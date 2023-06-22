The 2023 USFL playoffs begin this weekend as four teams will fight to get one step closer to hoisting up the 2023 USFL Championship trophy. The action begins on Saturday, June 24 as the Pittsburgh Maulers host the Michigan Panthers in the North Division Championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Studio in Canton, Ohio. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, June 25 the defending USFL Champions, the Birmingham Stallions will take on the New Orleans Breakers at 7:00 PM ET in Birmingham, Alabama.

The winner of each match up will advance to the 2023 USFL Championship game which will take place on Saturday, July 1 on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream each match up.

How to watch the 2023 USFL Playoffs:

Saturday, June 24 – North Division Championship:

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers – 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 25 – South Division Championship:

New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions – 7:00 PM ET on Fox

The 2023 USFL Playoff Bracket 👏 🏆North Division Championship Saturday, June 24 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @nbc and @peacock

🏆 South Division Championship Sunday, June 25 at 7pm ET/6pm CT on FOX

🏆 USFL Championship Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/mQzPrkc14G — USFL (@USFL) June 19, 2023

How can I watch USFL games on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover.

What devices does Peacock support?

Check out these stories from NBC Sports’ Road to the USFL Kickoff Series: