Tour de Suisse winner Skjelmose dedicates title to Mäder

Associated Press Jun 18, 2023
Getty Images
3 Comments

ABTWIL, Switzerland — Two days after the death of Gino Mäder from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory to the Swiss rider.

Skjelmose maintained his lead in the overall standings and finished just nine seconds ahead of 20-year-old Juan Ayuso, who was fastest in the closing time trial.

“I wanted to win for Gino, I think everyone today raced for him,” Skjelmose said. “Everyone I spoke to said he was the most wonderful person you could ever imagine.”

Mäder went off the road and crashed down a ravine on a fast descent near the end of a mountainous Stage 5. He was airlifted to a hospital.

The 26-year-old Swiss rider’s death was announced less than an hour before the scheduled start of Stage 6, which was canceled.

Three teams including Mäder’s Bahrain-Victories declined to continue and the stage was raced as a tribute to him.

Ayuso won the 16-mile time trial from St. Gallen to Abtwil after briefly holding a virtual lead over Skjelmose. Ayuso finished eight seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel and nine seconds quicker than Skjelmose.

Evenepoel moved up to third place overall and at age 23 the Belgian world champion was the oldest rider on the podium.

The eight-day Tour de Suisse is one of the last preparation races for next month’s Tour de France.

German police arrest truck driver accused in crash that killed Davide Rebellin

Associated Press Jun 17, 2023
Getty Images
0 Comments

ROME — Police in Germany arrested a truck driver accused in the crash in Italy last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin and were holding him pending extradition proceedings, prosecutors in both countries said.

Wolfgang Rieke is accused of road homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. Vicenza prosecutor Lino Giorgio Bruno said he was arrested in Muenster on a European arrest warrant. German authorities said he had surrendered.

Rebellin, one of cycling’s longest-serving professionals, was killed Nov. 30 during a training run near the northern Italian town of Montebello Vicentino. At the time, Italian media reported the truck that struck him hadn’t stopped. But prosecutors, citing roadside video and witness photos, said the driver stopped, got out of the cab and approached Rebellin, and then got back in the truck and left the scene.

The investigation identified the truck as belonging to a shipping firm based in Recke, Germany, and Rieke as the driver, Bruno said in a statement. After the crash, the truck continued on to its destination in Verona and returned to Germany on Dec. 3. After that, the red trailer allegedly involved in the crash was detached from the tractor and replaced with a white one with different identification plates, prosecutors said.

After authorities seized the truck, experts identified damage consistent with the collision and determined the vehicle had been cleaned with a concentrated, highly acidic detergent, prosecutors said. Inside the cab were functioning video cameras and mirrors that would have given the driver the necessary direct and indirect view of the cyclist, the statement said.

While Rebellin was found to have violated road rules requiring him to give precedence to the truck, “such a violation had no causal effect” on the crash given the amount of time between Rebellin’s violations and the crash, the statement said, citing the judge’s arrest warrant.

The suspect surrendered to authorities in Steinfurt, near Muenster, accompanied by his defense attorney, senior public prosecutor Elmar Pleus of the Hamm prosecutor general’s office told the German news agency dpa in an email.

He is currently being held in extradition custody based on a detention order issued by the local court in Rheine, Pleus told The Associated Press in an email. Pleus added that a decision by Hamm prosecutors on Italy’s extradition request was being prepared, but there was no word on how long it might take.

Emails and calls to Meunster police seeking the name and contact information for Rieke’s lawyer were not immediately returned.

Rebellin had only retired from professional cycling a month before the crash, ending a 30-year career with his final team Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek. Rebellin’s successes included victories at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico as well as winning a stage in the 1996 edition of the Giro d’Italia, which he also led for six stages.

Rebellin won silver in the road race at the 2008 Olympic Games, but he was later stripped of his medal and banned for two years after a positive doping test. He had denied wrongdoing.

Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

Associated Press Jun 16, 2023
Dario Belingheri/Getty Images
2 Comments

Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.

The 26-year-old Mäder crashed on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt.

“Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained,” the team said in a statement. “Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30 a.m. we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.”

Medical staff who reached Mäder found him motionless in water. They performed CPR before he was airlifted to the hospital.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Bahrain-Victorious said.

The Tour de Suisse is a preparation race ahead of next month’s Tour de France.

Mäder’s death was announced about 30 minutes before the scheduled start of Stage 6 in the eight-day race. The start was delayed and riders gathered in a silent tribute before the stage was canceled.

Race organizers said the peloton would ride together in tribute to Mäder for the final 18 miles of the scheduled route.

“Devastated by the news,” said world champion Remco Evenepoel, who is in fourth place in the race standings. “My heart and strength is with Gino’s family, friends, teammates.”

Evenepoel earlier criticized the stage after finishing the day in 10th place.

“While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent,” Evenepoel wrote on his Twitter account. “As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain.”

A second rider also crashed at the same spot. Magnus Sheffield of the United States sustained a concussion and bruises and was treated at a local hospital.

In previous incidents, Belgian rider Wouter Weylandt was killed in a crash on a descent at the Giro in May 2011. Another Belgian rider, Antoine Demoitié, died after crashing at the one-day Gent-Wevelgem race in March 2016.

Mäder was one of Switzerland’s best young riders. He won a stage at the 2021 Giro d’Italia and placed fifth overall in the Spanish Vuelta that year. He also was fifth in the Paris-Nice stage race in March.

“We are heartbroken,” Tour de Suisse organizers said in a statement. “Gino, you’ve been an excellent rider but even more a wonderful person. Always smiling and making people happy around you.”

Mäder was asked by a reporter at the race finish what would make him happy at the end of the week-long race.

“If I’m still healthy and I enjoy my home race, maybe have some success with the team,” Mäder had said.

Team manager Milan Erzen praised the rider, saying his “talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all.”

“Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist,” Erzen said, “but a great person off the bike.”