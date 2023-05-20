Denz wins another Giro d’Italia stage, Armirail is first Frenchman in pink this century

Associated PressMay 20, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
Getty Images
CASSANO MAGNAGO, Italy — Nico Denz sprinted to his second victory in the Giro d’Italia after almost celebrating too early, while Bruno Armirail became the first Frenchman to wear the pink jersey in this century.

Denz lifted his arms in celebration as he crossed the line at the end of Stage 14 but he appeared not to have spotted Derek Gee on his right. However, the German cyclist managed to pip Gee by half a wheel.

Denz, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, won Stage 12 for his first victory in a Grand Tour, in his sixth Giro.

“I was satisfied already after the first one and I told people to wake me up because this can’t be true, this must be a dream,” Denz said. “I don’t understand really what’s going on right now to be honest.”

Alberto Bettiol was third, while the general classification riders rolled across the line more than 21 minutes behind Denz at the end of another cold and rainy stage.

That moved Armirail into pink and gave previous leader Geraint Thomas a night off from podium celebrations and news conferences, and an early recovery ahead of a tough day in the mountains.

Armirail became the first French cyclist to wear the maglia rosa since Laurent Jalabert in 1999. The Groupama–FDJ rider has an advantage of 1 minute, 41 seconds over Thomas, and Primož Roglič was two seconds further back.

“The plan this morning was more about the stage win,” Armirail said. “We thought one day the maglia rosa could be up for grabs. But we didn’t think it would be today.

“I had tried on the fourth stage and I was disappointed that I wasn’t on a good day. Only once Thomas crossed the line it became a reality in my mind but it’s hard to realize … it’s a dream, I can’t believe it.”

There was one top-category climb near the start at Sierre as the race headed from Switzerland back across to Italy and an almost entirely flat rest of the 120-mile route to Cassano Magnago.

A large breakaway of 29 riders eventually escaped on the approach to the climb.

Four riders got away from that bunch with about 37 miles remaining but they were caught by the chasing group shortly before the line.

“We put in a massive, massive effort to come back in the last 10K,” Denz said. “Everyone was going full, everyone wanted to go for the victory and not for fourth place. Everyone was looking at each other.

“But I thought, I already have a win so I don’t want to do fourth – either I win or I don’t care. Then I just go all in to the line and here I am again.”

Armirail was 53 seconds behind and faced an anxious wait for the general classification group.

Stage 15 has four categorized climbs on the 121-mile route from Seregno to Bergamo.

The Giro ends in Rome in eight days.

Rubio wins much-altered Stage 13, Thomas stays in Giro d’Italia lead

Associated PressMay 19, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT
Getty Images
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Einer Rubio won a shortened and weather-affected Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour while Geraint Thomas remained in the pink jersey.

Rubio, who rides for Movistar, had time to raise an arm above his head and point to the sky as he crossed the line just ahead of fellow escapees Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Alexander Cepeda. They sprinted for victory after a tough climb to the summit finish at Crans-Montana.

“A big day that I was looking for by working very hard,” Rubio said. “It’s been difficult with the bad weather. But I had to keep going. I knew that Pinot was very strong. I had to finish with him and play it well tactically.

“It will take time for me to realize that I won a stage of the Giro d’Italia. I didn’t believe I’d do it.”

The route had already been changed earlier in the week when the top of the Passo del Gran San Bernardo was cut because of snowfall and a risk of avalanches.

It was announced that that climb would be removed completely because of adverse weather in Italy, and the riders would instead start past the halfway point and the stage slashed from 199 kilometers to 80 kilometers.

Race organizers said they “decided to meet the athletes’ requests by applying the extreme weather protocol.”

That saw the riders set off at the original start in Borgofranco d’Ivrea but, immediately after the neutral zone, they got off their bicycles and onto team buses which took them to the new start in Switzerland, at the foot of the brutal climb up Croix de Couer.

When the day’s racing eventually started, Pinot immediately attacked and he was followed by Cepeda, Rubio and Derek Gee.

They had an advantage of nearly two minutes on the overall leaders when they crossed the snow-covered summit of the Croix de Couer and extended that to nearly three minutes at the foot of the final climb.

Pinot and Cepeda took turns to attack near the top of the climb but Rubio quietly stuck with them before accelerating in the final few hundred meters.

The main contenders for the overall title rolled across 1 minute, 35 seconds behind. Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Primož Roglič and 22 ahead of João Almeida.

“We stayed calm when a small group went in the first climb,” Thomas said. “We stayed in control with Ben Swift and Pavel Sivakov setting the pace. Great ride by them.

“The way it went at the end made it quite hard to attack. But Primoz is probably happy to leave me in the maglia rosa for a few more days. I expect something more from him next week.”

Stage 14 has a top-category climb near the start in Sierre but – after the descent – is then almost entirely flat on the rest of the 193-kilometer route to Cassano Magnago.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Denz claims first Grand Tours stage win, Thomas stays in Giro d’Italia lead

Associated PressMay 18, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
Getty Images
RIVOLI, Italy — Nico Denz won Stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey as the race prepares to head into the mountains.

Denz, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, beat Toms Skujiņš and Sebastian Berwick at the end of the 115-mile hill leg from Bra to Rivoli in the Piedmont region.

The first stage win for Denz in his sixth Giro prompted the German to yell in joy after crossing the line and put his hands on his head as his eyes appeared to tear up.

All three riders were in a large breakaway that had to battle to escape at the beginning of the day.

The trio pulled away from its fellow escapees and had an advantage of more than eight minutes on the general classification group on the toughest part of the stage, a second-category climb 20 miles from the finish.

“The breakaway was definitely hard to get in, and then the hardest moment for me was the last climb, I was suffering so much and I barely made it over the top,” Denz said. “But getting there was also not so easy.

“When I made it over the last climb … I used the downhill to recover. And on the bottom, I started to think, ‘yeah, I can make this actually.’ And then they didn’t attack me, so I just threw everything in and yeah, from there on I thought, ‘I can maybe do this.’”

The rest of the breakaway rolled across the line two minutes, 20 seconds behind, around six minutes ahead of the GC contenders.

Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Primož Roglič and 22 ahead of João Almeida.

There was a minute of silence before the start to honor those affected by the flooding in Emilia-Romagna.

It was a quieter day in the peloton after an eventful few days which saw pre-race favorite Remco Evenepeol withdraw after testing positive for the coronavirus and Tao Geoghegan Hart leave the race on a stretcher after a crash.

Geoghegan Hart had been third in the overall standings, five seconds behind his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Thomas.

“It definitely changes how we race,” Thomas said. “When we had myself and him up there, that gave us two good options. Obviously, he’s not here anymore, so it’s a massive blow to the team. And he was going really well.

“But we’ve still got a good, strong unit here and we’ve had great morale from the start here, and hopefully we can just continue that.”

The majority of the riders would have been saving their legs ahead of the mighty mountains.

Stage 13 has three top-category climbs on the 124-mile route from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to the summit finish at Crans-Montana. It will be an exceptionally tough day even though the route has been altered and the race will not go over the top of the Passo del Gran San Bernardo because of snowfall and a risk of avalanches, but through a tunnel.

The stage will be expected to shake up the overall standings. And a good performance from Thomas could set him up to become the oldest Giro winner when the race ends in Roma on May 28, three days after the British cyclist turns 37.

Fiorenzo Magni was 34 when he won the Giro in 1955.

“We’ve still got five mountain top finishes to do, we haven’t even raced up one yet,” Thomas said. “So we’re not counting our chickens, we’re just taking every day as it comes and a big big day tomorrow.”