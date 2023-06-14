North Carolina governor signs sports, horse racing betting law; wagering to begin in early 2024

Regulated sports betting and horse racing should begin across North Carolina in the first half of next year after Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Wednesday legislation that greatly expands gambling opportunities in the ninth-largest state.

The Democratic governor held the bill-signing ceremony at Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. It could house one of several anticipated sportsbooks allowed at or near professional sports venues as part of the law that received final approval in the Republican-controlled General Assembly last week.

The new law says betting could begin as early as next Jan. 8 but as late as mid-June 2024, leading to new revenues for the state and what supporters expect will lead to new jobs and stronger in-state pro sports franchises.

“This is an historic moment for the state of North Carolina and this will benefit our economy for generations to come,” Cooper said at the ceremony.

The law directs the North Carolina Lottery Commission to issue as many as 12 interactive sports wagering licenses to entities that would offer mobile and online sports betting to customers who create accounts.

But anyone 21 or older could also make cash bets on pro, college or Olympic-type sports at the eight potential in-person betting locales associated with stadiums, arenas, golf courses and race tracks.

North Carolina will become the 28th state where mobile sports betting occurs or has been authorized, according to the American Gaming Association. Gambling on horse racing would be permitted through separate licensing and accounts.

Legal sports gambling in North Carolina is only available right now at the state’s three casinos, which are operated by two American Indian tribes. Essentially, the only other legal gambling in the state is a lottery that began in 2006.

Neighboring Tennessee and Virginia already allow mobile sports betting, attracting North Carolina residents to cross state lines to wager. According to bill supporters, regulating and taxing sports betting is the best way to control gambling that otherwise was happening underground or through offshore accounts.

The bill advanced this year despite opposition from a coalition of social conservatives and liberals who said the additional revenues paled in comparison to the damage more gambling addiction would place upon families and society.

A similar political alliance derailed sports gambling legislation last year by just one vote in the House, but lobbyists for legal sports wagering providers in other states and pro sports franchises kept pressing the idea and won more support in the legislature.

The defeat “gave us the opportunity to work harder” and build support for the measure this year, Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and the chief bill sponsor, said at the ceremony. “We got this over the hump and we’re so glad to do this.”

The legislation will tax sports wagering at a rate equal to 18% of gross betting revenue minus distributed winnings. Legislative analysts estimate that will generate over $100 million in sports betting taxes annually within five years, resulting in $71 million in net revenues for state coffers.

Much of the sports wagering tax revenues would go to local, regional and state athletics initiatives, athletic programs at most University of North Carolina system schools and problem-gambling programs. Cooper said on Wednesday he hoped that more future proceeds would help public education.

The law also authorizes the commission to set rules for live horse racing.

The home of the third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown is finally getting a major makeover.

A little over a year from now, after it hosts the Belmont Stakes in 2024, Belmont Park is set to undergo a $455 million renovation of everything from the track surfaces to a new, smaller grandstand more fit for the sport in the modern era.

Once completed, the track should host the best horses in the world for a Breeders’ Cup in the not-too-distant future, but the expected construction timeline raises the question of where the 2025 Belmont will take place. New York Racing Association president and CEO Dave O’Rourke expects a clearer answer on that in the coming months when the project is further along.

The 1 1/2-mile race known as “the test of the champion” has been run before at Aqueduct in Queens, from 1963-67 when Belmont Park was last being renovated. It has never been run at Saratoga in upstate New York before, and that is an intriguing possibility.

“Saratoga would be an interesting one for, like, a festival for a few days,” O’Rourke told The Associated Press by phone this week. “It might set some (attendance) benchmarks that may be tough to beat. But I think it would be incredible from a fan perspective. A lot of it’s logistics.”

The renovation involves knocking down the massive, 1.25 million-square-foot grandstand that has been in place since 1968 and replace it with one that’s roughly 275,000 square feet. Tunnels were installed to make the infield accessible, and now the goal is to create more green space for a more park-like atmosphere, moving away from the old structure that was constructed with two sole purposes: places to bet on horse races and a view from which to watch them.

O’Rourke envisions a place that’s perfect for a nice spring outing on a Thursday in May that can then be expanded for major race days like the Belmont or Breeders’ Cup weekend.

“Versatility is going to be very important with the with the project,” he said. “It could be made to feel intimate. And then for scaling up, as part of the project, is to put the infrastructure in so you can scale up with tenting for these big events.”

With safety being the primary focus, the dirt and turf tracks will also be re-done and winterized for year-round racing and a synthetic oval added. NYRA last year installed a Tapeta surface, made up of silica sand, wax and fibers that has shown to lead to fewer fatalities, on their pony track used mostly for jogging horses to see how it would handle the climate and weather changes.

“We believe that it’s a methodical approach that this is continuing,” O’Rourke said. “And what should result is continuing improvement in (safety) statistics.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in its 155 years.

After the horse crossed the finish line, Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and as 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice third.

