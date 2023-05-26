Defending champion Ruud ousted by Jarry in Geneva Open quarterfinals

GENEVA — Casper Ruud’s run at a third straight Geneva Open title ended in a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 loss to Nicolás Jarry in the quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Ruud had his serve broken at 5-5 in the third set after the 54th-ranked Chilean fired two powerful forehand winners.
Jarry’s serve held up after wasting an earlier break that forced a 4-3 lead, and took his second match-point chance with an overhead smash winner.
Ruud now heads early to the French Open where he is seeded No. 4 when play starts. The 24-year-old Norwegian won the warm-up event at Geneva in 2021 and last year, when he also reached the final at Roland Garros losing to Rafael Nadal.
Jarry earned a rematch in the semifinals of the 2019 final at Geneva he lost to Alexander Zverev.
Zverev had an easy passage through his quarterfinals match. The third-seeded German led 4-1 in the first set when 59th-ranked Wu Yibing of China retired with an injury.
While Ruud dropped his career record at Geneva to 9-1, Zverev is still unbeaten with a 6-0 mark at the lakeside park venue.
Second-seeded Taylor Fritz and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the other semifinal.
Fritz brushed aside Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-2 in just 51 minutes in the opening match on court.
Dimitrov was in action for almost two hours more to rally past Christopher O’Connell in a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4 win.
Both Dimitrov and Zverev got wild cards at Geneva to prepare for Roland Garros.
The 2023 French Open begins on Sunday, May 28 and runs through Sunday, June 11 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. While this year’s field will feature Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and many of your favorite tennis stars, one major name that will be sidelined from competition is Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open champion announced last week that he will miss the tournament for the first time in 19 years due to a left hip flexor injury.
Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and Carlos Alcaraz are the favorites on the men’s side of the tournament. For the women, Poland’s Iga Świątek, the top ranked player, looks to win her third French Open title and defend her victory in 2022.
Coverage of the 2023 French Open will be available on NBC, the Tennis Channel, and Peacock. See below for the full schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Round
|Sunday, May 28
|5 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|
|12-3 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Monday, May 29
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|
|3-5:30 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Tuesday, May 30
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, May 31
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, June 1
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, June 2
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, June 3
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|
|3-5:30 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Sunday, June 4
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|
|3-5:30 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Monday, June 5
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|Tuesday, June 6
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|
|Wednesday, June 7
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|
|Thursday, June 8
|6 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semifinals
|
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|Friday, June 9
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semifinals
|
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|Saturday, June 10
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, June 11
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|Men’s Final
LYON, France — Swedish player Mikael Ymer was disqualified after slamming his racket into the umpire’s chair during a match at the Lyon Open.
The 24-year-old Ymer was upset that the umpire refused to check a line call in the 11th game of the first set of his second-round match against Arthur Fils.
Ymer thought the ball went wide and pleaded for the umpire to check.
“You saw it clearly bounce on the line, then show me the mark on the line,” the 53rd-ranked Ymer said. “I’ve never witnessed that a ref says ‘I’m not going to go down and check the mark.’ It doesn’t happen.”
After that, Fils broke Ymer with a cross-court backhand to take a 6-5 lead.
Ymer then twice slammed his racket into the bottom of the umpire’s chair, leaving the stand damaged and his racket in tatters. He was then defaulted.