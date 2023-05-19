Preakness Stakes drink: Why is the Black-Eyed Susan the featured cocktail at the Preakness?

By May 19, 2023, 7:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 1 PM ET. See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream all of the horse racing action.

While the official drink for the Kentucky Derby is the mint julep, the cocktail of choice for the Preakness Stakes is the Black-Eyed Susan. The drink, created in 1973 by Harry Stevens who served as one of Pimlico’s longtime caterers, is named after Maryland’s state flower. See below for the recipe and make your 2023 Preakness Stakes watch-party an event your guests won’t want to miss.

RELATED: When is Preakness Stakes 2023 – Date, TV channel, time, distance, race coverage

How to make the Black-Eyed Susan Cocktail:

Learn how to make your own Black-Eyed Susan with the Food Network’s recipe!

  • 1 ounce peach schnapps
  • 1 ounce bourbon whiskey
  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 2 ounces orange juice
  • 2 ounces sour mix
  • An orange slice and cherry for garnish

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, May 20
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV Network: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage, a three-year-old chestnut colt, was crowned the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby. This was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Watch the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Bob Baffert is back at the Preakness, his first Triple Crown race in 2 years

Associated PressMay 19, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

BALTIMORE — Bob Baffert is back at the Preakness for his first Triple Crown race in two years, returning from a suspension and looking for a record-breaking win with National Treasure.

The white-haired Hall of Fame trainer and one of the faces of horse racing was in a familiar spot outside the stakes barn at Pimlico Race Course. National Treasure is his first horse at the Preakness since 2021 with Medina Spirit, whose disqualification that year after winning the Kentucky Derby for failing a drug test caused Baffert to be barred from the sport’s best-known race since.

“We love it here: It’s very low key, and they treat you really well,” Baffert said. “It’s laid-back, chill, you’ve got a Derby winner, so everybody’s excited about the Derby winner. The Preakness is about coming here, having fun and they want to see the Derby winner run.”

Baffert was not eligible to enter a horse in the Preakness or Belmont last year because of a 90-day suspension in Kentucky that Maryland and New York honored.

“We just keep on moving forward,” Baffert said of his return from suspension. “We have other horses to worry about. A lot of it is noise, so you keep the noise out and continue working, stay busy.”

Staying busy could mean plenty of winning this weekend. National Treasure is Derby champion Mage’s top challenger in the Preakness, and Baffert has three favorites in other big races: filly Faiza in the $300,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, Havnameltdown in the $200,000 Chick Lang and Arabian Lion in the $100,000 Sir Barton.

“You bring ’em, you hope they win,” Baffert said. “It’s good to be involved in these races. Our whole operation is to play at the top level – to play at this level. All my clients like to play at this level so if you can come here and win those races, they’re exciting to win on the big days.”

The biggest race of the weekend is the $1.65 million Preakness, which Baffert and 19th-century trainer R. Wyndham Walden each have won seven times. Baffert said he has “never been one to think about records. I just like to enjoy it and have good horses and compete.”

Baffert has brought a lot of good horses to Baltimore during his career.

He did not come to Pimlico two years ago, leaving longtime assistant Jimmy Barnes to saddle Medina Spirit in an effort not to be a distraction after word emerged that the horse had tested positive at Churchill Downs for a medication that was not allowed on race day. Medina Spirit was allowed to run in the Preakness with additional testing procedures and finished third.

Baffert-trained Authentic finished second in the Preakness run in October with no fans in 2020 after winning the Derby. He most recently won the Preakness in 2018 with Justify, who went on to become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown champion.

This time, he said Mage – who won the Derby at odds of 15-1 – is the horse to beat. Baffert’s just happy to be here.

“We’re just here to be a part of it and hopefully get a piece of it or all of it or whatever,” he said. “We love Pimlico. It’s basically the only time I eat crabcakes all year.”

What to know about the 2023 Preakness Stakes: Key Storylines, How to Watch and more from Pimlico

By May 19, 2023, 10:42 AM EDT
0 Comments

Kentucky Derby winner Mage returns in the 2023 Preakness Stakes along with a small but formidable field.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes airs on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock

Mage’s trainer Gustavo Delgado looks for his first Preakness win and his colt opens as the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the 148th edition of the race. Mage is the only horse that ran at the Kentucky Derby that will be in the field on Saturday, the first time that has happened since 1948.

Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert returns to Pimlico, with his first Triple Crown starter in his own name since 2021 edition of the Preakness. This year, Baffert brings National Treasure (4-1) to the Pimlico. The three-year-old colt hasn’t won since his maiden race and finished fourth at the Santa Anita Derby his last time out.

Brad Cox colt First Mission was due to be in the field and had the second-best odds to win, but was scratched on Friday.

Related: How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes

NBC Sports will also air the Black-Eyed Susan the day before on Friday, May 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Like the Kentucky Derby, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. The Preakness is 9.5 furlongs, or 1 3/16th miles long.

The Preakness takes place on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race was first run in 1873 at Pimlico, but then moved to Morris Park Racecourse (now closed) in the Bronx. It wasn’t run for three years, and then it jumped to Gravesend Race Track (also closed) at Coney Island before returning to Baltimore in 1909, where it’s stayed ever since.

The race is traditionally run in mid-May, two weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

When is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The 148th Preakness Stakes is on Saturday, May 20. Coverage begins on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET and will move to NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Post time for the 2023 Preakness Stakes is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 Preakness Stakes? 

The Preakness Stakes is run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD.

How can I watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

NBC Sports is home to the 148th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after the main event. TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves over to NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What happened at the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage set off as a 12-1 underdog started the race in the middle of the field and roared down the final stretch to win the 149th Kentucky Derby. The Derby field featured 18 horses after multiple horses, including the favorite Forte, were either scratched, and Churchill Downs saw seven horse deaths in the leadup to and day of the Derby. Two Phil’s finished second in the Kentucky Derby while Angel of Empire placed third.

What’s the difference between the Preakness Stakes and the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby may be slightly older and more well-known, but the Preakness is distinct for several reasons. The field is often smaller (last year’s Preakness saw 10 entries as opposed to the usual Derby field of 20), and the distance is half a furlong shorter. But for any horse who just ran in the Derby, the two week turnaround time is the ultimate challenge.

Raucous infield festivities return with Preakness Live back in full form. Tunes, food and art meet horse racing at this annual music festival that takes place right in the middle of all the Preakness action Saturday, May 20. This year’s lineup includes Bruno Mars and Sofi Tukker.

In another fun tradition unique to the Preakness, the United States Postal Service’s temporary Pimlico office is also back after two years away because of COVID, and this year’s honorary postmaster will be Cricket Goodall, the executive director of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association.

Who won the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

On May 21, Chad Brown’s colt Early Voting stayed close to the pacesetter and finished with a burst down the final stretch to win 2022 Preakness Stakes. Early Voting went on to retire at the end of 2022.

Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter was second to the wire after finishing runner-up at the Kentucky Derby two weeks before.

Watch the Preakness on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock