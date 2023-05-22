Italian Open organizers promise a retractable roof over the tennis court by 2026

Associated PressMay 22, 2023, 11:40 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

ROME – At the conclusion of one of the tournament’s wettest editions, Italian Open organizers have promised to install a retractable roof over the tennis court by 2026.

“The roof is coming,” Vito Cozzoli, the CEO of the Italian government agency Sport e Salute, said Sunday. “The feasibility plan has been approved and it will be a futuristic project that will make the Foro Italico’s center court usable year round.”

On Saturday, the semifinal between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas was suspended due to rain for a total of nearly 4 ½ hours – which pushed the start of the women’s final back to nearly 11 p.m.

The start of the men’s final on Sunday featuring Holger Rune against Medvedev was also delayed due to rain.

Eight to 10 months are still required to obtain the necessary building permits for the roof. Then construction would go on for 18-24 months, with breaks taken during the 2024 and 2025 tournaments.

The arena could then also be used for indoor sports like basketball and volleyball, as well as host indoor concerts. Also, 2,000 more seats will be added to Campo Centrale, raising the capacity to 12,500.

After a bidding process that included 33 different proposals, the roof design contract was awarded to the Genoa-based Frigerio Design Group.

This year’s tournament featured expanded 96-player draws for both men and women after the tournament was upgraded and held over two weeks.

The Campo Centrale stadium opened in 2010 and a roof plan has been in the works for years without any concrete progress.

French Open offers players protection against online harassment

Associated PressMay 22, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

PARIS – French Open organizers are giving all players access to an online tool meant to protect them from cyberbullying and harassment on social media.

The French tennis federation said Monday the technology developed by a French company will be made available to all players taking part in this year’s clay-court Grand Slam tournament. The software uses artificial intelligence to filter comments posted to social media accounts and block those that are deemed toxic or abusive.

It said the tool “aims to preserve the players, their mental health, the values of sport and tennis and to banish people who come to spread their aggression and hatred on social networks.”

“Tennis being one of the sports most affected by this scourge, athletes can thus be victims in a direct or indirect way,” the federation added.

Players and tennis officials can opt to connect their social networks to the technology, developed by the Bodyguard.ai company, before the tournament and keep it in place for at least one week after it ends. Play in the main draw begins May 28 at Roland Garros.

“This way, they won’t receive any derogatory comments,” the French federation said. “It is an AI that performs moderation in real time. The comment is analyzed in less than 200 milliseconds. A team of linguists creates word structures to update the technology in real time from what is posted on social networks to generate a contextual analysis. The goal is to ensure that nothing is missed, while making sure that nothing is censored.”

The different platforms monitored are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord.

“The mental health of players is a priority issue for the French Open,” French federation director Caroline Flaissier said. “There is no place for any form of violence in our tournament.”

Wimbledon champion Rybakina wins Italian Open

Associated PressMay 22, 2023, 11:45 PM EDT
Syndication: Desert Sun
1 Comment

ROME – Elena Rybakina is discovering that her big serve and heavy groundstrokes can do damage on clay courts, too.

The Wimbledon champion was dominating 21-9 in the winners category when Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired due to a left thigh injury early in the second set of the rain-delayed Italian Open final on Saturday.

It’s been quite a year for Rybakina, who reached the final of the Australian Open, also won an elite title in Indian Wells and was the runner-up in Miami. On Monday, she’ll move up to a career-high No. 4 in the rankings and will be considered a contender at the French Open, which starts next weekend.

“She’s serving 200 kph (125 mph). (Plus) she’s also making winners like no one on tour,” Kalinina said. “Anyone can win in Paris, but she has good chances.

“I am sure if she’s going to do like this, maybe new world No. 1 for sure.”

Rybakina was leading 6-4, 1-0, 15-0 when Kalinina called for a trainer and grasped her left leg as she teared up. She then decided she couldn’t continue.

The final began at almost 11 p.m. on Saturday and Rybakina lifted the trophy after midnight on Sunday.

“I’m really sorry that I couldn’t play,” Kalinina said during the awards ceremony as the crowd – which had waited under the rain for hours before the night session started – whistled. “I was trying to do my best.”

Rybakina earned her biggest title on clay. Her only other trophy on the surface came in Bucharest in 2019.

The 47th-ranked Kalinina was playing in the biggest final of her career, and has been dedicating her performances to her war-torn country.

Kalinina’s family home was destroyed in a Russian attack last year. Also, her elderly grandparents have had to relocate from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka – which is held by Russian forces – to Kyiv. Kalinina’s parents work as tennis coaches in Kyiv and she said on Friday there was a “huge, huge bomb near them, near their academy” a few days ago.

Rybakina was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered funding to support her tennis career.

Kalinina spent more than four hours longer on court than Rybakina entering the final, having won the longest match on the women’s circuit this season – 3 hours, 41 minutes against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals. She also required three sets to beat Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in an emotionally charged semifinal.

“I feel like I am at my physical limit today,” Kalinina said.