Denz claims first Grand Tours stage win, Thomas stays in Giro d’Italia lead

RIVOLI, Italy — Nico Denz won Stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey as the race prepares to head into the mountains.

Denz, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, beat Toms Skujiņš and Sebastian Berwick at the end of the 115-mile hill leg from Bra to Rivoli in the Piedmont region.

The first stage win for Denz in his sixth Giro prompted the German to yell in joy after crossing the line and put his hands on his head as his eyes appeared to tear up.

All three riders were in a large breakaway that had to battle to escape at the beginning of the day.

The trio pulled away from its fellow escapees and had an advantage of more than eight minutes on the general classification group on the toughest part of the stage, a second-category climb 20 miles from the finish.

“The breakaway was definitely hard to get in, and then the hardest moment for me was the last climb, I was suffering so much and I barely made it over the top,” Denz said. “But getting there was also not so easy.

“When I made it over the last climb … I used the downhill to recover. And on the bottom, I started to think, ‘yeah, I can make this actually.’ And then they didn’t attack me, so I just threw everything in and yeah, from there on I thought, ‘I can maybe do this.’”

The rest of the breakaway rolled across the line two minutes, 20 seconds behind, around six minutes ahead of the GC contenders.

Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Primož Roglič and 22 ahead of João Almeida.

There was a minute of silence before the start to honor those affected by the flooding in Emilia-Romagna.

It was a quieter day in the peloton after an eventful few days which saw pre-race favorite Remco Evenepeol withdraw after testing positive for the coronavirus and Tao Geoghegan Hart leave the race on a stretcher after a crash.

Geoghegan Hart had been third in the overall standings, five seconds behind his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Thomas.

“It definitely changes how we race,” Thomas said. “When we had myself and him up there, that gave us two good options. Obviously, he’s not here anymore, so it’s a massive blow to the team. And he was going really well.

“But we’ve still got a good, strong unit here and we’ve had great morale from the start here, and hopefully we can just continue that.”

The majority of the riders would have been saving their legs ahead of the mighty mountains.

Stage 13 has three top-category climbs on the 124-mile route from Borgofranco d’Ivrea to the summit finish at Crans-Montana. It will be an exceptionally tough day even though the route has been altered and the race will not go over the top of the Passo del Gran San Bernardo because of snowfall and a risk of avalanches, but through a tunnel.

The stage will be expected to shake up the overall standings. And a good performance from Thomas could set him up to become the oldest Giro winner when the race ends in Roma on May 28, three days after the British cyclist turns 37.

Fiorenzo Magni was 34 when he won the Giro in 1955.

“We’ve still got five mountain top finishes to do, we haven’t even raced up one yet,” Thomas said. “So we’re not counting our chickens, we’re just taking every day as it comes and a big big day tomorrow.”

Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro d’Italia; Ackermann wins Stage 11

TORTONA, Italy — Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed on a rain-soaked road and left the Giro d’Italia on a stretcher during Stage 11, depriving the race of another overall contender three days after Remco Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 after reclaiming the pink jersey.

Geoghegan Hart, who won the race in 2020, stood third overall entering the stage, five seconds behind overall leader and Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas.

The entire Ineos team, plus Primoz Roglic, were involved in a crash with 43.5 miles to go. The team did not immediately provide a medical report on Geoghegan Hart.

While Thomas and Roglic quickly got up and got going again, Geoghegan Hart was loaded into an ambulance.

German rider Pascal Ackermann won the stage in a sprint finish ahead of Jonathan Milan and Mark Cavendish.

Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Roglic, while Joao Almeida moved up to third overall, 22 seconds behind.

The stage followed a lengthy 136-mile route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs. Before the stage started, four teammates of Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 and also pulled out.

Stage 12 is a 111-mile hill leg from Bra to Rivoli in the Piedmont region that features a second-category climb 20 miles before the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28th.

Four Remco Evenepoel teammates leave Giro d’Italia after testing positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS — Four teammates of world champion Remco Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 and followed the Soudal Quick-Step leader by pulling out of the three-week Giro d’Italia.

Evenepoel had won the individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey, but his team later announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following the positive test of maglia rosa Remco Evenepoel, a further round of tests were made on the riders and staff that remained in Italy, with Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo unfortunately unable to continue,” the Belgian team said in a statement before Stage 11.

Team doctor Toon Cruyt said that after Evenepoel tested positive two more riders started to feel unwell, but their antigen tests returned negative.

“Therefore a PCR test was carried out on the seven remaining riders, the results of which showed that the four guys were positive,” he said. “We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three riders and staff that remain at the race.”

Other riders have also had to abandon after returning positive tests for COVID-19, including Domenico Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán.

Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, moved into the lead after pre-race favorite Evenepoel withdrew. Thomas has a two-second lead over Primož Roglič.

Stage 11 is a 136-mile route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs. The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.