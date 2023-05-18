How to Watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan: Date, streaming, post time, odds and more

By May 18, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

After Mage’s thrilling win in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, all eyes turn to Pimlico and the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown. Before the Preakness on Saturday, horse racing action gets started with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, a Grade 2, 1 1/8 mile race for three-year-old fillies. 2023 marks the 99th running of the high-profile event.

Coverage of this year’s Black-Eyed Susan can be streamed on Peacock, Friday beginning at 4:30pm ET. Since 1952, the race, originally known as the Pimlico Oaks, has borne the name of Maryland’s state flower, and the Black-Eyed Susan is also the signature cocktail of Preakness weekend.

The morning line favorite is Faiza (7/5), trained by Bob Baffert, who enters Friday’s race a perfect five-for-five in her career. After a two-year suspension, Baffert will also have an entrant in the Preakness (National Treasure), marking the first time he has had a Triple Crown race entrant in his own name since the 2021 Preakness.

When is the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan?

Coverage of the Black-Eyed Susan airs Friday, May 19th beginning at 4:30pm ET on Peacock. Post time is set for roughly 5:44pm.

How can I watch the Black-Eyed Susan?

This year, coverage of the $300,000 race will air exclusively on Peacock. Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

Black-Eyed Susan Event Information

  • Date: Friday, May 19th
  • Time: Coverage begins at 4:30pm ET
  • How to Watch/Streaming: Peacock

RELATED: Preakness Stakes drink: Why is the Black-Eyed Susan the featured cocktail at the Preakness?

2023 Black-Eyed Susan horses, post positions, odds

  1. Sacred Wish (10-1)
  2. Pate (20-1)
  3. Hoosier Philly (10-1)
  4. Merlazza (6-1)
  5. Frosty O Toole (15-1)
  6. Miracle (10-1)
  7. Comparative (12-1)
  8. Balpool (8-1)
  9. Faiza (7/5)
  10. Taxed (15-1)
  11. Cats Inthe Timber (30-1)
  12. Towhead (20-1)

When is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will air the day after the Black-Eyed Susan, Saturday, May 20th

RELATED: Betting The 148th Preakness Stakes On NBC

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Read more Horse Racing

149th Kentucky Derby
Mage’s Derby win sets up potential for more magic at 2023 Preakness Stakes
SPORTS-RAC-SECRETARIAT-SPORTSPLUS-1-LX
Secretariat at 50: How the Big Red Five have kept the story alive
when is the preakness
When is Preakness Stakes 2023: Date, TV channel, time, distance, race coverage

Preakness Stakes drink: Why is the Black-Eyed Susan the featured cocktail at the Preakness?

By May 17, 2023, 3:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 1 PM ET. See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream all of the horse racing action.

While the official drink for the Kentucky Derby is the mint julep, the cocktail of choice for the Preakness Stakes is the Black-Eyed Susan. The drink, created in 1973 by Harry Stevens who served as one of Pimlico’s longtime caterers, is named after Maryland’s state flower. See below for the recipe and make your 2023 Preakness Stakes watch-party an event your guests won’t want to miss.

RELATED: When is Preakness Stakes 2023 – Date, TV channel, time, distance, race coverage

How to make the Black-Eyed Susan Cocktail:

Learn how to make your own Black-Eyed Susan with the Food Network’s recipe!

  • 1 ounce peach schnapps
  • 1 ounce bourbon whiskey
  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 2 ounces orange juice
  • 2 ounces sour mix
  • An orange slice and cherry for garnish

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, May 20
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV Network: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage, a three-year-old chestnut colt, was crowned the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby. This was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Watch the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes: TV channel, live stream info, schedule

By May 17, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Kentucky Derby may be the most exciting two minutes in sports but all of the horse racing fun is just getting started. The action continues with the 2023 Preakness Stakes which takes place on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Will this be the year of the Triple Crown? Only 13 horses have earned the prestigious title in American horse racing by sweeping the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season. The last time this rarity occurred was in 2018.

RELATED: Mage’s Kentucky Derby win – A salve for horse racing’s wounds

See below for additional information on how to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes and other horse racing events on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Which Triple Crown winner was the fastest?

What’s the Preakness Stakes?

Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, typically held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The 1.9-kilometer race (the shortest dash in the Triple Crown) takes place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Instead of roses, the race is known as “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans,” repping the state flower of Maryland. Unfortunately, black-eyed Susans are not in season in May, so the winner’s garland is actually made up of similar-looking Viking mums.

RELATED: Preakness Stakes drink – Why is the Black-Eyed Susan the featured cocktail at the Preakness?

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage, a three-year-old chestnut colt, was crowned the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby. This was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, May 20
  • Time: 1 PM ET
  • Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV Network: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Watch the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.