Andy Murray wins Surbiton final to set age record ahead of Wimbledon

LONDON – Andy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.

The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month.

It was his first singles title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.

Murray showcased a powerful shot collection which dismantled Rodionov in just more than an hour. Heavy rain suspended play during the second set before Murray sent down more punishing serves to claim the win.

The downpour caused a near three-hour delay and meant Murray’s children missed seeing him win.

“They didn’t tell me they were coming, then obviously I won the first set and my wife decided to bring (the kids) in case I won,” Murray said.

“They arrived as the rain came and then left as they took the covers off. She messaged me saying, ‘Well done, we have just got home, I can’t believe we didn’t stay.’”

Wimbledon begins on July 3.