31 cyclists disqualified for holding onto vehicles up Stelvio during Giro Next Gen

The world’s most famed bicycle race is back for its 110th year, as the 2023 Tour de France will get underway in just a few weeks, Saturday, July 1 through Sunday, July 23, airing on both NBC and Peacock.
Aside from intense racing and historic sites, this year’s race will bring 12 new stage towns to the map, with the Grand Depart taking place in a new location as well.
NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2023 Tour de France.
2023 Tour de France Key Information
When is the 2023 Tour de France?
The 2023 Tour de France will take place from July 1-23. The riders will embark on the first stage in Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, with coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock from start to finish.
What are the start and end cities for the Tour de France 2023?
The world’s most prestigious race will get underway in Bilbao, Spain, the most populous city in the Basque Country. This will be the first time that Bilbao has hosted a stage of the Tour, and the second consecutive year the race begins outside of France.
As the riders venture along the extremely difficult course, the race will find its finish as it has since 1975, on the street of Champs-Élysées in Paris.
How many teams are in the Tour?
22 teams will make up the peloton of the Tour de France. Of these teams are the 18 UCI WorldTeams that received an automatic invite and four UCI ProTeams.
UCI WorldTeams
- AG2R Citroën Team (Fra)
- Alpecin Deceuninck (Bel)
- Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
- Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
- EF Education-Easypost (Usa)
- Groupama-FDJ (Fra)
- Ineos Grenadiers (Gbr)
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)
- Jumbo-Visma (Ned)
- Movistar Team (Esp)
- Soudal Quick-Step (Bel)
- Team Arkea-Samsic (Fra)
- Team Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
- Team Cofidis (Fra)
- Team DSM (Ned)
- Team Jayco AlUla (Aus)
- Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
- UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
UCI ProTeams
- Lotto Dstny (Bel)
- TotalEnergies (Fra)
- Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor)
How long is this year’s route?
This year’s Tour route is a total of 3,404 km (2,115 miles) that is spread out over a span of three weeks. The riders will complete one stage per day, with two rest days on July 10 (between stages 9 and 10) and July 17 (between stages 15 and 16).
How many stages is the Tour de France?
The Tour de France 2023 is comprised of 21 stages: 6 flat, 6 hilly, 8 mountain and 1 individual time trial.
This will be the first year since 2015 that the Tour has only one individual time trial rather than two, with just 14 miles of time trial racing on the route.
What is the Tour de France schedule and route?
|Stage
|Terrain
|Date
|Start and Finish
|1
| HILLY
|Saturday, July 1
|BILBAO > BILBAO
|2
| HILLY
|Sunday, July 2
|VICTORIA-GASTEIZ > SAINT-SEBASTIEN
|3
| FLAT
|Monday, July 3
|AMOREBIETA-ETXANO > BAYONNE
|4
| FLAT
|Tuesday, July 4
|DAX > NOGARO
|5
| MOUNTAIN
|Wednesday, July 5
|PAU > LARUNS
|6
| MOUNTAIN
|Thursday, July 6
|TARBES > CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE
|7
| FLAT
|Friday, July 7
|MONT-DE-MARSAN > BORDEAUX
|8
| HILLY
|Saturday, July 8
|LIBOURNE > LIMOGES
|9
| MOUNTAIN
|Sunday, July 9
|SAINT-LÉONARD-DE-NOBLAT > PUY DE DÔME
|–
| REST DAY
|Monday, July 10
|CLERMONT-FERRAND
|10
| HILLY
|Tuesday, July 11
|VULCANIA > ISSOIRE
|11
| FLAT
|Wednesday, July 12
|CLERMONT-FERRAND > MOULINS
|12
| HILLY
|Thursday, July 13
|ROANNE > BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS
|13
| MOUNTAIN
|Friday, July 14
|CHÂTILLON-SUR-CHALARONNE > GRAND COLOMBIER
|14
| MOUNTAIN
|Saturday, July 15
|ANNEMASSE > MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL
|15
| MOUNTAIN
|Sunday, July 16
|LES GETS LES PORTES DU SOLEIL > SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC
|–
| REST DAY
|Monday, July 17
|SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC
|16
| INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL
|Tuesday, July 18
|PASSY > COMBLOUX
|17
| MOUNTAIN
|Wednesday, July 19
|SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC > COURCHEVEL
|18
| HILLY
|Thursday, July 20
|MOÛTIERS > BOURG-EN-BRESSE
|19
| FLAT
|Friday, July 21
|MOIRANS-EN-MONTAGNE > POLIGNY
|20
| MOUNTAIN
|Saturday, July 22
|BELFORT > LE MARKSTEIN FELLERING
|21
| FLAT
|Sunday, July 23
|SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES
Who won the last Tour de France?
Last year’s Tour de France crown was won by Team Jumbo-Visma member Jonas Vingegaard. The Danish rider overcame the strenuous course and extreme heat wave to secure his first Tour triumph, becoming just the second Dane to ever do so.
Be sure to follow OlympicTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates on the 2023 Tour de France!