National Treasure outduels Blazing Sevens to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes

National Treasure sped out of the gate with John Velasquez in the irons, and held off a hard-charging Blazing Sevens down the final stretch to capture the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

He set off from the No. 1 spot in the gate with 5/2 odds and paid $7.80 to win, $4.00 to place and $2.60 to show.

Blazing Sevens was challenging National Treasure down the stretch, but took second place. He paid $5.00 to place and $2.80 to show. Kentucky Derby champion and third-place finisher Mage paid out $2.40 to show.

In his return to the Preakness, trainer Bob Baffert wins his record eighth The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez completes the career Triple Crown with his first Preakness win in 13 attempts.

Brad Cox trainee First Mission was scratched on Saturday, leaving seven horses in the race which is the smallest field since 1986.

Below is the order of finish for the 148th Preakness Stakes:

National Treasure Blazing Sevens Mage Red Route One Chase the Chaos Perform Coffeewithchris First Mission (SCR)

