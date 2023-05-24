Dainese wins Stage 17 as Thomas keeps Giro d’Italia lead

Associated PressMay 24, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
CAORLE, Italy — Local rider Alberto Dainese won Stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia in a mass sprint that was decided in a photo finish, while Geraint Thomas’ overall lead was unchanged in the last flat day before the race concludes in Rome.

Dainese, who rides for Team DSM, finished just ahead of Jonathan Milan and Michael Matthews but had no reaction at the finish while the trio waited to be told the official results.

In the overall standings, Thomas remained 18 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida and 29 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic.

The stage offered a day off from climbing as the 121-mile route from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle started with a gradual descent before a long, flat finish.

Dainese, who is from the Veneto region where the stage ended, required nearly 4½ hours to complete the route and earn his second career win in the Giro after also winning a sprinting leg last year.

“It’s more special winning at home,” Dainese said. “I knew every bump and hole in the road.”

There are three straight days of hard climbing that should decide the race winner.

The race returns to the high mountains for Stage 18, with two first category climbs followed by two second-category climbs in the finale – including an uphill finish – along the 100-mile route from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo.

Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro d’Italia winner, Almeida wins tough Stage 16

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT
MONTE BONDONE, Italy — Geraint Thomas boosted his bid to become the Giro d’Italia’s oldest winner by moving back into the leader’s pink jersey, as the race exploded into life at the start of a dramatic and decisive final week in the Dolomites.

João Almeida won the tough Stage 16 atop Monte Bondone for his first victory in a Grand Tour. The Portuguese cyclist crossed the summit finish just ahead of Thomas, who also picked up valuable bonus seconds.

Primož Roglič was third 25 seconds further behind.

The result saw Thomas move back into the lead, 18 seconds ahead of Almeida and 29 in front of Roglič.

“Yeah it would have been nice to win the stage, but it was one of them where I had to keep riding, didn’t want to play cat and mouse with João with Roglič behind,” said Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers.

“So we worked well together … and unfortunately he had the jump on me and won the sprint. But it’s nice to be back in pink and to gain some time.”

Thomas turns 37 three days before the race ends in Rome. The oldest Giro winner is Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 when he won in 1955.

It’s the beginning of a brutal final week. It was one of three of the last six stages that have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars.

There were more than 5,000 meters of elevation and five categorized climbs along the 126-mile route from Sabbio Chiese, including the top-category climb to the finish.

And it was on that climb to Monte Bondone that the race sparked into life.

Almeida attacked with less than seven kilometers remaining and Thomas made his move shortly after, bridging across to set up the battle for the stage win.

Almeida has worn the maglia rosa before but never won a stage in the three previous times he has competed in the Giro. The UAE Team Emirates cyclist also raced in the Spanish Vuelta last year.

“I’m super happy, it’s a dream come true, after four years I was always so close and so far at the same time,” Almeida said. “Finally I got it so yeah I’m super, super happy, I don’t have words to describe it.

“It was a super hard day, always up and down, for the legs it was super hard, I would say the hardest so far,” he continued. “I was feeling good and I took the risk to go for it. If you don’t try you never know. I tried and I achieved it.”

Stage 17 offers a brief respite as the 121-mile route from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle starts with a gradual descent before a long, flat finish which is likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Veteran sprint specialist Mark Cavendish will be hoping for a 19th Giro victory after announcing that he will retire at the end of the season.

McNulty claims first Grand Tour stage win, Armirail stays in Giro d’Italia lead ahead of decisive Dolomites

Associated PressMay 21, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT
BERGAMO, Italy — American cyclist Brandon McNulty won Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Bruno Armirail kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey as the race prepares for a dramatic and decisive final week.

McNulty, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, edged out Ben Healy and Marco Frigo at the end of the tough 121-mile route from Seregno to Bergamo.

“I’m stoked. This was my goal coming here,” McNulty said. “I wanted a stage win but I got sick in the time trial.

“I wanted to finish solo but luckily I managed to win even in a sprint … Let’s hope this win adds to the team’s motivation on GC with Joao Almeida.”

All three had been part of a large breakaway that went early in the stage. Healy attacked on the fourth and final classified climb and McNulty caught up to him on the descent, followed by Frigo with 10 kilometers remaining.

Frigo was dropped again on the unclassified climb shortly before the finish but the Italian’s superb descending skills saw him catch back up to the other two, with the finish line in sight, setting up the final sprint.

Geraint Thomas led a group of general classification riders across the line, almost seven minutes behind McNulty but 33 seconds ahead of Armirail.

That saw Armirail’s advantage over Thomas cut to one minute, eight seconds. Primož Roglič was two seconds further back.

“It’s been difficult to retain the Maglia Rosa,” Armirail said. “It was a hard stage with a lot of climbing and there was Einer Rubio at the front. He was likely to take the jersey so my teammates had to pace all along.

“Yesterday I didn’t realize what it was to take the Maglia Rosa but today, with the incredible support of the crowd, I’ve found out what it’s like. It’s huge and I’m delighted to stay in the lead on the rest day.”

The race has its second and final rest day before heading to the Dolomites and a brutal final week.

Three of the last six stages have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars and the week kicks off with one of them. There is more than 5,000 meters of elevation along the 126-mile route from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, including a top-category climb to the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome.