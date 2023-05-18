Nick Kyrgios out of French Open due to foot injury

CANBERRA, Australia — Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the French Open due to a foot injury suffered at his Canberra home after a man allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and stole his car., according to Australian media.

The Canberra Times said that in the aftermath Kyrgios realized he cut his foot in the scramble to help his family and track down the thief.

A man was arrested in Canberra soon after the robbery this month, with Kyrgios assisting police by using an app on his phone to locate the car.

Kyrgios’ manager, Daniel Horsfall, said the 26th-ranked Australian hoped to increase his on-court training workload over the past three weeks, but the wound has not properly healed.

It forced Kyrgios to pull out of an exhibition match against Holger Rune in Denmark and the French Open, which he last played in 2017.

“We needed to be at a point that he could comfortably play five sets. Right when we were getting stuck into the loading period, the (alleged) armed robbery happened,” Horsfall was quoted as saying.

Kyrgios hasn’t played a tournament since October after scans showed a cyst growing on his meniscus. He withdrew from the Australian Open in January, when he underwent surgery.

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career

Rafael Nadal announced that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and that he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.

The owner of a record 14 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will miss it for the first time since making his debut there in 2005.

Nadal, who turns 37 next month, delivered the news of his withdrawal – and future plans – during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain. He said he does not want to set a date for his return to the tennis tour, but expects it to take months.

And then, the 22-time Grand Slam champion added: “You never know how things will turn out, but my intention is that next year will be my last year.”

Play begins at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28. Nadal has a career record of 112-3 across 18 appearances at the French Open, a level of dominance unmatched by any man or woman at any Grand Slam event in the long annals of a sport that dates to the 1800s. When Nadal won the trophy last year at age 36 while dealing with chronic foot pain, he became the oldest champion in tournament history.

Nadal’s birthday is June 3, when ordinarily he might have been playing his third-round match in Court Philippe Chatrier. Instead, he will be out of action, just as he has been for most of this season.

The Spaniard hasn’t competed anywhere since he lost to Mackie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open on Jan. 18, when his movement clearly was restricted by a bothersome left hip flexor. That was Nadal’s earliest Grand Slam exit since 2016.

An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury, and his manager said at the time that Nadal was expected to need up to two months to fully recover. He initially aimed to return at the Monte Carlo Masters in March on his beloved red clay, but he wasn’t able to play there, then subsequently sat out tournament after tournament, decreasing the likelihood that he would be fully fit in time for the French Open.

Top-ranked Swiatek retires from Italian Open quarterfinal due to injured right thigh

ROME – Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek retired in the third set of her Italian Open quarterfinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because of a right thigh injury.

It was 2-2 in the third when the top-ranked Swiatek stopped after more than two hours of play. She won the first set 6-2 before Rybakina took the second set 7-6 (3).

The match started on Wednesday evening and ended early Thursday morning in extremely humid conditions.

The retirement ended Swiatek’s 14-match winning streak in Rome and raised questions over her status for the French Open, where the main draw starts May 28 and where the Polish player is the defending champion.

During the second-set tiebreaker, Swiatek grasped her right knee after shifting directions a few times behind the baseline. Close to tears, she took a medical timeout after the set and left the court. When she returned, her upper right thigh was bandaged. Then after four more games, she retired.

“I saw something happen in the tiebreak, on almost the last point but I didn’t know how serious it is,” Rybakina said. “The first two games she started really aggressive so I understood that she couldn’t really move that much.”

It’s the third time that the big-serving Rybakina has beaten Swiatek this year. That accounts for three of Swiatek’s six losses in 2023.

Rybakina’s semifinal opponent will be Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal on clay since winning the 2017 French Open.

The other semifinal will feature Veronika Kudermetova of Russia against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.