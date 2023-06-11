PARIS – Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend reached the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating second-seeded Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4 on Friday.
The Canadian-American pair, seeded 10th, will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in Sunday’s final. Hsieh and Wang upset sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Gauff and Pegula were last year’s runner-up in women’s doubles at Roland Garros, where the Americans lost to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.
The 37-year-old Hsieh is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion. Hsieh and Peng Shuai won the women’s doubles title at the 2014 French Open.
It will be the first Grand Slam final in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up in singles.
Townsend, in her only other major final, was runner-up with Caty McNally at last year’s U.S. Open to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
PARIS – Unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China won the French Open women’s doubles on Sunday after beating 10th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
It was another upset victory for Hsieh and Wang after they beat sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to reach the final, and three other seeded pairs before that.
The feat was made more remarkable by the fact it was only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.
The 37-year-old Hsieh is now a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion – with the other three coming at Wimbledon. Hsieh and Peng Shuai won the women’s doubles title at the 2014 French Open.
Hsieh had not played a Slam since 2021 due to injury, while the 21-year-old Wang’s first major came on her Roland Garros debut.
It was the first major final in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open singles runner-up.
Townsend, in her only Slam final, was runner-up with Caty McNally at last year’s U.S. Open doubles to Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.
A year after squandering three match points in the final, fourth-seeded Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States won the men’s doubles title at the French Open on Saturday by beating unseeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-4, 6-1.
Unlike last year’s tension-filled final, this one was never in doubt as the Croat-American duo broke the Belgians four times, saved all three break points they faced and wrapped up the win in 1 hour, 20 minutes.
It was the 38-year-old Dodig’s third major title in men’s doubles, after winning here in 2015 and at the Australian Open in 2021 – with different partners. But it was a first Grand Slam trophy for the 32-year-old Krajicek, a former top-100 ranked singles player.
Gille and Vliegen were playing together in their first major final.
Last year, Dodig and Krajicek lost to Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer after having three championship points in the second set.