2023 USFL Season Schedule: Dates, times, locations, new teams, playoff format, scores, and more

The 2023 USFL Season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 with four thrilling games. First, the Philadelphia Stars will take on the Memphis Showboats at 4:30 PM ET followed by a New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions match up at 7:30 PM ET. On Sunday, the Michigan Panthers will go head-to-head with the Houston Gamblers at noon, followed by a Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Orleans Breakers match up at 6:30 PM.

Season 2 of the USFL features four host cities–Detroit, Memphis, Canton, and Birmingham. This is a significant change from last year when all 10-regular season games were contested in Birmingham, Alabama and playoff games took place in Canton, Ohio. Additionally, the 2023 season will also feature a new team. The Tampa Bay Bandits will now be called the Memphis Showboats. Memphis was one of the original teams featured in the first edition of the USFL.

See below for the full 2023 USFL Season Schedule as well as answers to any questions you may have before the upcoming season. Be sure to check back for the latest updates to the schedule.

How many teams are in the USFL?

There are a total of 8 teams in the USFL that make up two divisions:

North Division:

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division:

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Memphis Showboats

Where will games be contested during the 2023 USFL Season?

The 2023 USFL season will feature four host cities: Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.

The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be hosted in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium .

. The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham at Protective Stadium .

. The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field .

. The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tennessee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

How many weeks are in the USFL’s regular season?

There are 10 weeks in the regular season. Each team will go head-to-head with division rivals twice and face off against teams of the opposite division once.

How will 2023 USFL playoffs work?

After the 10 week regular season comes to a close, the top two teams from each division will go head-to-head in two playoff games in late June, with the winners advancing to the USFL Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

2023 USFL Season Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23

Birmingham Stallions 27, New Jersey Generals 10

Sunday, April 16

Michigan Panthers 29, Houston Gamblers 13

New Orleans Breakers 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 15

Saturday, April 22

New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31

Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3

Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans Breakers 45, Birmingham Stallions 31

Houston Gamblers 30, Memphis Showboats 26

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Philadelphia Stars 13

New Jersey Generals 28, Michigan Panthers 13

Saturday, May 6

Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16

Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10

Saturday, May 7

New Orleans Breakers 20, New Jersey Generals 17

Birmingham Stallions 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 20

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh Maulers 23, Michigan Panthers 7

Houston Gamblers 27, Birmingham Stallions 20

Sunday, May 14

Philadelphia Stars 24, New Jersey Generals 21

Memphis Showboats 17, New Orleans Breakers 10

Saturday, May 20

Memphis Showboats 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 0

Birmingham Stallions 27, Michigan Panthers 13

Sunday, May 21

Philadelphia Stars 16, New Orleans Breakers 10

Houston Gamblers 16, New Jersey Generals 10

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham Stallions 24, New Orleans 20

Philadelphia Stars 37, Pittsburgh Maulers 31

Sunday, May 28

Memphis Showboats 23, Houston Gamblers 20

Michigan Panthers 25, New Jersey Generals 22

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. (USA and Peacock)

Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey – 1 p.m. (FOX)

Michigan at New Orleans – 4 p.m. (FOX)

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Memphis – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston – 2 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7 p.m. (FOX)

WEEK 10

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1 p.m. (USA and Peacock)

Birmingham at Memphis – 4 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston – 4 p.m. (FS1)

Philadelphia at Michigan – 7 p.m. (FOX)

