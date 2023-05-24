When is the 2023 French Open: Dates, schedule, how to watch on NBC and Peacock

By May 24, 2023, 10:59 AM EDT
The 2023 French Open begins on Sunday, May 28 and runs through Sunday, June 11 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. While this year’s field will feature Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and many of your favorite tennis stars, one major name that will be sidelined from competition is Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open champion announced last week that he will miss the tournament for the first time in 19 years due to a left hip flexor injury.

Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and Carlos Alcaraz are the favorites on the men’s side of the tournament. For the women, Poland’s Iga Świątek, the top ranked player, looks to win her third French Open title and defend her victory in 2022.

How can I watch the 2023 French Open on TV?

Coverage of the 2023 French Open will be available on NBC, the Tennis Channel, and Peacock. See below for the full schedule.

How can I watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock?

2023 French Open Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Platform Round
Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK)
Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Women’s Final
Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Men’s Final

French Open offers players protection against online harassment

Associated PressMay 22, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT
PARIS – French Open organizers are giving all players access to an online tool meant to protect them from cyberbullying and harassment on social media.

The French tennis federation said the technology developed by a French company will be made available to all players taking part in this year’s clay-court Grand Slam tournament. The software uses artificial intelligence to filter comments posted to social media accounts and block those that are deemed toxic or abusive.

It said the tool “aims to preserve the players, their mental health, the values of sport and tennis and to banish people who come to spread their aggression and hatred on social networks.”

“Tennis being one of the sports most affected by this scourge, athletes can thus be victims in a direct or indirect way,” the federation added.

Players and tennis officials can opt to connect their social networks to the technology, developed by the Bodyguard.ai company, before the tournament and keep it in place for at least one week after it ends. Play in the main draw begins May 28 at Roland Garros.

“This way, they won’t receive any derogatory comments,” the French federation said. “It is an AI that performs moderation in real time. The comment is analyzed in less than 200 milliseconds. A team of linguists creates word structures to update the technology in real time from what is posted on social networks to generate a contextual analysis. The goal is to ensure that nothing is missed, while making sure that nothing is censored.”

The different platforms monitored are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord.

“The mental health of players is a priority issue for the French Open,” French federation director Caroline Flaissier said. “There is no place for any form of violence in our tournament.”

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open

Associated PressMay 22, 2023, 11:45 PM EDT
ROME – Elena Rybakina is discovering that her big serve and heavy groundstrokes can do damage on clay courts, too.

The Wimbledon champion was dominating 21-9 in the winners category when Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired due to a left thigh injury early in the second set of the rain-delayed Italian Open final.

It’s been quite a year for Rybakina, who reached the final of the Australian Open, also won an elite title in Indian Wells and was the runner-up in Miami. She’ll move up to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings and will be considered a contender at the French Open, which starts next weekend.

“She’s serving 125 mph. (Plus) she’s also making winners like no one on tour,” Kalinina said. “Anyone can win in Paris, but she has good chances.

“I am sure if she’s going to do like this, maybe new world No. 1 for sure.”

Rybakina was leading 6-4, 1-0, 15-0 when Kalinina called for a trainer and grasped her left leg as she teared up. She then decided she couldn’t continue.

“I’m really sorry that I couldn’t play,” Kalinina said during the awards ceremony as the crowd – which had waited under the rain for hours before the night session started – whistled. “I was trying to do my best.”

Rybakina earned her biggest title on clay. Her only other trophy on the surface came in Bucharest in 2019.

The 47th-ranked Kalinina was playing in the biggest final of her career, and has been dedicating her performances to her war-torn country.

Kalinina’s family home was destroyed in a Russian attack last year. Also, her elderly grandparents have had to relocate from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka – which is held by Russian forces – to Kyiv. Kalinina’s parents work as tennis coaches in Kyiv and she said on Friday there was a “huge, huge bomb near them, near their academy” a few days ago.

Rybakina was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered funding to support her tennis career.

Kalinina spent more than four hours longer on court than Rybakina entering the final, having won the longest match on the women’s circuit this season – 3 hours, 41 minutes against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals. She also required three sets to beat Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in an emotionally charged semifinal.

“I feel like I am at my physical limit today,” Kalinina said.