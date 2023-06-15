How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

By Jun 15, 2023, 9:44 AM EDT
The 2023 U.S. Open takes place on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 at The Los Angeles Country Club in California. This will be the 15th time the event will be held in the golden state and the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open Championship.

This year’s field of 156 includes 49 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. No. 11 Will Zalatoris, who tied for second at the 2022 U.S. Open, had back surgery in April and is the only top-50 player missing from the tournament. The 2023 U.S. Open field will also feature 25 major champions, including the following 10 U.S. Open winners: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland.

NBC Sports will provide over 200 hours of U.S. Open coverage across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. See below for the schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and live stream the 2023 U.S. Open.

How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open Championship:

Thursday, June 15:

  • 9:40 AM – 1:00 PM – Peacock
  • 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM – USA Network
  • 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Friday, June 16:

  • 9:40 AM – 1:00 PM – Peacock
  • 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM – USA Network
  • 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Saturday, June 17:

  • 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 18:

  • 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Peacock
  • 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM – NBC and Peacock

What is the U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open is one of the biggest annual golf tournaments in the world. The third of four major golf championships, the U.S. Open has a reputation for being the trickiest of the bunch. Dozens of winners have scored above par—most recently, in 2018, Brooks Koepka won at 1-over-par. This year, the four-day tournament will be played at the Los Angeles Country Club in Beverly Hills.

Amateurs and professionals from any league can qualify for one of the U.S. Open’s 156 slots. Competitors will likely include Koepka, Jon Rahm, Jordan Speith, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlory, and last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick. Tiger Woods, who is recovering from ankle surgery, will not be competing.

PGA Tour, DP World Tour to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf litigation

By Jun 6, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the deal, the sides are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf against each other effective immediately.

Still to be determined is how players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf for nine-figure bonuses, can rejoin the PGA Tour after this year.

Also unclear was what form the LIV Golf League would take in 2024. Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to players that a thorough evaluation would determine how to integrate team golf into the game.

The agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights — including LIV Golf — with those of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The new entity has not been named.

“They were going down their path, we were going down ours, and after a lot of introspection you realize all this tension in the game is not a good thing,” Monahan said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

“We have a responsibility to our tour and to the game, and we felt like the time was right to have that conversation.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will join the board of the PGA Tour, which continues to operate its tournaments. Al-Rumayyan will be chairman of the new commercial group, with Monahan as the CEO and the PGA Tour having a majority stake in the new venture.

The PIF will invest in the commercial venture.

Monahan said the decision came together over the last seven weeks.

Brooks Koepka wins third Wanamaker Trophy, fifth major title at PGA Championship

By May 21, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT
Brooks Koepka promised Sunday at Oak Hill would not be a reprise of Sunday at Augusta National.

Koepka held true to his word, shooting 3-under 67 to win the PGA Championship, finishing at 9 under, two in front of Scottie Scheffler (65) and Viktor Hovland (68).

Koepka and Hovland, playing together in the final pairing, were separated by one stroke at the par-4 16th, when Hovland hit his tee shot into a fairway bunker on the right. The previous day, leader Corey Conners was in the same spot and drilled his approach into the face of the bunker. He had to take an unplayable lie and made double bogey, losing the lead for good.

Incredibly, Hovland did the same thing on Sunday, losing any chance he had at his first major title.

Koepka, for his part, birdied the 16th and led by four shots with two to play. He closed with an innocuous bogey at the 17th and a par at the 18th.

This was Kopeka’s fifth major championship win and his third Wanamaker Trophy (2018, ’19). He joined James Braid, John Henry Taylor, Byron Nelson, Peter Thomson and Seve Ballesteros at 15th on the all-time major-victory list.

It marked his ninth career PGA Tour title and first since February 2021.

It was in that same month, a year later, that Koepka made clear his intention to remain on the PGA Tour, saying of the fledgling Saudi-led rival league, “They’ll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it.”

Four months later, Koepka was one of those guys.

Koepka claimed his first of two LIV titles in October and the second in April, the week before the Masters Tournament. It was in the season’s first major where Koepka led by two shots entering the final round (after completing a delayed Round 3 early that Sunday) but closed in 75 to finish T-2 behind Jon Rahm.

This Saturday, once again with a lead through 54 holes of a major, Koepka was confident – though, coy with his reasons why – that this championship would end differently.

Or, similarly, to that of Bellerive and Bethpage Black.

It appeared that the 105th edition of the PGA was over 45 minutes after the final group teed off in the final round.

Koepka birdied three of his first four holes and led by three shots.

He was perfection personified, expertly positioning his tee shots and precisely hitting his irons. But a sliced drive off the sixth tee led to bogey and he made another at the seventh. By the turn, he was at 7 under par, one clear of Hovland with Scheffler at 4 under through 11 holes.

Scheffler managed to reach 7 under par for the championship, but never got closer than within two strokes.

It was ultimately a battle between the final two men on the course, with Koepka consistently managed to stay out front. He went birdie-bogey-birdie to start the inward half as Hovland strung together a trio of pars. The Norwegian birdied the par-5 13th and could have drawn even, but Koepka converted a slick, downhill, 10-footer for par to remain one up.

Both men made birdie at the drivable, 320-yard, par-4 14th and both men parred 15.

Then came the 16th, where Hovland thinned his second shot from the fairway sand into the bottom portion of the bunker lip. His ball embedded, Hovland took a penalty stroke and a drop. His double bogey, combined with Koepka’s birdie, ended all of the drama.

But Oak Hill was not devoid of cheers Sunday evening. Club pro Michael Block, playing alongside Rory McIlroy, had a slam-dunk hole-in-one at the par-3 15th and then made an incredible par save from well left of the 18th green. His closing 1-over 71 placed him in a tie for 15th and earned him a spot in next year’s field at Valhalla.

The last time the Louisville, Kentucky course hosted a PGA, McIlroy claimed his second Wanamaker Trophy and his fourth – and most recent – major. The Northern Irishman energized the western New York crowd this Sunday by sticking his approach shot at the first hole to a foot. The birdie got him within four of the lead, but he short-sided himself – from the fairway – at No. 2 and immediately gave the shot back. McIlroy shot 1-under 69 and tied for seventh.

While his major wait will extend to Los Angeles Country Club in June, Koepka will arrive looking for a third U.S. Open title.

And after his performances in the first two majors of the season, he will likely be the favorite.