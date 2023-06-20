Former 2nd-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit retiring because of a back injury

LONDON — Former second-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit will retire after Wimbledon because of a back injury.
The 27-year-old Estonian has lumbar disc degeneration and said it “does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition.”
“Today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” she posted on Instagram. “It is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.”
Kontaveit’s best result in a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2020.
Wimbledon starts on July 3.
NEW YORK — Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer.
The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” she wrote.
Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.
The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy revealed the early stage throat cancer. But Navratilova felt well enough to return to her TV work with the Tennis Channel by the Miami Open in March.
Katie Boulter won the first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years and secured her first career title by beating Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 at the Nottingham Open on Sunday.
The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco. Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the first all-British semifinal on the tour in 48 years on Saturday.
Boulter, who extended her head-to-head record against Burrage to 3-0, is from nearby Leicester and considers this her home tournament.
“There was training here when I was four or five years old, coming here as a fan and also now as a player, dreaming big and somehow found a way to win it today,” Boulter said. “It means more than everything to me.”
Boulter had 13 winners to six overall for Burrage, who hadn’t reached a WTA quarterfinal until this week.
Boulter’s win over Watson had ensured she will return to the top 100 for the first time since 2019 and the victory over Burrage puts the top-ranked British player in the top 80.
Boulter surged into a 3-0 lead in the first set thanks to an early break. She broke again but missed her first chance to serve out the set only to quickly settle any nerves by breaking Burrage for a third time to take the opener.
Another early break in the second set tightened Boulter’s grip on the match. She won on her second championship point.