McNulty claims first Grand Tour stage win, Armirail stays in Giro lead ahead of decisive Dolomites

Associated PressMay 21, 2023, 1:22 PM EDT
giro d'italia stage 15
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
BERGAMO, Italy — American cyclist Brandon McNulty won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday for his first victory in a Grand Tour while Bruno Armirail kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey as the race prepares for a dramatic and decisive final week.

McNulty, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, edged out Ben Healy and Marco Frigo at the end of the tough 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Seregno to Bergamo.

“I’m stoked. This was my goal coming here,” McNulty said. “I wanted a stage win but I got sick in the time trial.

“I wanted to finish solo but luckily I managed to win even in a sprint … Let’s hope this win adds to the team’s motivation on GC with Joao Almeida.”

All three had been part of a large breakaway that went early in the stage. Healy attacked on the fourth and final classified climb and McNulty caught up to him on the descent, followed by Frigo with 10 kilometers remaining.

Frigo was dropped again on the unclassified climb shortly before the finish but the Italian’s superb descending skills saw him catch back up to the other two, with the finish line in sight, setting up the final sprint.

Geraint Thomas led a group of general classification riders across the line, almost seven minutes behind McNulty but 33 seconds ahead of Armirail.

That saw Armirail’s advantage over Thomas cut to one minute, eight seconds. Primož Roglič was two seconds further back.

“It’s been difficult to retain the Maglia Rosa,” Armirail said. “It was a hard stage with a lot of climbing and there was Einer Rubio at the front. He was likely to take the jersey so my teammates had to pace all along.

“Yesterday I didn’t realize what it was to take the Maglia Rosa but today, with the incredible support of the crowd, I’ve found out what it’s like. It’s huge and I’m delighted to stay in the lead on the rest day.”

The race has its second and final rest day on Monday before heading to the Dolomites and a brutal final week.

Three of the last six stages have been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars and the week kicks off with one of them on Tuesday. There is more than 5,000 meters of elevation along the 203-kilometer (126-mile) route from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, including a top-category climb to the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome next Sunday.

Denz wins another Giro d’Italia stage, Armirail is first Frenchman in pink this century

Associated PressMay 20, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
Getty Images
CASSANO MAGNAGO, Italy — Nico Denz sprinted to his second victory in the Giro d’Italia after almost celebrating too early, while Bruno Armirail became the first Frenchman to wear the pink jersey in this century.

Denz lifted his arms in celebration as he crossed the line at the end of Stage 14 but he appeared not to have spotted Derek Gee on his right. However, the German cyclist managed to pip Gee by half a wheel.

Denz, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, won Stage 12 for his first victory in a Grand Tour, in his sixth Giro.

“I was satisfied already after the first one and I told people to wake me up because this can’t be true, this must be a dream,” Denz said. “I don’t understand really what’s going on right now to be honest.”

Alberto Bettiol was third, while the general classification riders rolled across the line more than 21 minutes behind Denz at the end of another cold and rainy stage.

That moved Armirail into pink and gave previous leader Geraint Thomas a night off from podium celebrations and news conferences, and an early recovery ahead of a tough day in the mountains.

Armirail became the first French cyclist to wear the maglia rosa since Laurent Jalabert in 1999. The Groupama–FDJ rider has an advantage of 1 minute, 41 seconds over Thomas, and Primož Roglič was two seconds further back.

“The plan this morning was more about the stage win,” Armirail said. “We thought one day the maglia rosa could be up for grabs. But we didn’t think it would be today.

“I had tried on the fourth stage and I was disappointed that I wasn’t on a good day. Only once Thomas crossed the line it became a reality in my mind but it’s hard to realize … it’s a dream, I can’t believe it.”

There was one top-category climb near the start at Sierre as the race headed from Switzerland back across to Italy and an almost entirely flat rest of the 120-mile route to Cassano Magnago.

A large breakaway of 29 riders eventually escaped on the approach to the climb.

Four riders got away from that bunch with about 37 miles remaining but they were caught by the chasing group shortly before the line.

“We put in a massive, massive effort to come back in the last 10K,” Denz said. “Everyone was going full, everyone wanted to go for the victory and not for fourth place. Everyone was looking at each other.

“But I thought, I already have a win so I don’t want to do fourth – either I win or I don’t care. Then I just go all in to the line and here I am again.”

Armirail was 53 seconds behind and faced an anxious wait for the general classification group.

Stage 15 has four categorized climbs on the 121-mile route from Seregno to Bergamo.

The Giro ends in Rome in eight days.

Rubio wins much-altered Stage 13, Thomas stays in Giro d’Italia lead

Associated PressMay 19, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT
Getty Images
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Einer Rubio won a shortened and weather-affected Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour while Geraint Thomas remained in the pink jersey.

Rubio, who rides for Movistar, had time to raise an arm above his head and point to the sky as he crossed the line just ahead of fellow escapees Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Alexander Cepeda. They sprinted for victory after a tough climb to the summit finish at Crans-Montana.

“A big day that I was looking for by working very hard,” Rubio said. “It’s been difficult with the bad weather. But I had to keep going. I knew that Pinot was very strong. I had to finish with him and play it well tactically.

“It will take time for me to realize that I won a stage of the Giro d’Italia. I didn’t believe I’d do it.”

The route had already been changed earlier in the week when the top of the Passo del Gran San Bernardo was cut because of snowfall and a risk of avalanches.

It was announced that that climb would be removed completely because of adverse weather in Italy, and the riders would instead start past the halfway point and the stage slashed from 199 kilometers to 80 kilometers.

Race organizers said they “decided to meet the athletes’ requests by applying the extreme weather protocol.”

That saw the riders set off at the original start in Borgofranco d’Ivrea but, immediately after the neutral zone, they got off their bicycles and onto team buses which took them to the new start in Switzerland, at the foot of the brutal climb up Croix de Couer.

When the day’s racing eventually started, Pinot immediately attacked and he was followed by Cepeda, Rubio and Derek Gee.

They had an advantage of nearly two minutes on the overall leaders when they crossed the snow-covered summit of the Croix de Couer and extended that to nearly three minutes at the foot of the final climb.

Pinot and Cepeda took turns to attack near the top of the climb but Rubio quietly stuck with them before accelerating in the final few hundred meters.

The main contenders for the overall title rolled across 1 minute, 35 seconds behind. Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Primož Roglič and 22 ahead of João Almeida.

“We stayed calm when a small group went in the first climb,” Thomas said. “We stayed in control with Ben Swift and Pavel Sivakov setting the pace. Great ride by them.

“The way it went at the end made it quite hard to attack. But Primoz is probably happy to leave me in the maglia rosa for a few more days. I expect something more from him next week.”

Stage 14 has a top-category climb near the start in Sierre but – after the descent – is then almost entirely flat on the rest of the 193-kilometer route to Cassano Magnago.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.