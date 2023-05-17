Four Remco Evenepoel teammates leave Giro d’Italia after testing positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS — Four teammates of world champion Remco Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 and followed the Soudal Quick-Step leader by pulling out of the three-week Giro d’Italia.

Evenepoel had won the individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey, but his team later announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following the positive test of maglia rosa Remco Evenepoel, a further round of tests were made on the riders and staff that remained in Italy, with Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo unfortunately unable to continue,” the Belgian team said in a statement before Stage 11.

Team doctor Toon Cruyt said that after Evenepoel tested positive two more riders started to feel unwell, but their antigen tests returned negative.

“Therefore a PCR test was carried out on the seven remaining riders, the results of which showed that the four guys were positive,” he said. “We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three riders and staff that remain at the race.”

Other riders have also had to abandon after returning positive tests for COVID-19, including Domenico Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán.

Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, moved into the lead after pre-race favorite Evenepoel withdrew. Thomas has a two-second lead over Primož Roglič.

Stage 11 is a 136-mile route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs. The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

TORTONA, Italy — Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed on a rain-soaked road and left the Giro d’Italia on a stretcher during Stage 11, depriving the race of another overall contender three days after Remco Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 after reclaiming the pink jersey.

Geoghegan Hart, who won the race in 2020, stood third overall entering the stage, five seconds behind overall leader and Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas.

The entire Ineos team, plus Primoz Roglic, were involved in a crash with 43.5 miles to go. The team did not immediately provide a medical report on Geoghegan Hart.

While Thomas and Roglic quickly got up and got going again, Geoghegan Hart was loaded into an ambulance.

German rider Pascal Ackermann won the stage in a sprint finish ahead of Jonathan Milan and Mark Cavendish.

Thomas remained two seconds ahead of Roglic, while Joao Almeida moved up to third overall, 22 seconds behind.

The stage followed a lengthy 136-mile route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs. Before the stage started, four teammates of Evenepoel tested positive for COVID-19 and also pulled out.

Stage 12 is a 111-mile hill leg from Bra to Rivoli in the Piedmont region that features a second-category climb 20 miles before the finish.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28th.

VIAREGGIO, Italy — Magnus Cort won a wet and cold Stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia and Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey.

Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, moved into the lead after pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. Evenepoel had a 45-second advantage over Thomas.

Other riders have also had to abandon after returning positive tests for COVID-19, including Domenico Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán.

Thomas maintained his two-second lead over Primož Roglič after they both finished safely in the peloton, in terrible conditions, 51 seconds behind Cort.

Tao Geoghegan Hart was third overall, five seconds behind his teammate Thomas.

Cort edged Derek Gee and Alessandro De Marchi at the end of the rolling 122-mile route through the Tuscan Apennines from Scandiano to Viareggio on the Mediterranean coast. All three were part of a breakaway.

The victory completed a Grand Tour set for Cort, who won six stages in the Spanish Vuelta and two in the Tour de France.

The near miss was particularly painful for De Marchi, who is still seeking his first stage victory in his home Grand Tour in his seventh Giro.

There were miserable conditions from the start of the stage, with rain and freezing temperatures.

It was even discussed whether to amend the route over the top of the day’s main climb, the second-category Passo delle Radici. Team buses followed the riders for a while in case they were needed to transport them if conditions worsened, before it was eventually decided to race the stage as normal.

However, race organizers announced that Stage 13 to the summit finish at Crans-Montana would be shortened with the top-category climb of the Passo del Gran San Bernardo cut due to snowfall and risk of avalanches.

Stage 11 is a 136-mile route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.