The 2023 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 1 PM ET. See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream all of the horse racing action.
While the official drink for the Kentucky Derby is the mint julep, the cocktail of choice for the Preakness Stakes is the Black-Eyed Susan. The drink, created in 1973 by Harry Stevens who served as one of Pimlico’s longtime caterers, is named after Maryland’s state flower. See below for the recipe and make your 2023 Preakness Stakes watch-party an event your guests won’t want to miss.
How to make the Black-Eyed Susan Cocktail:
Learn how to make your own Black-Eyed Susan with the Food Network’s recipe!
- 1 ounce peach schnapps
- 1 ounce bourbon whiskey
- 1 ounce vodka
- 2 ounces orange juice
- 2 ounces sour mix
- An orange slice and cherry for garnish
How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes:
- Date: Saturday, May 20
- Time: 1 PM ET
- Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Network: NBC, CNBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
How can I watch horse racing on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.
Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Mage, a three-year-old chestnut colt, was crowned the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby. This was the first Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano.
Watch the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.