Week 7 of the 2023 USFL season kicks off with four games you don’t want to miss. First, on Saturday, May 27 it’s the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) vs New Orleans Breakers (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET at Protective Stadium. Then at 9:00 PM, the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) will go head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
On Sunday, May 28, the USFL excitement starts at 2:30 PM with a Houston Gamblers (4-2) vs Memphis Showboats (3-3) match up on USA and Peacock. Then, at 5:30 PM the Michigan Panthers (2-4) face the the New Jersey Generals (2-4) in Canton, Ohio to cap off the night. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream each game this weekend.
2023 USFL Week 7 Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans – 4:00 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9:00 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis – 2:00 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
Where are the new locations for the 2023 USFL Season?
The 2023 USFL season will feature four host cities: Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.
- The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be hosted in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.
- The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.
- The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tennessee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
How can I watch USFL games on Peacock?
USFL Week 6 Highlights:
