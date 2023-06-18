Andy Murray wins 2nd straight grass-court title on Challenger tour ahead of Wimbledon

NOTTINGHAM, England — Andy Murray added a second straight grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour, as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament.
The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.
The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.
He now has a chance to be seeded in the Wimbledon draw if he has another strong showing at Queen’s Club next week, where the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune will also be playing.
Murray became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win Wimbledon when he lifted the trophy in 2013, and added a second title in 2016, but he hasn’t been past the third round since returning from his hip surgeries.
This year’s Wimbledon starts July 3.
STUTTGART, Germany — There will be two American men ranked in the top 10 for the first time in more than a decade after Frances Tiafoe beat Jan-Lennard Struff to win the Stuttgart Open for his first grass-court title.
Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) after saving a match point in the deciding tiebreaker and will move up to a career-high ranking of 10th, up from 12th.
Along with Taylor Fritz in eighth, the U.S. has two men in the top 10 for the first time since Mardy Fish and John Isner were ninth and 10th in May 2012, the ATP tour said.
Tiafoe failed to convert his first match point at 6-5 in the decisive tiebreaker when he hit into the net after the longest rally of the match. Struff then had a match point of his own at 7-6, which Tiafoe saved with a backhand.
A miscued return cost Tiafoe his second match point before a hectic finish on his third when he hit a smash only for Struff to somehow return it, before Tiafoe finished off the win with an instinctive volley at the net.
“I got super lucky there on match point. I still don’t know how I hauled it over the net but I’ll take it,” Tiafoe said.
Tiafoe won the final despite not having a single break of serve against Struff, who hit 28 aces.
Tiafoe’s tournament has been packed with tiebreakers – six of the 10 sets he played in Stuttgart finished that way – and he saved six set points in another tiebreaker in his semifinal win over Marton Fucsovics.
Tiafoe moves to 3-4 in career finals with his second tournament win of the year after beating Tomás Martín Etcheverry for the Houston title on clay in April.
DEN BOSCH, Netherlands — Ekaterina Alexandrova defended her Libema Open title against top seed Veronika Kudermetova after coming back to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a near three-hour match that also had several rain delays.
It was the first time in the tournament that either player dropped a set and the fourth title for Alexandrova on the WTA tour. She also beat Kudermetova in the semifinals here last year en route to the title.
The No. 4-seeded Alexandrova slumped to her knees when Kudermetova sent the last shot of the game into the net after a match that lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes – not counting two rain delays. The start of the match was also delayed by an hour because of rain.
It was the longest final of the year on the WTA tour.
Kudermetova won her only WTA singles title in 2021 at Charleston and has now lost four finals since. She’s ranked 14th, 12 spots higher than her Billie Jean King Cup teammate Alexandrova.