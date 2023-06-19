Boulter wins first all-British final on WTA Tour since 1977

Katie Boulter won the first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years and secured her first career title by beating Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 at the Nottingham Open on Sunday.
The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco. Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the first all-British semifinal on the tour in 48 years on Saturday.
Boulter, who extended her head-to-head record against Burrage to 3-0, is from nearby Leicester and considers this her home tournament.
“There was training here when I was four or five years old, coming here as a fan and also now as a player, dreaming big and somehow found a way to win it today,” Boulter said. “It means more than everything to me.”
Boulter had 13 winners to six overall for Burrage, who hadn’t reached a WTA quarterfinal until this week.
Boulter’s win over Watson had ensured she will return to the top 100 for the first time since 2019 and the victory over Burrage puts the top-ranked British player in the top 80.
Boulter surged into a 3-0 lead in the first set thanks to an early break. She broke again but missed her first chance to serve out the set only to quickly settle any nerves by breaking Burrage for a third time to take the opener.
Another early break in the second set tightened Boulter’s grip on the match. She won on her second championship point.
At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn’t done quite yet – especially on her favored surface of grass.
Williams upset 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) after more than three hours at the Birmingham Classic on Monday for her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.
Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion and five-time winner of the Wimbledon singles, was out for six months because of a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year.
On her return last week, she lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of the Libema Open in the Netherlands.
Williams said it was “touch and go” against Giorgi.
“There were so many moments where I thought, ‘This match is over,’ then she would hit a shot from out of nowhere,” Williams said. “She pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be, and it’s great for me.
“I haven’t played a lot of matches, and it’s great to come through.”
There were also wins for third-seeded Magda Linette, fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and Bernarda Pera of the United States in the Wimbledon warmup event.
Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Halle Open on Monday in his latest setback as he tries to recover from a long-running knee injury.
“I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out”, Kyrgios said in a statement on the tournament website. “I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible.”
Tournament organizers said Kyrgios was “still suffering from the aftereffects of a complicated knee injury which had put him out of action for around seven months,” adding that he felt a recurrence of the knee issue while training in Halle.
Kyrgios, who had knee surgery in January, returned to action last week for the first time since October in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the grass-court Stuttgart Open.
Halle is another grass event viewed as a warmup for Wimbledon. The Australian had been due to play Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and his place has now been taken by former Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev.