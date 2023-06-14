Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

STUTTGART, Germany – Nick Kyrgios lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.
The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios, a two-time semifinalist in Stuttgart, was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January.
Wu, who was playing his first professional match on grass, next faces Marton Fucsovics, who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.
Also, French player Gregoire Barrere defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 and Australia’s Christopher O’Connell eased past another German, Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-1.
Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-1, 6-4, and Russia’s Aslan Karatsev outlasted Corentin Moutet 7-6 (0), 6-7 (8), 7-5.
Defending champion Matteo Berrettini was knocked out by Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego on Monday.
NOTTINGHAM, England – Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defense of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.
Coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week, the Brazilian player was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.
Snigur was only playing because fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko pulled out because of injury hours before the match. However, as a junior Wimbledon champion back in 2019, Snigur was a tough opponent for the second-seeded Haddad Maia.
Third-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the last 16 by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi defeated Madison Brengle 7-6 (5), 6-2.
New British No. 1 Katie Boulter beat Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3.
NOTTINGHAM, England – Top-seeded Maria Sakkari won her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Monday, while former champion Donna Vekic also advanced to the last 16 at the grass-court tournament.
Sakkari, the No. 8-ranked Greek, beat Xiyu Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (6) after Vekic of Croatia defeated Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Vekic won the event in 2017 and lost in the final in ’19.
She plays Tuesday along with a slew of British players including new British No. 1 Katie Boulter, who has taken over from Emma Raducanu.