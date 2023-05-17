Top-ranked Swiatek retires from Italian Open quarterfinal due to injured right thigh

ROME – Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek retired in the third set of her Italian Open quarterfinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because of a right thigh injury.

It was 2-2 in the third when the top-ranked Swiatek stopped after more than two hours of play. She won the first set 6-2 before Rybakina took the second set 7-6 (3).

The match started on Wednesday evening and ended early Thursday morning in extremely humid conditions.

The retirement ended Swiatek’s 14-match winning streak in Rome and raised questions over her status for the French Open, where the main draw starts May 28 and where the Polish player is the defending champion.

During the second-set tiebreaker, Swiatek grasped her right knee after shifting directions a few times behind the baseline. Close to tears, she took a medical timeout after the set and left the court. When she returned, her upper right thigh was bandaged. Then after four more games, she retired.

“I saw something happen in the tiebreak, on almost the last point but I didn’t know how serious it is,” Rybakina said. “The first two games she started really aggressive so I understood that she couldn’t really move that much.”

It’s the third time that the big-serving Rybakina has beaten Swiatek this year. That accounts for three of Swiatek’s six losses in 2023.

Rybakina’s semifinal opponent will be Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal on clay since winning the 2017 French Open.

The other semifinal will feature Veronika Kudermetova of Russia against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

Rafael Nadal to hold news conference amid reports out of Spain that he will miss French Open

MANACOR, Spain — Rafael Nadal will hold a news conference at his tennis academy in Spain amid media reports that he is going to miss the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his debut in 2005.

Nadal has been sidelined by an injured left hip flexor since January, when he lost in the second round of the Australian Open.

Several sports outlets based in Spain said that Nadal would not be competing at Roland Garros, the clay-court Grand Slam tournament where main-draw play begins May 28. None of the reports cited a specific source.

His manager, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said Nadal would speak to the media “about his participation in Roland Garros,” adding that whether or not the 22-time Grand Slam champion will enter the French Open, “and the reasons either way, will be only be communicated” then.

Nadal has a career record of 112-3 across 18 appearances at the French Open, a level of dominance unmatched by any man or woman at any Grand Slam event in the long annals of a sport that dates to the 1800s. When Nadal won the trophy in Paris last year at age 36 while dealing with chronic foot pain, he became the oldest men’s champion in tournament history.

The Spaniard hasn’t played anywhere since he lost to Mackie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open on Jan. 18, his movement clearly restricted by a bothersome left hip flexor. That was Nadal’s earliest Grand Slam exit since 2016.

An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury, and Perez-Barbadillo said at the time that Nadal was expected to need up to two months to fully recover. He initially aimed to return at the Monte Carlo Masters in March on his beloved red clay, but he wasn’t able to play there, then subsequently sat out tournament after tournament, decreasing the likelihood that he would be fully fit in time for the French Open.

Nadal is just 1-3 this season. He has dropped seven of his past nine matches overall, dating to a fourth-round loss to Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open’s fourth round last September.

Wawrinka beats Murray at rare ATP Challenger Tour match between Grand Slam champs

BORDEAUX, France — Far from the Grand Slam stages on which both have starred, Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-0 in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour matchup between two past major champions in more than 40 years.

Each man has won three Grand Slam titles – Wawrinka at the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open; Murray at the 2012 U.S. Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. Each has needed multiple operations in more recent times – Wawrinka to his left knee and left foot; Murray to his hip, including the insertion of a metal implant. Each is older than 35: Wawrinka is 38; Murray just turned 36.

Wawrinka once was ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently 84th. Murray once went all the way up at No. 1 and is now 42nd.

Their 22 past career meetings on the ATP’s top level (Murray leads, 13-9) include seven head-to-head showdowns at majors (Wawrinka leads 4-3). That featured matches in the semifinals of the French Open in 2016 (won by Murray) and 2017 (won by Wawrinka).

This latest encounter was also on red clay, but in the second round at a club in Bordeaux, near the coast and about 350 miles southwest of Roland Garros – with much smaller stakes and a much smaller audience.

Still, the duo did walk out onto the court to a standing ovation. Wawrinka, wearing a lilac polo shirt and black shorts, went up an early break at 3-1, then held five set points while ahead 5-2 as Murray served. Murray, in a pale orange T-shirt and black shorts, fended off those chances and held for 5-3 – but wouldn’t claim another game.

By the end, Wawrinka had saved the only break point he faced, while winning four of Murray’s seven service games.

Wawrinka and Murray both went to Bordeaux after early losses at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome last week. The French Open starts in Paris on May 28.

The ATP said this was thought to be the first meeting on the ATP Challenger Tour between two men who had won Grand Slam titles since Ilie Nastase beat Jan Kodes in San Remo, Italy, in 1981.

Challengers are a level below the main ATP tour, mostly filled with players trying to move up. Sometimes, players hoping to work their way back from poor results or time off because of injuries will turn to Challengers to seek rankings points and match action.

Murray, for example, went to the Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence and won his first title at that level since 2005 by beating Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul in the final on May 7.