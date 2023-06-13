Lorenzo Sonego upsets defending champion Marco Berrettini 6-1, 6-2 at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany – Lorenzo Sonego eliminated defending champion Matteo Berrettini from the Stuttgart Open on Monday, beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2.
Berrettini had been going for his third win in three appearances at the grass-court tournament. But he struggled from the start against the 41st-ranked Sonego, who saved all six break points he faced.
Berrettini had been riding a nine-match winning streak on grass, including his wins last year in Stuttgart and at Queen’s Club in London.
Lorenzo Musetti defeated Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 7-6 (4), 6-3, and Jiri Lehecka rallied to beat Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
NOTTINGHAM, England – Top-seeded Maria Sakkari won her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Monday, while former champion Donna Vekic also advanced to the last 16 at the grass-court tournament.
Sakkari, the No. 8-ranked Greek, beat Xiyu Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (6) after Vekic of Croatia defeated Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Vekic won the event in 2017 and lost in the final in ’19.
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil is the defending champion in Nottingham and is coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week.
She plays Tuesday along with a slew of British players including new British No. 1 Katie Boulter, who has taken over from Emma Raducanu.
LONDON – Andy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.
The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month.
It was his first singles title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.
Murray showcased a powerful shot collection which dismantled Rodionov in just more than an hour. Heavy rain suspended play during the second set before Murray sent down more punishing serves to claim the win.
The downpour caused a near three-hour delay and meant Murray’s children missed seeing him win.
“They didn’t tell me they were coming, then obviously I won the first set and my wife decided to bring (the kids) in case I won,” Murray said.
“They arrived as the rain came and then left as they took the covers off. She messaged me saying, ‘Well done, we have just got home, I can’t believe we didn’t stay.’”
Wimbledon begins on July 3.