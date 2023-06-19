Royal Ascot 2023: How to watch on Peacock, what to know, full race schedule

By Jun 19, 2023, 9:28 AM EDT
0 Comments

In the county of Berkshire, England, lies a racecourse that is home to one of the most glamorous events in horse racing — the Royal Ascot. Horses first stepped hoof on Ascot Racecourse in 1711 thanks to Queen Anne’s fervant love for horses. It wouldn’t be until 1807, however, that the Queen’s full vision came to life with the inaugural Royal Ascot. Now, many centuries later, the culturally rich site prepares for another grand event with the arrival of the 2023 Royal Ascot.

Britain’s most beloved racing event is once again coming to NBC, with full coverage of the 2023 Royal Ascot streaming on Peacock and additional coverage on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. See below for everything you need to know about the Royals’ favorite race.

What is the Royal Ascot?

The Royal Ascot is an annual horse racing meet held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England. It holds eight of the United Kingdom’s 32 yearly Group 1 races over the course of four days, with 35 races run at the event in total. This year’s Royal Meeting will also feature four Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races, which are as follows:

  • Queen Anne Stakes (June 20 at 9:30 a.m. EST)
  • King’s Stand Stakes (June 20 at 10:40 a.m. EST)
  • Prince of Wales’s Stakes (June 21 at 11:20 a.m. EST)
  • Norfolk Stakes (June 22 at 9:30 a.m. EST)

The Royal Ascot is historically popular for its close ties to the British Royal family. Traverse just six miles north of the course and you will find Windsor Castle, the epicenter of Royal history for over 1,000 years. The castle used to be the home of Queen Elizabeth II, and Her Majesty was an avid horseracing enthusiast and regular attendee of the Royal Ascot.

This year’s Royal Ascot will be the first under the reign of King Charles, and His Majesty will be in attendance for the entirety of the event.

What do racegoers wear to the Royal Ascot?

The attendance of numerous Royals is not the only element that makes the meeting a bit more dazzling than others. The Royal Ascot is the pinnacle of the British social season, and those in attendance must be dressed to Royal standard.

Those who are invited to sit in the Royal Enclosure must adhere to a strict dress code that has been enforced since the event’s inception. For ladies, the required outfit consists of a dress, skirt or jumpsuit that reaches the knee or below. Hats are mandatory and must have a diameter of four or more inches. In the case of the gentlemen, black, gray or navy suits with a waistcoat and necktie are a necessity, with a black top hats and black shoes and socks that cover the ankle.

Regardless of the stringent dress code, the Royal Ascot is known to produce timeless, bright fashion that impresses year after year.

How can I watch the 2023 Royal Ascot?

The 2023 Royal Ascot is a five-day affair, beginning on Tuesday, June 20 and concluding on Saturday, June 24. The entirety of the event will be streaming live on Peacock with additional coverage on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below is the NBC Sports’ coverage schedule for the 2023 Royal Ascot:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s)
Tues., June 20 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Wed., June 21 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Thurs., June 22 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Fri., June 23 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Sat., June 24 9 a.m. NBC, Peacock
1 p.m. Peacock

2023 Royal Ascot Full Race Schedule

Each day of the event will feature seven races varying in age, length and prestige. See below for the entire 2023 Royal Ascot race schedule, with the first horses taking to the track on Tuesday, June 20 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Tuesday, June 20

*All times in listed are in EST

Time  Race Age Distance
9:30 a.m. The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile
10:05 a.m. The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 2 Six furlongs
10:40 a.m. The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 3+ Five furlongs
11:20 a.m. The St. James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 3, Colts Old mile
12 p.m. The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100) 4+ Two miles, four furlongs
12:35 p.m. The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 4+ One mile, two furlongs
1:10 p.m. The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 4+ One mile, six furlongs

Wednesday, June 21

Time  Race Age Distance
9:30 a.m. The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 2, Fillies Five furlongs
10:05 a.m. The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 4, Fillies & Mares Old mile
10:40 a.m. The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 4+, Fillies & Mares One mile
11:20 a.m. The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 4+ One mile, two furlongs
12 p.m. The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open) 3+ One mile
12:35 p.m. The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 3 One mile, six furlongs
1:10 p.m. The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 2 Five furlongs

Thursday, June 22

Time  Race Age Distance
9:30 a.m. The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 2 Five furlongs
10:05 a.m. The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 One mile, four furlongs
10:40 a.m. The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 3, fillies One mile, four furlongs
11:20 a.m. The Gold Cup (Group 1) 3 fillies One mile, four furlongs
12 p.m. The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3, colts & geldings One mile
12:35 p.m. The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 3 One mile, two furlongs
1:10 p.m. The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3+ Seven furlongs

Friday, June 23

Time  Race Age Distance
9:30 a.m. The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 2, fillies Six furlongs
10:05 a.m. The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 3, colts & fillies Six furlongs
10:40 a.m. The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3+ One mile, four furlongs
11:20 a.m. The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 3, fillies Old mile
12 p.m. The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3, colts & geldings One mile, four furlongs
12:35 p.m. The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3, colts & geldings One mile, four furlongs
1:10 p.m. The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 Five furlongs

Saturday, June 24

Time  Race Age Distance
9:30 a.m. The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 2 Seven furlongs
10:05 a.m. The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 3 Seven furlongs
10:40 a.m. The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4+ One mile, four furlongs
11:20 a.m. The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 4+ Six furlongs
12 p.m. The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-110) 3+ Six furlongs
12:35 p.m. The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 One mile, two furlongs
1:10 p.m. The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2) 4+ Two miles, six furlongs

Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners at Belmont Park

Associated PressJun 18, 2023, 12:07 PM EDT
Getty Images
1 Comment

NEW YORK — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners at Belmont Park, including the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses.

Three of Ortiz Jr.’s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses. He also won the first and eighth races for the trainer.

Ortiz Jr. won the second for Kelly Breen and the fifth for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

Ortiz Jr., a four-time Eclipse Award-winning rider, is nearing 200 wins this year, including 25 wins in graded stakes races. He leads the jockeys’ standings at the spring-summer meet with 43 victories.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” he said. “All I do right now is work and go home and rest and come back and ride again. I feel blessed to be in this position.”

North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering to begin in early 2024

Associated PressJun 14, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT
Grant Baldwin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
1 Comment

Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities in the ninth-largest state.

The Democratic governor held the bill-signing ceremony at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. It could house one of several anticipated sportsbooks allowed at or near professional sports venues as part of the law that received final approval in the Republican-controlled General Assembly last week.

The new law says betting could begin as early as next Jan. 8 but as late as mid-June 2024, leading to new revenues for the state and what supporters expect will lead to new jobs and stronger in-state pro sports franchises.

“This is an historic moment for the state of North Carolina and this will benefit our economy for generations to come,” Cooper said at the ceremony.

The law directs the North Carolina Lottery Commission to issue as many as 12 interactive sports wagering licenses to entities that would offer mobile and online sports betting to customers who create accounts.

But anyone 21 or older could also make cash bets on pro, college or Olympic-type sports at the eight potential in-person betting locales associated with stadiums, arenas, golf courses and race tracks.

North Carolina will become the 28th state where mobile sports betting occurs or has been authorized, according to the American Gaming Association. Gambling on horse racing would be permitted through separate licensing and accounts.

Legal sports gambling in North Carolina is only available right now at the state’s three casinos, which are operated by two American Indian tribes. Essentially, the only other legal gambling in the state is a lottery that began in 2006.

Neighboring Tennessee and Virginia already allow mobile sports betting, attracting North Carolina residents to cross state lines to wager. According to bill supporters, regulating and taxing sports betting is the best way to control gambling that otherwise was happening underground or through offshore accounts.

The bill advanced this year despite opposition from a coalition of social conservatives and liberals who said the additional revenues paled in comparison to the damage more gambling addiction would place upon families and society.

A similar political alliance derailed sports gambling legislation last year by just one vote in the House, but lobbyists for legal sports wagering providers in other states and pro sports franchises kept pressing the idea and won more support in the legislature.

The defeat “gave us the opportunity to work harder” and build support for the measure this year, Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and the chief bill sponsor, said at the ceremony. “We got this over the hump and we’re so glad to do this.”

The legislation will tax sports wagering at a rate equal to 18% of gross betting revenue minus distributed winnings. Legislative analysts estimate that will generate over $100 million in sports betting taxes annually within five years, resulting in $71 million in net revenues for state coffers.

Much of the sports wagering tax revenues would go to local, regional and state athletics initiatives, athletic programs at most University of North Carolina system schools and problem-gambling programs. Cooper said on Wednesday he hoped that more future proceeds would help public education.

The law also authorizes the commission to set rules for live horse racing.