The 2023 French Open begins on Sunday, May 28 and runs through Sunday, June 11 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. While this year’s field will feature Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and many of your favorite tennis stars, one major name that will be sidelined from competition is Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open champion announced last week that he will miss the tournament for the first time in 19 years due to a left hip flexor injury.

Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and Carlos Alcaraz are the favorites on the men’s side of the tournament. For the women, Poland’s Iga Świątek, the top ranked player, looks to win her third French Open title and defend her victory in 2022.

How can I watch the 2023 French Open on TV?

Coverage of the 2023 French Open will be available on NBC, the Tennis Channel, and Peacock. See below for the full schedule.

How can I watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock?

All Premium and Premium Plus Peacock subscribers can stream the French Open LIVE. Sign up here to watch.

What devices does Peacock support?

Peacock is available on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Date Time (ET) Platform Round Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 12-3 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK) Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK) Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK) Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock (STREAM LINK) Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Women’s Final Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM) Men’s Final

