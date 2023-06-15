The 2023 U.S. Open takes place on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 at The Los Angeles Country Club in California. This will be the 15th time the event will be held in the golden state and the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open Championship.
This year’s field of 156 includes 49 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. No. 11 Will Zalatoris, who tied for second at the 2022 U.S. Open, had back surgery in April and is the only top-50 player missing from the tournament. The 2023 U.S. Open field will also feature 25 major champions, including the following 10 U.S. Open winners: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland.
NBC Sports will provide over 200 hours of U.S. Open coverage across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. See below for the schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream the 2023 U.S. Open.
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open Championship:
Thursday, June 15:
Friday, June 16:
Saturday, June 17:
- 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM – NBC and Peacock
Sunday, June 18:
What is the U.S. Open?
The U.S. Open is one of the biggest annual golf tournaments in the world. The third of four major golf championships, the U.S. Open has a reputation for being the trickiest of the bunch. Dozens of winners have scored above par—most recently, in 2018, Brooks Koepka won at 1-over-par. This year, the four-day tournament will be played at the Los Angeles Country Club in Beverly Hills.
Amateurs and professionals from any league can qualify for one of the U.S. Open’s 156 slots. Competitors will likely include Koepka, Jon Rahm, Jordan Speith, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlory, and last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick. Tiger Woods, who is recovering from ankle surgery, will not be competing.
