Thomas boosts bid to become oldest Giro d’Italia winner, Almeida wins tough Stage 16

Associated PressMay 23, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT
giro d'italia
LUCA BETTINI/Getty Images
4 Comments

MONTE BONDONE, Italy — Geraint Thomas boosted his bid to become the Giro d’Italia’s oldest winner by moving back into the leader’s pink jersey, as the race exploded into life at the start of a dramatic and decisive final week in the Dolomites.

João Almeida won the tough Stage 16 atop Monte Bondone for his first victory in a Grand Tour. The Portuguese cyclist crossed the summit finish just ahead of Thomas, who also picked up valuable bonus seconds.

Primož Roglič was third 25 seconds further behind.

The result saw Thomas move back into the lead, 18 seconds ahead of Almeida and 29 in front of Roglič.

“Yeah it would have been nice to win the stage, but it was one of them where I had to keep riding, didn’t want to play cat and mouse with João with Roglič behind,” said Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers.

“So we worked well together … and unfortunately he had the jump on me and won the sprint. But it’s nice to be back in pink and to gain some time.”

Thomas turns 37 three days before the race ends in Rome. The oldest Giro winner is Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 when he won in 1955.

It’s the beginning of a brutal final week. It was one of three of the last six stages that have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars.

There were more than 5,000 meters of elevation and five categorized climbs along the 126-mile route from Sabbio Chiese, including the top-category climb to the finish.

And it was on that climb to Monte Bondone that the race sparked into life.

Almeida attacked with less than seven kilometers remaining and Thomas made his move shortly after, bridging across to set up the battle for the stage win.

Almeida has worn the maglia rosa before but never won a stage in the three previous times he has competed in the Giro. The UAE Team Emirates cyclist also raced in the Spanish Vuelta last year.

“I’m super happy, it’s a dream come true, after four years I was always so close and so far at the same time,” Almeida said. “Finally I got it so yeah I’m super, super happy, I don’t have words to describe it.

“It was a super hard day, always up and down, for the legs it was super hard, I would say the hardest so far,” he continued. “I was feeling good and I took the risk to go for it. If you don’t try you never know. I tried and I achieved it.”

Stage 17 offers a brief respite as the 121-mile route from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle starts with a gradual descent before a long, flat finish which is likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Veteran sprint specialist Mark Cavendish will be hoping for a 19th Giro victory after announcing that he will retire at the end of the season.

McNulty claims first Grand Tour stage win, Armirail stays in Giro lead ahead of decisive Dolomites

Associated PressMay 21, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT
giro d'italia stage 15
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
3 Comments

BERGAMO, Italy — American cyclist Brandon McNulty won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday for his first victory in a Grand Tour while Bruno Armirail kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey as the race prepares for a dramatic and decisive final week.

McNulty, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, edged out Ben Healy and Marco Frigo at the end of the tough 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Seregno to Bergamo.

“I’m stoked. This was my goal coming here,” McNulty said. “I wanted a stage win but I got sick in the time trial.

“I wanted to finish solo but luckily I managed to win even in a sprint … Let’s hope this win adds to the team’s motivation on GC with Joao Almeida.”

All three had been part of a large breakaway that went early in the stage. Healy attacked on the fourth and final classified climb and McNulty caught up to him on the descent, followed by Frigo with 10 kilometers remaining.

Frigo was dropped again on the unclassified climb shortly before the finish but the Italian’s superb descending skills saw him catch back up to the other two, with the finish line in sight, setting up the final sprint.

Geraint Thomas led a group of general classification riders across the line, almost seven minutes behind McNulty but 33 seconds ahead of Armirail.

That saw Armirail’s advantage over Thomas cut to one minute, eight seconds. Primož Roglič was two seconds further back.

“It’s been difficult to retain the Maglia Rosa,” Armirail said. “It was a hard stage with a lot of climbing and there was Einer Rubio at the front. He was likely to take the jersey so my teammates had to pace all along.

“Yesterday I didn’t realize what it was to take the Maglia Rosa but today, with the incredible support of the crowd, I’ve found out what it’s like. It’s huge and I’m delighted to stay in the lead on the rest day.”

The race has its second and final rest day on Monday before heading to the Dolomites and a brutal final week.

Three of the last six stages have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars and the week kicks off with one of them on Tuesday. There is more than 5,000 meters of elevation along the 203-kilometer (126-mile) route from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, including a top-category climb to the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome next Sunday.

Denz wins another Giro d’Italia stage, Armirail is first Frenchman in pink this century

Associated PressMay 20, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
Getty Images
3 Comments

CASSANO MAGNAGO, Italy — Nico Denz sprinted to his second victory in the Giro d’Italia after almost celebrating too early, while Bruno Armirail became the first Frenchman to wear the pink jersey in this century.

Denz lifted his arms in celebration as he crossed the line at the end of Stage 14 but he appeared not to have spotted Derek Gee on his right. However, the German cyclist managed to pip Gee by half a wheel.

Denz, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, won Stage 12 for his first victory in a Grand Tour, in his sixth Giro.

“I was satisfied already after the first one and I told people to wake me up because this can’t be true, this must be a dream,” Denz said. “I don’t understand really what’s going on right now to be honest.”

Alberto Bettiol was third, while the general classification riders rolled across the line more than 21 minutes behind Denz at the end of another cold and rainy stage.

That moved Armirail into pink and gave previous leader Geraint Thomas a night off from podium celebrations and news conferences, and an early recovery ahead of a tough day in the mountains.

Armirail became the first French cyclist to wear the maglia rosa since Laurent Jalabert in 1999. The Groupama–FDJ rider has an advantage of 1 minute, 41 seconds over Thomas, and Primož Roglič was two seconds further back.

“The plan this morning was more about the stage win,” Armirail said. “We thought one day the maglia rosa could be up for grabs. But we didn’t think it would be today.

“I had tried on the fourth stage and I was disappointed that I wasn’t on a good day. Only once Thomas crossed the line it became a reality in my mind but it’s hard to realize … it’s a dream, I can’t believe it.”

There was one top-category climb near the start at Sierre as the race headed from Switzerland back across to Italy and an almost entirely flat rest of the 120-mile route to Cassano Magnago.

A large breakaway of 29 riders eventually escaped on the approach to the climb.

Four riders got away from that bunch with about 37 miles remaining but they were caught by the chasing group shortly before the line.

“We put in a massive, massive effort to come back in the last 10K,” Denz said. “Everyone was going full, everyone wanted to go for the victory and not for fourth place. Everyone was looking at each other.

“But I thought, I already have a win so I don’t want to do fourth – either I win or I don’t care. Then I just go all in to the line and here I am again.”

Armirail was 53 seconds behind and faced an anxious wait for the general classification group.

Stage 15 has four categorized climbs on the 121-mile route from Seregno to Bergamo.

The Giro ends in Rome in eight days.