Mikael Ymer disqualified for outburst during match in Lyon

LYON, France — Swedish player Mikael Ymer was disqualified after slamming his racket into the umpire’s chair during a match at the Lyon Open.
The 24-year-old Ymer was upset that the umpire refused to check a line call in the 11th game of the first set of his second-round match against Arthur Fils.
Ymer thought the ball went wide and pleaded for the umpire to check.
“You saw it clearly bounce on the line, then show me the mark on the line,” the 53rd-ranked Ymer said. “I’ve never witnessed that a ref says ‘I’m not going to go down and check the mark.’ It doesn’t happen.”
After that, Fils broke Ymer with a cross-court backhand to take a 6-5 lead.
Ymer then twice slammed his racket into the bottom of the umpire’s chair, leaving the stand damaged and his racket in tatters. He was then defaulted.
GENEVA — Top-seeded Casper Ruud began his Geneva Open title defense by beating J.J. Wolf 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.
The No. 4-ranked Ruud lifted his career record to 9-0 at Geneva, where he won back-to-back titles in the past two years. The clay-court event is a final warmup for the French Open and Ruud was runner-up there last year.
Ruud double-faulted on his first match-point chance against the 49th-ranked American before taking the second with a forehand winner as he advanced to the net.
“It’s a great win for me. J.J. is an aggressive, tough player,” said Ruud, who will face Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals.
Jarry advanced when his opponent, sixth-seeded Tallon Griekspoor, withdrew ahead of their match.
Second-seeded Taylor Fritz struggled in the first set of his 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win in an all-American match with No. 74-ranked Marcus Giron.
Fritz’s quarterfinals opponent is Ilya Ivashka, who beat eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who got a wild card into the Geneva draw, eased past Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 6-4 to earn a quarterfinals match against 85th-ranked Christopher O’Connell of Australia.
O’Connell led 6-0, 3-0 against Bernabe Zapata Miralles when the seventh-seeded Spaniard retired from the match.
The 2023 French Open begins on Sunday, May 28 and runs through Sunday, June 11 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. While this year’s field will feature Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and many of your favorite tennis stars, one major name that will be sidelined from competition is Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open champion announced last week that he will miss the tournament for the first time in 19 years due to a left hip flexor injury.
Djokovic, who is tied with Nadal for the men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and Carlos Alcaraz are the favorites on the men’s side of the tournament. For the women, Poland’s Iga Świątek, the top ranked player, looks to win her third French Open title and defend her victory in 2022.
Coverage of the 2023 French Open will be available on NBC, the Tennis Channel, and Peacock. See below for the full schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Round
|Sunday, May 28
|5 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|
|12-3 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Monday, May 29
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|
|3-5:30 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Tuesday, May 30
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, May 31
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, June 1
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, June 2
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, June 3
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|
|3-5:30 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Sunday, June 4
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|
|3-5:30 p.m.
|Peacock (STREAM LINK)
|
|Monday, June 5
|5 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|Tuesday, June 6
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|
|Wednesday, June 7
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|
|2-5 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|
|Thursday, June 8
|6 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semifinals
|
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|Friday, June 9
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semifinals
|
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|
|Saturday, June 10
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, June 11
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC (STREAM) | Peacock (STREAM)
|Men’s Final
