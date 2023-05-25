Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the LA Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays this Sunday, May 28 as all of the MLB fun continues on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s LA Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke who will be joined by analysts Orel Hershiser and Brian Anderson.

How to watch the LA Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays:

Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 Time: 11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET

11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET Location: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

LA Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays – 11:35 AM

Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles – 1:35 PM

San Diego Padres vs New York Yankees – 1:35 PM

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cleveland Guardians – 1:40 PM

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers – 1:40 PM

Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals – 2:10 PM

Toronto Blue Jays vs Minnesota Twins – 2:10 PM

San Francisco Giants vs Milwaukee Brewers – 2:10 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs – 2:20 PM

New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies – 3:10 PM

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics – 4:07 PM

Miami Marlins vs LA Angels – 4:07 PM

Boston Red Sox vs Arizona Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners – 4:10 PM ET

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves – 7:10 PM

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings!

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock: