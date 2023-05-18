How to Watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan: Date, streaming, post time, odds and more

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Mage’s thrilling win in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, all eyes turn to Pimlico and the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown. Before the Preakness on Saturday, horse racing action gets started with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, a Grade 2, 1 1/8 mile race for three-year-old fillies. 2023 marks the 99th running of the high-profile event.

Coverage of this year’s Black-Eyed Susan can be streamed on Peacock, Friday beginning at 4:30pm ET. Since 1952, the race, originally known as the Pimlico Oaks, has borne the name of Maryland’s state flower, and the Black-Eyed Susan is also the signature cocktail of Preakness weekend.

The morning line favorite is Faiza (7/5), trained by Bob Baffert, who enters Friday’s race a perfect five-for-five in her career. After a two-year suspension, Baffert will also have an entrant in the Preakness (National Treasure), marking the first time he has had a Triple Crown race entrant in his own name since the 2021 Preakness.

When is the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan?

Coverage of the Black-Eyed Susan airs Friday, May 19th beginning at 4:30pm ET on Peacock. Post time is set for roughly 5:44pm.

How can I watch the Black-Eyed Susan?

This year, coverage of the $300,000 race will air exclusively on Peacock. Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

Black-Eyed Susan Event Information

Date: Friday, May 19th

Time: Coverage begins at 4:30pm ET

How to Watch/Streaming: Peacock

2023 Black-Eyed Susan horses, post positions, odds

Sacred Wish (10-1) Pate (20-1) Hoosier Philly (10-1) Merlazza (6-1) Frosty O Toole (15-1) Miracle (10-1) Comparative (12-1) Balpool (8-1) Faiza (7/5) Taxed (15-1) Cats Inthe Timber (30-1) Towhead (20-1)

When is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will air the day after the Black-Eyed Susan, Saturday, May 20th

