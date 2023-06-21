German qualifier Niemeier ousts defending champion Ons Jabeur in 1st round of Berlin Open

German qualifier Jule Niemeier upset defending champion Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the first round of the Berlin Open on Tuesday.
The 120th-ranked Niemeier saved two set points at 5-3 down in the opening set, then won the last four points of the tiebreaker. Niemeier broke Jabeur in the first game of the second set and held on to her lead to win in 1 hour, 35 minutes for the 23-year-old’s third victory against a top-10 player.
Coco Gauff defeated Czech player Katerina Siniakov 6-3, 6-4 for the American teenager’s 23rd win of the year.
The fourth-seeded Gauff next faces big-hitter Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated fellow Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-3.
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over veteran Vera Zvonareva in another all-Russian match.
Sabalenka converted three of her nine break points without facing any from the 38-year-old Zvonareva, a Wimbledon finalist in 2010.
Sabalenka next faces Veronika Kudermetova or Zheng Qinwen.
Elina Avanesyan saved two match points and upset sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7) win for a meeting with another Russian compatriot, Anna Blinkova.
LONDON — Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.
Kolar, a 28-year-old Slovene, committed 25 offenses from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. Riley, an American, committed 15 offenses in the same period and was fined $50,000.
The ITIA said the penalties reflected “the depth and significance of these breaches, which included contriving aspects of matches, wagering, facilitating wagering, courtsiding, conspiracy, and failing to report corrupt approaches.” Courtsiding is a prohibited practice which involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes.
The agency said “neither player showed any contrition or remorse for their actions.”
Kolar’s WTA ranking peaked inside the top 200 for both singles and doubles; Riley’s singles ranking reached No. 691 in 2015.
GAIBA, Italy — Tatjana Maria found her grass-court form at the Veneto Open last year and went on to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. She’s hoping to do it again this year as the top seed.
The 35-year-old German comfortably beat Swiss opponent Ylena In-Albon 6-3, 6-4 in the first round Tuesday.
“I came back because last year I really enjoyed it and then it brought me good luck,” said Maria, who reached the quarterfinals last year. “The courts are much better this year and the grass requires you to play attacking tennis and come to the net.”
Second-seeded Sara Errani, last year’s runner-up, was beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Katie Swan of Britain.
Also, fifth-seeded Taylor Townsend lost 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to fellow American Robin Montgomery, an 18-year-old who won the girls’ singles and doubles titles at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Also advancing were Yanina Wickmayer, Sinja Kraus, Lucrezia Stefanini, Evgeniya Rodina, Laura Pigossi, Nuria Brancaccio, Ashlyn Krueger and Ysaline Bonaventure.
It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.