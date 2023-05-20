Rune follows up win over Djokovic by beating Ruud to reach Italian Open final

May 20, 2023
ROME — Holger Rune followed up his latest victory over Novak Djokovic with another impressive performance, producing a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over fellow Scandinavian Casper Ruud to reach the Italian Open final.

It’s the third clay-court final this season for Rune, after the 20-year-old Dane won a title in Munich, Germany, and was beaten by Andrey Rublev for the Monte Carlo Masters trophy.

In the final, Rune will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev, who were up next on Campo Centrale.

Later, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was playing Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the women’s final.

Rome is the last big tournament before the French Open starts next weekend and both Rune and Ruud are shaping up as contenders.

The seventh-ranked Rune was coming off a win over six-time Rome champion Djokovic in the quarterfinals – his second victory against the 22-time Grand Slam champion in little more than six months.

The fourth-ranked Ruud, who is from Norway, reached the final last year at Roland Garros, losing to Rafael Nadal – who announced that he won’t be competing in Paris because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.

In a tight and spectacular first set, Ruud won the first five points of the tiebreaker to take control.

The match was filled with memorable points, starting when Ruud ran down a drop shot and replied with a delicate but sharply angled winner in the second game.

Rune was ready the next time that Ruud attempted the same shot and ran down a seemingly impossible ball outside the doubles alley, sending Ruud back toward the baseline before eventually finishing the point off with a volley winner. Rune then waved his hands to urge on roars from the crowd.

After Ruud broke serve midway through the second set, Rune took a medical timeout to have his right shoulder treated.

Rune then produced an 83 mph forehand return winner off a first serve as he broke to take the second set.

At the start of the third, Rune whipped another forehand cross-court after he was stretched off the court.

Under constant pressure due to Rune’s court coverage and footspeed, Ruud double-faulted to hand Rune a break early in the third and never recovered.

The match was played in overcast conditions under intermittent rain.

Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport; had failed drug test at U.S. Open

May 20, 2023
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

The charge “is separate and in addition to” the provisional suspension Halep received last year after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August, the ITIA said.

Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open.

The ITIA said the new charge “was based on an assessment” of Halep’s biological passport profile by an expert panel. Such passports provide a baseline reading of substances in an athlete’s body and are considered a way to help chart doping.

“We understand that today’s announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation. From the outset of this process – and indeed any other at the ITIA – we have remained committed to engaging with Ms. Halep in an empathetic, efficient, and timely manner,” Nicole Sapstead, the group’s senior director for anti-doping, said in a statement.

In a social media post, Halep wrote that she has “lived the worst nightmare I have ever gone through in my life” since being initially charged by the ITIA.

She continued, saying her “name has been soiled in the worst possible way” and that the ITIA is determined “to prove my guilt while I haven’t EVER even thought of taking any illicit substance.”

Halep’s post says she was a “victim of contamination” and always has “been totally against any sort of cheating.”

“I look forward to finally being able to present my case at my hearing that is scheduled at the end of May,” she said.

Halep is the most prominent tennis player to face a doping ban since five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova tested positive for a newly banned substance at the 2016 Australian Open. Sharapova initially was given a two-year suspension but appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced the penalty, ruling she bore “less than significant fault” in the case and could not “be considered to be an intentional doper.”

Before her provisional suspension was made public, Halep announced in September she was taking the rest of last season off after having nose surgery to improve her breathing. She had considered retiring earlier in 2022 after a series of injuries, but then said she felt rejuvenated after teaming up with coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who used to work with Williams.

Seeded No. 7 at the U.S. Open, Halep lost in the first round to Daria Snigur of Ukraine on Aug. 30. It was the first tour-level win of Snigur’s career.

The ITIA said Halep tested positive in New York for the banned substance Roxadustat, a drug approved for medical use in the European Union to treat the symptoms of anemia caused by chronic kidney failure.

According to the EU’s medicines agency, which approved Roxadustat last year, it stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO, which has long been a doping product favored by cyclists and distance runners.

During a provisional suspension, a tennis player is ineligible to compete in, or attend, any sanctioned events.

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career

May 18, 2023
For months, Rafael Nadal waited for his body to heal. Waited to be able to push himself around a court at full speed, with full energy, of the sort that has carried him to a record 14 titles at the French Open and a total of 22 at all Grand Slam tournaments.

He finally acknowledged it wasn’t going to happen in time for Roland Garros, where play begins in 10 days – and, while he’s not exactly sure when he will be fully recovered from a lingering hip injury, Nadal said he expects to return to action at some point and probably wrap up his career in 2024.

Speaking at a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, Nadal announced he will miss the clay-court French Open for the first time since making his debut – and, naturally, claiming the trophy – there in 2005. He also spoke about his future in a sport that he and Big Three rivals Roger Federer, who retired last year, and Novak Djokovic have ruled for decades.

“You can´t keep demanding more and more from your body, because there comes a moment when your body raises a white flag,” said Nadal, who sat alone on a stage, wearing jeans and a white polo shirt, as his session with the media was carried live in Spain by the state broadcaster’s 24-hour sports network. “Even though your head wants to keep going, your body says this is as far it goes.”

He did not offer a date for his return to the tennis tour, but said it is likely to take months.

“You never know how things will turn out,” said Nadal, who answered questions in English, Spanish and the local Mallorcan dialect, “but my intention is that next year will be my last year.”

One thing he made clear: He does not want to bow out like this, holding a microphone in his left hand instead of a racket. Nadal has been the ultimate competitor, playing every point as if it might be his last, as if the outcome might depend on each and every swing.

That hard-charging style has been at the heart of his brilliance on the court – and also perhaps contributed to a series of injuries over the years.

“I don’t deserve,” Nadal said, “to end my career like this, in a press conference.”

He is just 1-3 this season and has dropped seven of his past nine matches overall, dating to a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open’s fourth round last September.

The Spaniard hasn’t competed anywhere since he lost to Mackie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open on Jan. 18, when his movement clearly was restricted by a bothersome left hip flexor. That was Nadal’s earliest Grand Slam exit since 2016.

An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury, and his manager said at the time that Nadal was expected to need up to two months to fully recover. He initially aimed to enter the Monte Carlo Masters in March on his beloved red clay, but he wasn’t able to play there, then subsequently sat out tournament after tournament, decreasing the likelihood that he would be ready for the French Open.

It is one thing for Nadal to lose more frequently, and in earlier rounds, than he usually has over the course of his illustrious career – one in which his 22 major titles are tied with Djokovic for the most by a man (Federer won 20), and includes 92 trophies in all, along with more than 1,000 tour-level match wins.

It is another thing entirely for Nadal to be missing from Roland Garros, where he has appeared 18 times in a row and has won 112 of 115 career matches. He lifted the trophy in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022, when he became the oldest champion in tournament history.

A tweet posted on the French Open account and addressed to “Rafa” read: “We can’t imagine how hard this decision was. We’ll definitely miss you at this year’s Roland-Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on courts. Hoping to see you next year in Paris.”

Nadal’s birthday is June 3, when ordinarily he might have been playing his third-round match in Court Philippe Chatrier weeks from now.

Instead, Nadal will be absent right from the start in Paris this time. And soon, it seems, he could be bidding the tennis tour adieu for good.

“Tournaments stay forever; players play and leave. So Roland Garros will always be Roland Garros, with or without me, without a doubt. The tournament is going to keep being the best event in the world of clay, and there will be a new Roland Garros champion – and it is not going to be me,” Nadal said. “And that is life.”