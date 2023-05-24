Mikael Ymer disqualified for outburst during match in Lyon

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LYON, France — Swedish player Mikael Ymer was disqualified after slamming his racket into the umpire’s chair during a match at the Lyon Open.

The 24-year-old Ymer was upset that the umpire refused to check a line call in the 11th game of the first set of his second-round match against Arthur Fils.

Ymer thought the ball went wide and pleaded for the umpire to check.

“You saw it clearly bounce on the line, then show me the mark on the line,” the 53rd-ranked Ymer said. “I’ve never witnessed that a ref says ‘I’m not going to go down and check the mark.’ It doesn’t happen.”

After that, Fils broke Ymer with a cross-court backhand to take a 6-5 lead.

Ymer then twice slammed his racket into the bottom of the umpire’s chair, leaving the stand damaged and his racket in tatters. He was then defaulted.