Post-Serena, women's tennis heads to French Open led by Big 3 of Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

May 26, 2023
Getty Images
PARIS — All of those questions about who would step to the fore once Serena Williams walked away from the tennis tour – joining more recent No. 1 Ash Barty in retirement – seem to be getting answered with three names: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

As the start of the French Open approaches, defending champion Swiatek is ranked No. 1, Sabalenka is No. 2 and Rybakina is No. 4. More to the point, perhaps, with a major trophy up for grabs on the red clay of Roland Garros: This group divvied up the past four Grand Slam titles, the prizes that help define greatness in their sport.

They are showing signs of forming a sort of “Big Three,” and while they’re not yet close, of course, to the level of dominance seen across decades from the so-called “Big Three” of the men’s game – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic each won more than 20 Slam championships – Swiatek, Sabalenka and Rybakina are beginning to be seen by some as setting up shop atop the WTA.

“They’ve kind of separated themselves a little bit from the rest of the pack,” said Jessica Pegula, a 29-year-old American who is ranked No. 3 and is a five-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, losing to Swiatek at that stage last year at the French Open and U.S. Open. “It just comes with the confidence of having a lot of big results and breaking through.”

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, put it simply: “They are the best three players that we have right now.”

Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland, is the reigning champion at Roland Garros and the U.S. Open; Sabalenka, a 25-year-old from Belarus, won the Australian Open this January by beating Rybakina in the final; Rybakina, a 23-year-old from Kazakhstan, won Wimbledon last July.

There’s more: At the two key U.S. hard-court tournaments this spring, Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in the final at Indian Wells, California, then was the runner-up in Miami. When the circuit moved to European clay, Swiatek got past Sabalenka in the final at Stuttgart, Germany, a result that was reversed when they met for the trophy again two weeks later in Madrid.

And at the last big clay tune-up for Roland Garros, Rybakina took the title in Rome after advancing when Swiatek stopped early in the third set of their quarterfinal with a right thigh injury (“Luckily, nothing serious happened,” Swiatek said).

“It’s good for tennis to see the top players consistently doing well. I think it’s pushing everybody to a next level and pushing everybody to do better and to play better. That’s how I was pushed by Iga last season,” Sabalenka said, referring to the way Swiatek compiled a 37-match winning streak that included six titles. “I think that’s something really important and good to see.”

These could be some riveting rivalries, in part because of the contrast in styles and personalities on display.

Swiatek and Rybakina are more reserved publicly. Sabalenka is never shy about letting her thoughts be known.

Swiatek is a master tactician who covers every inch of the court with defense that is as good as it gets. Sabalenka and Rybakina bring as much power as anyone around, starting with intimidating serves.

Rybakina is first on tour in aces this season with 278, a total more than 50 higher than any other woman. Sabalenka is third with 204. Swiatek rates second on tour (among women who have played at least five matches) by winning 48.6% of her return games in 2023.

“It’s nice to have somebody constantly kind of watching you. We played so many matches against each other that tactically we know (each other’s) game pretty well,” Swiatek said. “But we also have to kind of come up with some different solutions sometimes, which is pretty exciting, because I never had that yet in my career.”

And then, thinking about the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic matchups, she continued: “I think this is what the Big Three had to do, for sure, when they played like, I don’t know, 30 matches against each other or even more. So I’m happy to learn some new stuff. And also, for sure, we are all working really hard to kind of play better and better. It is an extra motivation, for sure.”

After defeating Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Madrid final three weeks ago, Sabalenka expressed a sentiment that surely is shared by the other two members of this elite trio.

“Hopefully,” Sabalenka said, “we can keep doing what we are doing this season.”

Defending champion Ruud ousted by Jarry in Geneva Open quarterfinals

May 26, 2023
Getty Images
GENEVA — Casper Ruud’s run at a third straight Geneva Open title ended in a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 loss to Nicolás Jarry in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Ruud had his serve broken at 5-5 in the third set after the 54th-ranked Chilean fired two powerful forehand winners.

Jarry’s serve held up after wasting an earlier break that forced a 4-3 lead, and took his second match-point chance with an overhead smash winner.

Ruud now heads early to the French Open where he is seeded No. 4 when play starts. The 24-year-old Norwegian won the warm-up event at Geneva in 2021 and last year, when he also reached the final at Roland Garros losing to Rafael Nadal.

Jarry earned a rematch in the semifinals of the 2019 final at Geneva he lost to Alexander Zverev.

Zverev had an easy passage through his quarterfinals match. The third-seeded German led 4-1 in the first set when 59th-ranked Wu Yibing of China retired with an injury.

While Ruud dropped his career record at Geneva to 9-1, Zverev is still unbeaten with a 6-0 mark at the lakeside park venue.

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the other semifinal.

Fritz brushed aside Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-2 in just 51 minutes in the opening match on court.

Dimitrov was in action for almost two hours more to rally past Christopher O’Connell in a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4 win.

Both Dimitrov and Zverev got wild cards at Geneva to prepare for Roland Garros.

When is the 2023 French Open: Dates, schedule, how to watch on NBC and Peacock

May 25, 2023
The 2023 French Open begins on Sunday, May 28 and runs through Sunday, June 11 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. While this year’s field will feature Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and many of your favorite tennis stars, one major name that will be sidelined from competition is Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open champion announced last week that he will miss the tournament for the first time in 19 years due to a left hip flexor injury.

Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and Carlos Alcaraz are the favorites on the men’s side of the tournament. For the women, Poland’s Iga Świątek, the top ranked player, looks to win her third French Open title and defend her victory in 2022.

How can I watch the 2023 French Open on TV?

Coverage of the 2023 French Open will be available on NBC, the Tennis Channel, and Peacock. See below for the full schedule.

How can I watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock?

All Premium and Premium Plus Peacock subscribers can stream the French Open LIVE. Sign up here to watch.

What devices does Peacock support?

 Peacock is available on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

2023 French Open Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Platform Round
Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Women’s Final
Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Men’s Final

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates surrounding the 2023 French Open on OlympicTalk!