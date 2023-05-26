Defending champion Ruud ousted by Jarry in Geneva Open quarterfinals

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

GENEVA — Casper Ruud’s run at a third straight Geneva Open title ended in a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 loss to Nicolás Jarry in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Ruud had his serve broken at 5-5 in the third set after the 54th-ranked Chilean fired two powerful forehand winners.

Jarry’s serve held up after wasting an earlier break that forced a 4-3 lead, and took his second match-point chance with an overhead smash winner.

Ruud now heads early to the French Open where he is seeded No. 4 when play starts. The 24-year-old Norwegian won the warm-up event at Geneva in 2021 and last year, when he also reached the final at Roland Garros losing to Rafael Nadal.

Jarry earned a rematch in the semifinals of the 2019 final at Geneva he lost to Alexander Zverev.

Zverev had an easy passage through his quarterfinals match. The third-seeded German led 4-1 in the first set when 59th-ranked Wu Yibing of China retired with an injury.

While Ruud dropped his career record at Geneva to 9-1, Zverev is still unbeaten with a 6-0 mark at the lakeside park venue.

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the other semifinal.

Fritz brushed aside Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-2 in just 51 minutes in the opening match on court.

Dimitrov was in action for almost two hours more to rally past Christopher O’Connell in a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4 win.

Both Dimitrov and Zverev got wild cards at Geneva to prepare for Roland Garros.