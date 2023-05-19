Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds this Sunday, May 21 as the MLB action continues to heat up on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke who will be joined by analysts Barry Larkin and Todd Frazier.

How to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians:

Date: Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21 Time: 11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET

11:35 AM; Live coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET Location: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

New York Yankees vs Cincinnati Reds – 11:35 AM

Detroit Tigers vs Washington Nationals – 1:35 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:35 PM

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies – 1:35 PM

Seattle Mariners vs Atlanta Braves – 1:35 PM

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays – 1:37 PM

Milwaukee Brewers vs Tampa Bay Rays – 1:40 PM

Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros – 2:10 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox – 2:10 PM

LA Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals – 2:15 PM

Colorado Rockies vs Texas Rangers – 2:35 PM

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants – 4:05 PM

Minnesota Twins vs LA Angels – 4:07 PM

Boston Red Sox vs San Diego Padres – 4:10 PM ET

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Mets – 7:10 PM

Be sure to check out NBC’s Circling the Bases Fantasy Baseball podcast for the latest baseball analysis, injury news, and storylines surrounding the 2023 MLB season!

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

