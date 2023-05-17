The 2023 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Live coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 1 PM ET. See below for additional information on how you can watch/live stream all of the horse racing action.

While the official drink for the Kentucky Derby is the mint julep, the cocktail of choice for the Preakness Stakes is the Black-Eyed Susan. The drink, created in 1973 by Harry Stevens who served as one of Pimlico’s longtime caterers, is named after Maryland’s state flower. See below for the recipe and make your 2023 Preakness Stakes watch-party an event your guests won’t want to miss.

How to make the Black-Eyed Susan Cocktail:

Learn how to make your own Black-Eyed Susan with the Food Network’s recipe!

1 ounce peach schnapps

1 ounce bourbon whiskey

1 ounce vodka

2 ounces orange juice

2 ounces sour mix

An orange slice and cherry for garnish