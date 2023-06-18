Clark holds on to win first major at U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark survived a tricky layout and outplayed three of the game’s most well-known players to win the 123rd U.S. Open on Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark shot even-par 70 to earn his first major title in his seventh major start. It’s his second PGA Tour title, coming three starts after his maiden win last month at the Wells Fargo Championship, a designated event.

The 29-year-old finished at 10 under par, one clear of Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler (70) finished three back, in third place, with Cam Smith (67) alone in fourth place at 6 under. Rickie Fowler shot 75 to tie for fifth.

For McIlroy, it was shades of last year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews, where he couldn’t get putts to fall in the final round and fell to Cam Smith.

Birdies weren’t as significant this Sunday, but McIlroy didn’t make enough. In fact, he just made one, on his first hole. One birdie, one bogey for an even-par 70.

Clark, who shared the overnight lead with Fowler, set the early Sunday pace with three birdies and a bogey over his first seven holes. Fowler, meanwhile, bogeyed Nos. 2, 5 and 7.

With Fowler falling five back, Clark’s closest competitor was McIlroy. The Northern Irishman birdied the par-5 first, but then parred out on the front nine to stay stuck at 10 under par.

Clark, at 12 under, ran into trouble at the par-5 eighth, when his second shot settled in thick fescue short of the green. He whiffed on his third shot and blasted his fourth through the putting surface. Clark was able to save bogey and then made a 7-footer for par at the ninth – following a brilliant pitch shot to that position – to make the turn with a one-stroke advantage over McIlroy.

Fowler managed to stay in the mix, thanks to a birdie at No. 8, the resultant two-shot swing with Clark allowing him to cut his deficit to three.

Scheffler, meanwhile, entered the closing nine four back, trading a wild bogey at the seventh for a routine two-putt birdie at the eighth, his only scoring holes on the outward half.

A four-player race quickly came down to two, however, as Scheffler and Fowler both hit into the same greenside at the par-3 11th and made bogey. For good measure, they each bogeyed the 12th.

It was Clark vs. McIlroy, with McIlroy one group ahead. And for the 2011 U.S. Open champion, it was par after par after par. He missed a 4-footer for birdie at No. 8, a 12-footer at No. 9, a 15-footer at No. 10 and an 18-footer at No. 11.

But, he made no bogeys.

While Clark was scrambling, hole after hole, to avoid squares, McIlroy was hitting greens – 12 of his first 13 – and safely two-putting.

Then came the par-5 14th. After driving it into the left rough and laying up to 125 yards, McIlroy missed the green short with a wedge. His ball embedded into the grass above the face of a bunker, from which he was able to get relief. Taking a drop in the greenside rough, McIlroy pitched to 9 feet and, again, but this time for par, missed.

He walked off the 14th green two back, at 9 under, leaving it open – literally – for Clark. After an extended wait, Clark launched a fairway wood from 282 yard to 20 feet. He two-putted for birdie, his first since the sixth hole, to extend his lead to three with four to play.

He needed every one of those shots.

Clark made a sloppy bogey at the 139-yard, par-3 15th and then hit his tee shot on the par-4 16th into a fairway bunker. After laying up, he hit a wedge from 133 yards to 7 feet but lipped out the par save.

McIlroy entered the 502-yard, par-4 18th one back and laced a tee shot 321 yards down the right side of the fairway. With 181 yards remaining, he first backed off his approach shot and then tugged an iron 41 feet left of the hole.

His birdie effort to tie for the lead rolled by the right edge.

Eleven months ago at St. Andrews, McIlroy hit all 18 green and took 36 putts. This Sunday, he hit 15 greens and needed one too many swipes.

Clark, ultimately, just needed two putts to win. After a great up and down at the 17th to save par, he hit the green in two at No. 18, but 60 feet away.

With the crowd allowed to encircle the green, Clark calmly rolled his birdie putt to within 2 feet and tapped in for par and the victory.

How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

By Jun 15, 2023, 9:44 AM EDT
2 Comments

The 2023 U.S. Open takes place on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 at The Los Angeles Country Club in California. This will be the 15th time the event will be held in the golden state and the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open Championship.

This year’s field of 156 includes 49 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. No. 11 Will Zalatoris, who tied for second at the 2022 U.S. Open, had back surgery in April and is the only top-50 player missing from the tournament. The 2023 U.S. Open field will also feature 25 major champions, including the following 10 U.S. Open winners: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland.

NBC Sports will provide over 200 hours of U.S. Open coverage across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. See below for the schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream the 2023 U.S. Open.

How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open Championship:

Thursday, June 15:

  • 9:40 AM – 1:00 PM – Peacock
  • 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM – USA Network
  • 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Friday, June 16:

  • 9:40 AM – 1:00 PM – Peacock
  • 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM – USA Network
  • 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Saturday, June 17:

  • 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 18:

  • 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Peacock
  • 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

What is the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open is one of the biggest annual golf tournaments in the world. The third of four major golf championships, the U.S. Open has a reputation for being the trickiest of the bunch. Dozens of winners have scored above par—most recently, in 2018, Brooks Koepka won at 1-over-par. This year, the four-day tournament will be played at the Los Angeles Country Club in Beverly Hills.

Amateurs and professionals from any league can qualify for one of the U.S. Open’s 156 slots. Competitors will likely include Koepka, Jon Rahm, Jordan Speith, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlory, and last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick. Tiger Woods, who is recovering from ankle surgery, will not be competing.

PGA Tour, DP World Tour to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf litigation

The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the deal, the sides are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf against each other effective immediately.

Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.

Also unclear was what form the LIV Golf League would take in 2024. Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to players that a thorough evaluation would determine how to integrate team golf into the game.

The agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights — including LIV Golf — with those of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The new entity has not been named.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

“We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the board of the PGA Tour, which continues to operate its tournaments. Al-Rumayyan will be chairman of the new commercial group, with Monahan as the CEO and the PGA Tour having a majority stake in the new venture.

The PIF will invest in the commercial venture.

Monahan said the decision came together over the last seven weeks.