Major League Baseball is coming back to NBC and Peacock for a second straight season of baseball excitement that you won’t want to miss. This year’s exclusive Sunday Morning MLB package will feature a total of 19 live games beginning on Sunday, April 23 as the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Live coverage begins at at 11:30 AM ET.

Additionally, each of NBC and Peacock’s 19 games will be featured as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:35 PM ET that day. See below for the full 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as additional information on how to sign up for exclusive Peacock content.

2023 MLB on Peacock Schedule:

How to watch MLB on Peacock:

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

