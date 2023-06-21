Boulter loses in 1st round of Birmingham Classic, two days after winning her 1st WTA title

BIRMINGHAM, England — Britain’s Katie Boulter couldn’t bring along her title-winning form to the Birmingham Classic.
Two days after winning a first WTA title at the Nottingham Open, Boulter lost in the first round of another grass-court event on home soil, falling 7-5, 7-5 to Lin Zhu of China.
Fellow Briton Jodie Burrage was the runner-up in Nottingham and also lost early in Birmingham, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to compatriot Harriet Dart.
Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, while top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova’s first-round match with Cristina Bucsa was held over until Wednesday.
Russian player Anastasia Potapova beat Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4. They also met in March at the Miami Open, where Kostyuk declined to shake Potapova’s hand after losing as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spilled over into tennis.
Also in Birmingham, eighth-seeded Sorana Cirstea and Magdalena Frech advanced to the second round.
LONDON — Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.
Kolar, a 28-year-old Slovene, committed 25 offenses from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. Riley, an American, committed 15 offenses in the same period and was fined $50,000.
The ITIA said the penalties reflected “the depth and significance of these breaches, which included contriving aspects of matches, wagering, facilitating wagering, courtsiding, conspiracy, and failing to report corrupt approaches.” Courtsiding is a prohibited practice which involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes.
The agency said “neither player showed any contrition or remorse for their actions.”
Kolar’s WTA ranking peaked inside the top 200 for both singles and doubles; Riley’s singles ranking reached No. 691 in 2015.
GAIBA, Italy — Tatjana Maria found her grass-court form at the Veneto Open last year and went on to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. She’s hoping to do it again this year as the top seed.
The 35-year-old German comfortably beat Swiss opponent Ylena In-Albon 6-3, 6-4 in the first round Tuesday.
“I came back because last year I really enjoyed it and then it brought me good luck,” said Maria, who reached the quarterfinals last year. “The courts are much better this year and the grass requires you to play attacking tennis and come to the net.”
Second-seeded Sara Errani, last year’s runner-up, was beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Katie Swan of Britain.
Also, fifth-seeded Taylor Townsend lost 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to fellow American Robin Montgomery, an 18-year-old who won the girls’ singles and doubles titles at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Also advancing were Yanina Wickmayer, Sinja Kraus, Lucrezia Stefanini, Evgeniya Rodina, Laura Pigossi, Nuria Brancaccio, Ashlyn Krueger and Ysaline Bonaventure.
It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.