thing fans would be surprised to know about the Stallions?

Scarbrough: I’m pretty sure that they probably know everything about us at this point but I think they should know that we love our fans very much. We appreciate the support that they give us by coming out into this hot sun, especially the games that we play in the middle of the day. We really appreciate them and we love them for that. They’re like our 12th player on the field, because they’re going to be loud whether we win or lose. Our fans bring something special to the table.

How would you describe your role in the locker room this season? Is it different from what it was last year?

Scarbrough: It’s the same role but has leveled up because I have a lot of guys that come to me with a lot of questions about personal things that I can help them out with. I’m just happy to be that person that they can come and talk to and get things off their chest that they may be going through.

I love that. It’s a family. Switching gears – tell me about your knee injury. What happened and how are you feeling?

Scarbrough: I’m feeling pretty good. I had a partially torn meniscus and a bone spur behind my kneecap. The rehab is going well. The knee is feeling good so far, a little bit sore from the bone spur but it’ll take a few weeks. I’ll be back on the field for next year.

Great to hear. I wish you a speedy recovery! Last year, you guys were the only team in the league to play the entirety of last season at home, how does it feel to be on the road for some games this season?

Scarbrough: It feels great. I love when the guys go to away games and make them feel like home games. We’re coming in to take over and I like to see the sadness on the other team’s fan’s faces. We’re not bowing down to anyone wherever we go so it will always feel like a home game to us.

What’s it like working with head coach Skip Holtz? Tell me about your relationship with him.

Scarbrough: Coach Holtz is a very funny guy. When you talk to him about something he always has a good explanation and he makes you think about things in a different type of way. Being around Coach Skip is like being around Coach Nick Saban. He makes you feel comfortable being uncomfortable. He’s just a great coach and I love the way he runs the program. I like how he treats us.

When we win a game, we get milkshakes on Tuesday that his wife brings. We’re fighting to win because everyone wants that milkshake. Coach Holtz has fun with us. He takes us to Top Golf, the museum. He spends a lot of time with us. He’s different–he’s more of a player’s coach and he cares about his players a lot.  he take it to the museum.

I love that you brought up that up because I heard Jennifer Holtz makes some bomb milkshakes. What flavor are you getting on a Tuesday afternoon?

Scarbrough: She brings in different ones but I’m kind of a vanilla guy. It’s just so good. You’ve got me thinking about it right now. We appreciate her for taking time out of her day to come and bring us milkshakes. It’s about 63 milkshakes that she has to bring in and it’s a pleasure to have her around. She’s bought into the team and she shown that she loves us.

Switching gears – I want to talk about Alabama. You were born and raised in Alabama, played for the Crimson Tide, now you’re representing the Stallions in Alabama. Tell me about how much pride you have for your state. 

Scarbrough: I have a lot of pride from my state. I won two championships at Alabama. The fans and people here are great. It’s a great place to live. I love what we do here. Playing for Birmingham is even more exciting because the same people that were at the University of Alabama games are here for the USFL games. You get to see a lot of familiar faces. A lot of people get a chance to see me up close, because they didn’t they didn’t get a chance to see me in college up close. Every week I’m meeting someone that says “I watched you in college…”

Last week, I signed autographs for the first two quarters because I felt like I owed them that. It just felt great to look up in the stands and see the smiles on kids faces and grown ups faces.

What led to your decision to go to the University of Alabama?

Scarbrough: Me being from there had nothing to do with me committing to the University of Alabama. My aunt Denise Scarbrough was a big Alabama fan and she supported me in every sport that I did. She died from breast cancer when I was in the 10th grade. Another reason was Coach Saban.

By the time he came to my house, other schools like Miami, Ole Miss, and UCLA had been there. Most of the teams that came told me I would start when I got to college. What stood out to me the most was when Coach Saban came to my house he said, “I’m not going to promise you a starting job, but I am going to promise you that you can come in and compete, and have a chance to play. ” I wanted to compete against the best and I wanted to be the best. Lastly, my mom was right there and she could come to the games. No matter where I went, she was going to be come either way, but it just made it easier for her.

I’m glad that I chose to go there. Coach Saban was there all my years and it made a huge difference for me in the long run.

What’s the biggest lesson you learned from Coach Nick Saban?

Scarbrough: The first is that you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable, that way you can handle anything. Second, the reason why we hold up four fingers is because it represents commitment, effort, discipline, and pride. Coach Saban has instilled those values in us and he cares more about who we are as men and as students than who we are as players. He would always say, if he can’t trust you to go to class, then he can’t trust you on the football field. He put school first.

Alabama is obviously a top tier program. You spent some time competing against and playing alongside the best – and that’s just talking about your teammates. You talked about the lessons you learned from Coach Saban, but what lessons have you learned from them? 

Scarbrough: I’ll use Derrick Henry as an example. He was a guy that worked out after practice. He went hard in everything that he did and never took any plays off. I watched him, Kenyan Drake, and T.J. Yeldon…those guys would go full speed in everything that they did and then when they got to the game, the game was so much easier for them and they weren’t tired. Those guys taught me how to practice. I learned just by watching them. They didn’t have to speak or say anything.

You’ve spent some time with five NFL clubs after college, but unlike most players in the USFL you’ve actually had a taste of that NFL Game Day experience. What was your biggest takeaway from those collective experiences?

Scarbrough: You have to treat [football] like it’s a job because it is. [That mindset] has translated to the USFL. I treat it like it’s the NFL because it’s a job and we get paid to play. It’s being a pro.

You’ve had a lot of challenges in your career. The injuries in high school, college, and then having things not go as planned with the NFL. Yet your work ethic is unmatched. I read that you keep plays taped to your bathroom door that way you can study when you’re in the restroom. What’s your why? What keeps you going?

Scarbrough: My kids, my family, and the love of the game. When you love something so much, it’s hard for you to walk away until your time is over. That’s what drives me…. I tape plays against the bathroom door because of Coach Burton Burns at Alabama. I got that from him.

We’ve seen you on the field holding your son Island. He sees your example and is going to grow up with that core memory of watching your work ethic on the field. What does that mean to you?

Scarbrough: It means a lot. My 7-year-old daughter sees it as well. It’s very heartwarming for your kids to see you playing the game and do a good job. For Island, I know he doesn’t really know what’s going on but later in life, I can show him all the videos and the pictures. I don’t want him to put the pressure on him to be the player that I was. I want him to be better than me. Whatever he chooses to do, I’ll make sure he does it 100% well.

Once you have kids your life changes. Your heart gets softer. To watch [my kids] grow up so fast makes me feel like I’m getting older as the days go by. They have to eat. I have to provide for them and be the man they expect me to be–a man who handles his responsibilities with integrity.

Tell me about your relationship with your Mom – is she still doing your meal prep?

Scarbrough: Most people think my mom is my sister because of how young she looks. She’s still working at DCH Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She comes to every game and is supportive. I haven’t had her do my meal prep in a minute but now that you mention it I’ll probably have her start in the next six weeks or so. I appreciate her for everything she’s done for me. Without her I wouldn’t be the man I am today.

What’s on that meal prep menu?

Scarbrough: She already knows that I’ll want fried chicken, rice, collard greens, corn bread, and some black eyed peas… I can go on and on about those meals.

How has playing in the USFL changed your life?

Scarbrough: I wouldn’t say that it changed my life but it’s given me an opportunity to keep playing football.

You have a degree in criminal justice, what do you hope to do after football?

Scarbrough: I want to be an FBI investigator. That’s something that I always dreamed of being an FBI investigating. So after my career is over with football, I’m gonna pursue to be you know, in the FBI.

Alright, time for our speed round. Finish this sentence I’m not ready for game day without…

Scarbrough: Being prepared.

Favorite Food?

Scarbrough: Fried chicken.

Guilty pleasure show?

Scarbrough: Welcome to Eden.

What’s the most embarrassing song on your playlist?

Scarbrough: “Work” by Rihanna.

Would you rather have a pause button in your life or a rewind button in your life? What moment would you pause/rewind to?

Scarbrough: Rewind and I would go back to high school. It was fun. No responsibilities or bills.

Your life is on the line and you need to sing karaoke to defend it – what song are you picking?

Scarbrough: “Intro” by Lil’ Baby

Who from your team is most likely to have their own reality show?

Scarbrough: Zaquandre White.

Which Birmingham Stallion is most likely to cancel plans last minute?

Scarbrough: J’Mar Smith.

Which teammate is most likely to survive a scary movie?

Scarbrough: Marlon Williams.

New Orleans Breakers’ QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, 34, has everything riding on this season. The San Francisco, California native had his named etched into a starting quarterback position–something he’s been working towards for his entire professional career–after leading the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts to the Grey Cup championship in 2022. Yet he walked away from it all to start from the bottom and fight for a starting QB spot on first-time head coach John DeFillipo’s New Orleans Breakers’ roster. His motivation? Being closer to family and ultimately getting one step closer to playing in the NFL.

Despite successfully mustering through the highs and lows of the season, Bethel-Thompson says it’s “championship or bust”. The New Orleans Breakers are two games away from having their names forever carved into a piece of league history. Their first test will be against the defending champions, the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday. Only one team will advance to the 2023 USFL Championship Game taking place on NBC and Peacock, July 1.

Bethel-Thompson details why this year was such a gamble, the personal adversity he went through, and more below.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You’re two wins away from the USFL title. You’ve helped your team get here, leading the league in passing yards during the regular season – if you were to give me one word to sum up what this season has meant to you so far what would it be and why?

McLeod Bethel-Thompson: I think just one play at a time. I really appreciate this team. I love being a part of this team. I love being part of this group. It’s truly our defense, special teams, and our run game that’s really spurned the way this year. I’ve been riding the wave of this amazing team and how talented we are. Like you said, we are two wins away. I’m just so excited to get this team over the hump and to handle what we need to handle this week and push on towards the next week.

What has been the most challenging part of the season for you and why?

Bethel-Thompson: Obviously, the middle stretch. We went on a losing streak, and I wasn’t playing my best football. Life was kind of hitting me at all different angles. That was a good point of adversity. Every meaningful season has its tough patch. That’s something you have to go through, you have to find your inner strength, push through it, and then it means that you’re ready when crunch time comes around. This is crunch time and I’ve got to play my best ball at the right time so I’m excited for the opportunity.

You mentioned finding your inner strength. How have you been able to do that?

Bethel-Thompson: Sitting with family, appreciating my daughter, my wife, my mother and the support network that I have. Taking the moment to cherish their love and the little moments you have throughout the week. You can’t control results all the time. But you can definitely control your process and control the love that you’re pouring into people and the love that they’re pouring into you. It’s been great to enjoy the two things I love most and that’s family and football.

What has been the most rewarding part of the season so far?

Bethel-Thompson: Just getting to know another great group of humans that are playing the game they love and being close to family while I get to do it.

How would you describe the team dynamic of the New Orleans Breakers?

Bethel-Thompson: A lot of great characters who love to play football. They truly love the game and it shows in how they play. I think we’re a clutch team, we’ve got a big backbone, and we like playing with each other….I think we’re really talented along alongside that. I’m excited for us to put together a complete game and see how truly good we can be.

You’ve said, “what makes championship DNA is how you handle the locker room”. How have you built that brotherhood amongst your teammates?

Bethel-Thompson: We try to hang out as much as we can. It’s been a crazy fast season so I feel like I haven’t done it as much as I would like to. But we try to have O-line dinners and we get to hang out on the bus and soak up that time. It’s just a great group of people and we’re excited to just put together a complete game. We don’t feel like we’ve played well yet. So we want to put that together for all three sides of the ball for four quarters and see how good we can be.

You worked with Coach John DeFilippo during your time with the Eagles. I know he was one of the reasons you came to the league. What is it about him that drew you here and what has it been like being led by him?

Bethel Thompson: What really stands out is offensive mind. He has such a prolific, dynamic offense, and I got to see a glimpse of it when I was in Philly, then I got immersed in it here. The other thing is his passion for the game of football. He truly loves the game and he’s a football junkie. We share that in common and I’m excited to make his first-year head coaching debut a really successful one. We’ve got two more games to make that happen.

What would people be surprised to know about him?

Bethel-Thompson: I think just how quirky he is. They don’t get to see the Flip that just loves to laugh and crack jokes.

Family and ultimately getting closer to playing in the NFL were a big part of your decision to come to the USFL but I’ve heard you say, everything is betting on this year. For the people that don’t understand, can you explain the position you’re in and why this year was such a gamble for you?

Bethel-Thompson: For me to work so hard to be an established starter in the CFL was a really, really hard thing to do. There are only nine teams up there. There’s really good talent out there. I worked really hard to become a starter up there and to leave is crazy. It makes no sense to switch into a new league and a new environment where you have to compete to be the starter and fight every week. But I think it was the right challenge at the right time.

I don’t play the game for monetary reasons. I don’t play the game for fame. I play the game because I’m chasing my best self. This season put a huge amount of adversity I wasn’t expecting and I think that’s a good thing because it made me stronger. I truly believe if you listen to the game, it will teach you lessons in life. The adversity we face midseason, the adversity I faced on and off the field, puts me in a position that I know I’ll be a stronger person for my daughter down the road. I’ll be a stronger person when I do end up coaching and help other people with my lessons and try to have them not make the mistakes I made.

I’m really appreciative for the moment and attacking this journey. It would be so much sweeter if we got the last two [wins]. Hopefully, that’s the path we’re on and I’m riding the right wave.

What kind of adversity did you face on and off the field this season?

Bethel-Thompson: A lot of that is just personal stuff that everyone has. We’re football players on the field but we’re also people off the field. There’s a whole other side of life that hits you that you have to go home and deal with. It’s good and when they’re intermingling and when they’re feeding each other, it’s really positive. The biggest thing about this year is I didn’t let them fight each other. I’m living cohesively with both. If they’re all tying together at the right time, we’re going to play our best game on Sunday and take this thing to the next level.

From the time you left high school, you said “no one gave you the keys”. Last year you got to drive  and led Toronto to the Grey Cup and then you leave a place where you could have had a Hall of Fame career in the CFL. Did you receive any criticism for your decision?

Bethel-Thompson: Oh, I’m sure I did. Not a ton to my face but I’m sure a lot of people had a whole bunch of criticism as to why I would do that.  I’m just appreciating where I’m at and this opportunity that’s in front of us. I don’t listen to the outside voices. If I did, I’d be chasing my tail a bunch. I’m just focused on this week and playing a really good team, at the right time. These are the two best teams in the league. This is why you show up and why you do all the hard work.

You’ve said that the whole season would be a failure if you didn’t win the championship. Do you still feel that way? Have you had any moments this season where you felt, okay, this was worth it?

Bethel-Thompson: I think that’s why you’re constantly trying not to empty yourself along the way, but we play this game for one reason and that’s to raise the trophy at the end of the year…I do believe that is championship or bust. That’s why we show up. That’s why we we embark on all the hard work that we do so that we can etch ourselves in something that lasts forever. But we don’t do that in a way that shrinks us, you have to do that in a positive way.

It’s about building yourself up as a person on a daily basis. It’s not an all-or-nothing adventure, you’re filling your cup up each day to become a champion and raise the trophy. It doesn’t happen the other way around, you don’t win a championship and then become a champion. You become a champion and then you earn the right to to raise that trophy. So it’s just about taking it one day at a time and trying to get better each day.

Going back to putting it all on the line, have you felt any pressure going into games week-by-week? How have you handled it?

Bethel-Thompson: Of course, you feel pressure every weekend. You feel the most pressure when you aren’t playing your best and feel like you’re not performing. That middle stretch of the season was definitely a tough one of just not feeling like yourself out there. Like, what am I watching? That’s not who I am.

Sometimes you search for answers and you just have to come back to your center. That’s the challenge every week of football. It truly is a mental, physical and emotional process to know how much [the game] means to you and to be able to show up, play after play and not let it define you. I think that’s a lesson that you can take from football and transfer over to life as well.

If the Breakers win this year’s championship, this will be your second title in less than a year. I know it’s hard to say until you experience it but knowing everything you’ve walked through to get here, what award would mean more to you the Grey Cup or the USFL championship trophy?

Bethel-Thompson: Oh you can’t compare them. They’re two totally different journeys and they’re equally special. When I have that feeling we can talk again and I’ll let you know. But it would mean a lot to get these guys on this team to that championship level. There’s a lot of champions in this room. We’ve just got to play championship football.

Earlier on, you said the Breakers haven’t played their best football yet. What would that look like?

Bethel-Thompson: Domination. We feel we’re the best team in this league and when we put all three phases together, it’d be really fun to watch. I think we have the best defense in the league.

You’ve already faced the Birmingham Stallions twice this season. You’re 1-1 against them. From a game standpoint, what have been your biggest takeaways from your matchups against the defending USFL champions?

Bethel Thompson: They’re just a good football team. They’re in the right gap at the right time. They’re aggressive team and they hit you hard. They’re a total unit. A team you see as a worthy challenge. But we also know that we can handle them and we’re excited for the opportunity to go out and attack them on Sunday and impose our will on them. May the best team come out and win. We’re excited for that to be us.

Going back to one of your biggest motivations for playing in the league, the NFL, you’ve had opportunities with 5 different teams. What would finally getting that starting position mean to you?

Bethel-Thompson: It’d be great. Obviously, it’d be a new opportunity and a new challenge, embarking on a new adventure, which is what this is. It wouldn’t mean anything more than [the USFL]. I’ve come to realize that when you’re playing championship level football, it’s amazing at any level. I’m not depending on that. It’d be great to have that opportunity to go against the best of the best and I absolutely think I could do it, but I don’t need it. I’m just excited to play my best football these next two games and let the chips fall where they may. If GMs are interested, they’re interested, but it’s nothing I can control.

You’ve said in the past that you didn’t take full advantage of those opportunities. What have you learned and how have you evolved?

Bethel-Thompson: One, not being so beholden to the game and not needing it as much frees me up to play better football. The other thing is just prioritizing the right things in your life– the rest, recovery, the game plan, your craft, and having that wisdom to create that little space between you and the game that you need to play your best.

As a quarterback, there’s so many things you have to think about on a play-to-play basis. Now I have the experience of thinking on more complex and deep levels which helps the team progress and win a game. Having that kind of experience in the game, but also that distance away from the game, those two in combination make me me more prepared than ever.

Would you say those are things you learned during your time in the CFL? How did your time in there make you who you are today?

Bethel-Thompson: Definitely. It just gave me the experience to play the game. Early on in my career, I didn’t play enough to really have that so it was hugely beneficial in that. The CFL is also very challenging because it’s a really difficult game. It’s a hard on the quarterback with only two downs. As soon as you run the ball on first-down, you’re in third-down immediately. There is no warm up throw, there is no second-down throw away, you’re in third-down mode when you’re in second down up there. So it’s a harder game to play. It challenges you. The field is bigger. So that in combination, not only getting the game experience, but also playing a really difficult game of football, has made me a better player and I think it shows.

Family was a large part of the reason you decided to play in the USFL. Your partner Chinaka Hodge is a successful writer for Marvel. You’re both laying the groundwork for hard work and success for your daughter. What does it mean to you that Aziza gets to cheer both of you on?

 Bethel-Thompson: It means the world. She’s such a cool kid. Everyday I get to see her she wakes up with an unbelievable attitude, a new insight, and creative things to say. I just want to be the best version of myself for her. When she was born I realized I’ve never wanted to show up for someone like I wanted to show up for Aziza. I’ve never wanted to be a better person than I want to be for Aziza. Then I realized, why am I just doing that for her? That’s how I should show up everywhere.

I’m just so honored that she’s in my life. I want to show her that I’m chasing my dreams and how I handled the good and hard times. She’s a daily inspiration and I’m so thankful for her.

You’ve been playing football for over 20 years now. I know we talked a lot about how the NFL is obviously a huge career goal for you what has been the most rewarding part of this journey so far and what would you say is the biggest lesson you’ve learned along the way?

Bethel-Thompson: Wow, there there are too many lessons to name. But I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned overall is how important it is to be present. There’s so many things in life that can carry you away. When you’re too far in the future, that’s anxiety. When you’re too far in the past, it’s a level of regret. So as much as you can, be in the moment, right here. Don’t let your emotions or your thoughts cloud your brain and how powerful being in the present is.

How has the USFL impacted your life?

Bethel-Thompson: It’s great. It’s been the next challenge. it’s been a really challenging season with highs and lows. We started really well and dipped down and now we’re on the way back up. It’s made me cherish the important things in life that we see. In Birmingham, Alabama, part of the world I never would have been to without this, so it’s been a really good journey. I think it’d be that much sweeter once we win these next two games…I’m just appreciative of where I am, where my feet are right now, and the first person I am right now.

What has the conversation in the locker room been like in the midst of those highs and lows? How have you guys been able to keep your eyes forward?

Bethel-Thompson: That’s the great thing about this team. You don’t need to worry, everyone just pulls the rope. You don’t panic, we’re not results oriented. We love the game of football and we’re showing up for the man next to us. We all have our selfish goals. We all are here for different reasons. But those goals are so tightly knitted with our team goals that we know how to show up. We know how to have a strong backbone and we believe in each other.

I’m excited for this team to put it together and get that that celebration feeling in that locker room. There’s nothing better.

Alright it’s time for our speed round. Finish this sentence I’m not ready for game day without..

Bethel-Thompson: Food.

Game-day hype song?

Bethel-Thompson: Nothing hype. I’ve got to slow myself down so it’s always something calm that puts me right in the zone.

Most embarrassing song on your playlist?

Bethel-Thompson: There’s some weird stuff on my playlist so probably the whole thing.

Guilty pleasure show?

Bethel-Thompson: Ted Lasso.

Would you rather have a pause button in your life or a rewind button in your life? What moment would you pause/rewind to?

Bethel-Thompson: Probably rewind. I would rewind back to preseason game 3 in 2015 against the Chicago Bears, right before halftime.

Why?

Bethel-Thompson: I don’t know. I would have changed what I did on that next play.

Your life is on the line and you need to sing karaoke to defend it – what song from your “weird playlist” are you picking?

Bethel-Thompson: “I will survive”

Who from your team is most likely to have their own reality show?

Bethel-Thompson: Johnnie Dixon.

Which New Orleans Breaker is most likely to cancel plans last minute?

Bethel-Thompson: All of us.

Which Breaker is most likely to survive a horror movie?

Bethel-Thompson: Marcus Tatum. Our left tackle.

The Pittsburgh Maulers may have only won one game last year, but the energy in the team’s locker room filled with passion as the league created an opportunity for many to play the game they love again. Maulers Safety Tre Tarpley, 26, a Pittsburgh native, opens up about how the USFL has changed his life, what new Head Coach Ray Horton has brought into the locker room, and what fans can expect from the Pittsburgh Maulers on their redemption tour.

NBC Sports: You didn’t play varsity football until your senior year. You were listening to [motivational speaker] Eric Thomas one day and then made it a personal goal to play D1 football. Tell me about that day.

Tre Tarpley: It was my junior year going into my senior year. I heard a lot of Eric Thomas’ speeches. I was driving in the car and my cousin was coming in town to visit. I forget the month it was… maybe February. I was wearing a red hoodie. I don’t know why I remember this so vividly, but nonetheless, I was driving through the Liberty Tunnels because I’m from Pittsburgh, PA. I just remember… it was just very surreal. It was the first time I had heard something and I actually believed in myself in a different way.

It wasn’t the “how bad do you want to breathe” speech that everybody knows. I forget which one it was, but [Thomas] was really just talking about if you’re not where you want to be, you need to look in the mirror, and you need to make a decision.  I’ll never forget, I picked my cousin up and I told him “I’m going to be a D1 athlete. I’m going to make this happen. ”

That was the first time I understood the power of the mind and how the things that you say to yourself, whenever God designs for it to come to fruition, it will. You just have to be diligent in that process. Everything else from there, snowballed and propelled me into my senior year.

Were you a Steelers fan growing up? What was your NFL team?

Tarpley: I didn’t really grow up with Steelers fan. I had favorite players. When I was younger I played running back so I really like Adrian Peterson and Percy Harvin. They were probably my two favorite players and then as I got older and got to high school, I started paying more attention to Darrelle Revis. He’s from Aliquippa–not the same exact area that I’m from but the Western Pennsylvania area.

Fast forward to your college days. You did end up going to a D1 school. Vanderbilt was put on your radar via Facebook Messenger. What led to your decision to ultimately go there?

Tarpley: Coach Rod Chance is a good friend of mine and a great mentor that came into my life. He reached out to me about two or three weeks before signing day. I had very few offers. I talked to a few schools and they reached out. I didn’t even know what Vanderbilt was. I had looked it up after he messaged me and saw that [Vanderbilt Football] played Ole Miss. I remember my senior year [of high school] after our first game, I had watched that game thinking, “I don’t know who Vanderbilt is but they were balling.”

You’ve said in the past your junior year was one of the most difficult years of your life and career? What happened?

Tarpley: My sophomore going into junior year I actually tore my pectoral muscle. It was kind of a freak accident. I wasn’t out long, probably only for about two months or whatever. But during that time, I didn’t play in spring ball. When I came back, there was a big transition with the coaches because I had started the year before playing nickelback underneath Coach Mason, and when I came back, they were like, “We realize you have a high football IQ, you’re intelligent and athletic, we’d like to try you at some different places and safety.”

In high school, I really just played predominantly strong safety. I played nickel, which is more closely related to strong safety. They wanted to try me out at free safety. I went to play free safety and I didn’t do well.

Shout out to all of my teammates, they helped me [eventually] grow into the position as well as my coaches. But I started out the year getting benched which was very different for me. Freshman year I played a little bit. As a sophomore I started the whole year, so I went in thinking junior year was going to be my year, and then senior year, I can go to NFL. Everything was kind of planned out and then everything really took a major shift.

At that point I had to reposition myself. I really found my faith for myself and started following Christ and that was like my biggest moment in my life because I felt like up until that point I was being what people call “pseudo-Christian” and not to offend anybody but I’m just being honest from my end–I really wasn’t living out my relationship with the Lord. So I quickly got corrected and had to figure that out.

Congruent with that, my strength coach James Dobson pulled me to the side and was like, “Hey man, I watched you last year and I know you can play.” Going back to what we said about the Eric Thomas thing. He told me I was in my own head. He said “I need you to stop worrying about the NFL and those other things and just take this thing day by day.” He really reset me. The spiritual part got my perspective on life together but that [conversation] really got my perspective of football back and I really appreciate Coach Dobson. 2016 was a rough year, for sure.

The following year, you injured your knee during your last practice before your very last game. Take me back to that moment.

Tarpley: It was the last practice of the year. There were a few NFL teams that came out to practice to watch us and my teammates and I were excited. Obviously, we didn’t have the season that we wanted, but after four years we were ready to get our chance to do pro day in front of some NFL teams and see what God has in store.

We’re doing a regular one-on-one drill, I’m covering one of my friends and I go to jump for the ball and my cleat gets stuck in his shoelace and I tore my ACL. The doctor told me he’d been working for 22 years and had never seen anything like that — it was a crazy accident. He didn’t know whether to call it a contact or non-contact injury because it was just so freaky. You and I could go out there 50 times and something like that would never happen.

What’s the biggest lesson you learned from your injury an that season of life?

You’ve had a few different opportunities in minor league and professional football. You even had an opportunity with the Steelers – but what was your initial reaction when the USFL opportunity came up?

Tarpley: I was honestly super, super excited. I didn’t know what to expect in terms of like the play and how everything was going to be structured, but I was excited because I felt like for the longest I needed a platform, since college. The other leagues I played in didn’t last. I played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF), they got shut down. Spring League was like 3 games. I didn’t get a chance to play in the XFL. Then the USFL came up so I was just super excited. It was an opportunity for me to go out, show my skills, and put everything on display.

Obviously, teams go into the season with the intention of winning as many games as they can but in terms of your own personal expectations, did last season go the way you thought it would?

Tarpley: No. I ended up getting injured, I think during the seventh game and I missed the last three games. It was a hip strain. It wasn’t that big of a deal but I couldn’t go back out and play. That was kind of frustrating, but I would say up until then it went really well for me individually. There are some things that I’ve worked on this offseason to improve, but if I got to play the last few games I probably would have had a different answer for you.

What are some of those things that you worked on in the off season?

Tarpley: Probably my biggest one is just tackling. I think that I had a lot of opportunities getting to the ball and I think I did have some good plays in terms of tackling, but just getting to the ball and finishing.

The other thing I would say is landmark assignments. Making sure that I’m in the right position when I need to be. I think I understand football really, really well, but sometimes I get myself out of position just by moving. So [I worked on] not taking any false steps.

You’ve talked in the past about wanting to take more calculated risks during the game. Do you think you did that this season?

Tarpley: Yes, for sure. I think there were probably a few more I could have taken, but I think that I did a good job taking the calculated risks that presented themselves.

Give me one word to describe the season

Tarpley: It was exciting. I had a lot of fun!

What did you learn about your team and what did you learn about yourself?

Tarpley: About my team, it showed me how me how much people really love football. I feel like when you’re not at the highest level like the NFL, everything’s not perfect.  It’s a new league. There’s going to be things that everybody’s figuring out and it’s nobody’s fault. But I think in football, when you have people coming from so many different places — from college, some people were first round draft picks — just so many different levels that are coming in and we all have to come together. I think it just shows how much people love the sport. We’re all getting paid the same thing. You can’t really be a prima donna. It’s cool.

How would you describe the Pittsburgh Maulers in one word?

Tarpley: Passionate. Everybody on the team was passionate. We didn’t get as many wins as we wanted to. Not even close. But I think that everybody showed their passion for the game and how much they wanted to win.

What’s one thing people would be surprised to find out about the Pittsburgh Maulers?

Tarpley: We have a lot of of jokesters. I feel like people talk about their team and they’re like, “Yeah, we’ve got funny dudes.” But this year, for sure I feel like we have a lot of jokesters and to be transparent with you, I think we really are coming together as a family. I’m super excited for the season. This year we’ve got new players, everyone’s just collectively coming together and every day in the locker room we have fun. We laugh. Everybody has that love and camaraderie. It reminds me of college and high school because it is a second season and people are trying to progress. It’s pretty cool to see.

You mentioned new players on the team. What can fans expect from the Maulers this season and how will your team be different?

Tarpley: I think there’s going to be a lot of big plays on both sides of the ball. Just be ready for big plays, that’s really all I’ve got to say. I don’t want to say too much. Last year, I think defensively we were really fundamentally sound, but I don’t think we got nearly as many turnovers as we wanted to. I think our offense last year had a lot of weapons. We didn’t always capitalize on those opportunities that we had, but when we did, they were super explosive. I just think it’s about being more consistent but I’m excited to see the big plays that we we present this year.

You played under your current Defensive Coordinator Jarren Horton during your time at Vanderbilt– what’s your relationship with him like?

Tarpley: Me and Coach Horton, are real cool. [At Vanderbilt], I would always go in there and converse with him and all of the other coaches about the game plan and stuff like that. When I found out he was a coach [in the USFL] I was like whoa, that’s crazy. I hadn’t talked to him in so many years. We weren’t super close [since Vanderbilt] but we have a great relationship. I trust him as a coach. He trusts me and we have a really good relationship.

Now his dad, Ray Horton, is the new head coach. What is your relationship with him like so far?

Tarpley: He’s great. His first day in the locker room, me and Bryce [Torneden], our other safety walked in, and he was quizzing us already which was super, super cool. He’s a DB. He played in the NFL for countless years. He coached DBs in the NFL. He’s just a high caliber guy. He understands the game and is just a great human all around. He wants to do his best for the players. I would consider him a players coach through and through. Just like [Coach Jarren], he has high expectations for everybody on the team and makes sure we’re all held to that.

What are some of those expectations?

Tarpley: I think the biggest one is if it’s going to help the team win, then we should do it. That holds everybody accountable. Whether it’s off the field, taking care of your body, watching film, remaining consistent in your craft when you’re on the field, taking care of your teammates–it really puts a bigger picture on the most important thing which is winning games.

He understands that also requires you to do things right off of the field, not just an “Xs and Os guy” that only cares about football and could care less about the men in the room. He’s really big on that. In our team meetings he’s very detailed with how he explains things to us. He’s a coach, but more of a mentor the way he talks about the game. He’s offered us a lot of different perspectives since he’s come in.

What was your reaction to finding out about Kirby Wilson’s resignation and what’s the biggest lesson you learned from him last season?

Tarpley: Coach Wilson and I have a really good relationship. That’s my guy for sure. I was shocked [when he resigned]. I didn’t know. I texted him immediately to make sure everything was good and he said it was fine. He just had to make the best decision for him and his family. I totally respect it.

As far as what I learned from him, he really explained to me what it’s like to be a professional. He would always talk to the team about being a pro and with his experience coaching for so many years in the NFL, he’s seen it all. He’s just a great person. I talked to him multiple times throughout the offseason, so me and him are super cool.

You’ve talked about some of the work that you put into the offseason. You talked about the expectations that court Coach Horton has for you guys. What’s your personal goal for this upcoming season?

Tarpley: A personal goal is just to go out, put good film out, be consistent and just make sure that I’m putting my my team in position to win. Whatever that looks like at the end of season, whether I’m become a first team USFL All-Star or I don’t, as long as I’m putting good film out, being consistent and having fun with my teammates, I think everything else will align.

I know for you it’s not about the location. You just want to play good football. But what do you think of Canton, Ohio being the new home for the Pittsburgh Maulers?

Tarpley: I’m not going to lie, I’m kind of excited. There are no teams here–aside from us and the Generals–but I think it’s pretty dope. They love football here. It’s a football state and city specifically too. So I’m excited. I think a lot more fans are going to come out then we as players expect.

You’re not playing in the city of Pittsburgh, but you’re from Pittsburgh, playing for Pittsburgh – how much pride do you have in representing your city?

Tarpley: A lot! It’s definitely cool. I got a lot of text messages and people reaching out, especially now that we’re up here in Canton. Last year it was cool, but we were in Birmingham. Now that we’re like 2 hours away, a lot of my homeboys growing up are going to come to some games. My family is going to be able to make it to almost every home game so that’s super exciting. When you’re from Pittsburgh, you definitely have a lot of pride in terms of being from the city and wanting to represent it well. I don’t want to let anybody down either, so I’ve got make sure I put it on for the city.

How do you feel about the Maulers changing the colors of their uniforms to the Pittsburgh black and gold?

Tarpley: It’s definitely exciting. I’m happy. The purple was cool, but I like black and gold, though.

Is there a game you’re most excited for this season?

Tarpley: Not really. We only won one game last season so really everybody can get it. That’s how I’m looking at it. We’ve got a whole redemption tour and we need to get some more wins for sure so not really anybody in particular. All the teams are really good so we’ll just take it one game at a time. The New Orleans Breakers are first.

Switching gears – you used to be very superstitious on game day in college but you’re not anymore. How did your mind set shift?

Tarpley: Beforehand I had to wear this tape and listen to this specific song and do all this other stuff. I think as I’ve matured, most importantly spiritually, I just understood that a lot of that stuff doesn’t really determine the outcome. I read a book called “Getting to Neutral” by Trevor Moawad and it changed my life. He talked about the power of neutral thinking and your routine and that it’s not supposed to be like this ritualistic thing. You need to pay attention to your behaviors which fuel everything in life. The more I understood that, I realized it doesn’t really matter what I wear but it’s about how I think and prepare for what I’m about to do. It’s all about your thoughts on a play-to-play process. I think I’ve simplified the game and the people that make the game the most simple, always perform the best.

How has life changed for you since playing in the USFL?

Tarpley: It’s changed a lot. Football wise, it’s afforded me the opportunity to come back and play. I’ve got a lot of friends who would love to be in my position so I don’t take it for granted. We now have a second season so it made me look forward to something in the offseason, which was beautiful because in other years, when leagues got cancelled, you’re just training and watching other people play and waiting around for a call that may or may not even come. You get sad. I’m just thankful.

You have a YouTube Series called “Trust the Seed” where you’ve been documenting your journey. Can you talk about the foresight and vision behind it?

Tarpley: I made my grandma a promise after she passed away. She never got to see me make it to the NFL. She didn’t even get to see me play D1 football. I went to her grave site before I drove back to Nashville to start my junior season and I told her I was going make it to to the NFL, somehow, someway. When I got hurt, like I told you I had a decision I had to make. What’s crazy is even before then, I was recording these videos. I would just pull my phone out when stuff would happen–good or bad–and just record.

I would always say it was me checking in for the future Tre. I was going to wait till I got to the NFL to drop all of them but then I realized there are people that need this encouragement now and that motivated me to post it.  It was scary because I don’t even know if I’m going to get that [NFL] call, but I’m telling all of these people that it’s going to happen… we’re just on a journey right now. 

Do you ever go back and watch some of those earlier videos that you’ve posted, and if so, how would you say that you have grown personally on the on the journey?

Tarpley: Oh, I’ve grown so much! People always talk about reaping and sewing no matter whatever you believe, people always use that analogy. What you put into the ground, you water it and over time it’ll grow into something. But as a believer, when you understand that God puts you in certain situations where you are covered and you are a seed, you don’t know what you are. God is watering you everyday and you never know when you’ll actually spurt out of the ground. Some will be vegetables, some fruit, others just different plants that take months, even years, sometimes just to grow a little bit, and then they blossom and grow really big.

That’s just a matter of you and your life. Whatever situation you’re going through, understand that God has you in some position and you will grow eventually. You just don’t know what type of seed you are but you will grow over time. I look back at the videos and see that I’ve come a long way. I’ve changed so, so much. These episodes are progressive.

When you’re not playing football you’re running a digital marketing business – tell me about that. 

Tarpley: We help business owners get leads. Leads are just people who are looking for your business or your service and they just want to buy it. We do that for any business, no matter what you are. Primarily most of our people that we work with are life insurance agents because I used to be a life insurance agent myself.

You’ve talked a lot about your faith. What does it mean to you?

Tarpley: It’s the most important thing in the entire world to me. I think the thing that I’ve learned is that your foundation is really based on what you believe. Everybody believes something and for me, I think that foundation is everything. It’s what I root myself in when things go wrong. It’s absolutely everything from how I honor my fiancée, how I honor the game, how I treat and greet people. I truly believe that is based on my faith and me understanding that I’m blessed enough to be here. 

What are you passionate about outside of football, faith, and your business?

Tarpley: I haven’t told too many people this but for whatever reason God put on my heart this longing for people that are homeless. I had an assignment when I was at Vanderbilt in one of my communication classes where we had to pick a topic to write a 25-page paper on. I chose homelessness. Ever since I was a kid, every time I was saw a homeless person, something just didn’t sit right in me. I don’t know how they got there but the fact that they’re there, I feel for them. I have some ambitious goals that will get accomplished eventually that tie in with why I do have this perspective about playing football and also having a business. Financially there are some goals that I need to get to, to fulfill my purpose and calling to help serve those individuals who are homeless.

I’m also passionate about mentorship. Because I didn’t have a little brother, I’ve always wanted somebody that I could help out and pour into. I think there’s a gap in the African American community between fathers and sons and whether they’re present or not and I feel like it’s put a lot of stress on Black women in America. They have to be that mother and father figure. From my perspective, a big brother or uncle could be that mediator and I feel very called to do that.

Wow! Thank you for sharing that! Switching gears – it’s time for a speed round. Finish this sentence. I’m not ready for game day without…

Tarpley: Fruit. Apples. Berries. Bananas. As many as I can get my hands on.

Do you have a game day hype song?

Tarpley: Worship music. I know it’s not what a lot of people like but it just calms me down.

Would you rather be trapped in a romantic comedy with your teammates or trapped in a horror movie with your teammates?

Tarpley: Romantic comedy? No. Please put me in horror. I couldn’t take them seriously.

Who from your team is most likely to survive a horror movie?

Tarpley: Malcolm Elmore. That dude is smart. I feel like he’s strategic enough to make sure that he’s going to get himself out of the situation. He’s going to think through about four or five different scenarios in all situations. So I think he’ll be good.

You’re singing karaoke for your life. What song are you picking?

Tarpley:Confessions” by Usher.

