Novak Djokovic reaches Italian Open quarterfinals for 17th straight year

Associated PressMay 16, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
ROME — Novak Djokovic was in command from the start and never really let up in a 6-3, 6-4 win over 13th-seeded Cameron Norrie to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 17th straight year.

Aiming for his seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Djokovic had his entire game clicking after struggling at times in the previous rounds.

On an overcast day after it had rained all morning, Djokovic appeared focused from the start.

“I actually finished my warmup 10 minutes before I went on the court. So I was rushing a bit with everything but we couldn’t (warm up) earlier because of the rain,” Djokovic said. “So I’m just glad to overcome today’s challenge in straight sets and move on.”

Also, Djokovic was seen in the trainer’s room before the match. He recently took three weeks off because of a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow.

“Every day is something,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said, without specifying what was bothering him. “But thankfully I was able to play and finish the match, so hopefully tomorrow it will feel a bit better.”

Early in the second set after the players traded breaks to make it 2-2, Djokovic appeared furious with Norrie.

Djokovic had already turned with his back to the net in the center of the court to concede a break point when Norrie’s overhead smash hit him in the body. Djokovic then turned around and glared at Norrie, who had already raised his hand to apologize.

Then after Djokovic broke for a 5-4 lead in the second and was preparing to serve out the match, Norrie asked for a medical timeout and had his side treated on court by a trainer.

Djokovic committed less half as many unforced errors as Norrie, 14-29; and had two more winners, 21-19.

Norrie won a title on clay in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Djokovic will lose the No. 1 ranking to Alcaraz after this tournament – even though Alcaraz was beaten by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round.

Alcaraz will therefore be seeded No. 1 and Djokovic will be No. 2 at the French Open, which starts in 12 days.

Djokovic will next face either seventh-seeded Holger Rune or Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin, who were playing on the Grandstand.

Local hope Jannik Sinner was to play Francisco Cerundolo in the same half of the draw as Djokovic

In women’s action on Campo Centrale, two-time defending Rome champion Iga Swiatek was scheduled to play Donna Vekic.

French Open organizers give wild cards to veterans Paire and Mladenovic

Associated PressMay 15, 2023, 11:18 PM EDT
PARIS — Veteran French players Benoit Paire and Kristina Mladenovic were handed wild cards into the main draw of the French Open.

They were among the six French men’s and six French women’s wild cards attributed by the French Tennis Federation for the Grand Slam at Roland Garros starting on May 28.

The 34-year-old Paire’s best performance at the tournament in western Paris was reaching the fourth round in 2019.

The FFT said 18-year-old Arthur Fils, 19-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, 20-year-old Arthur Cazaux, Hugo Gaston and Hugo Grenier were also invited to play in the men’s draw.

The 30-year-old Mladenovic reached the quarterfinals in 2017. Later that year, she achieved her best ranking of 10th.

Mladenovic was joined in the women’s draw by Clara Burel, Séléna Janicijevic, Léolia JeanJean, Diane Parry and Jessika Ponchet.

Other wild cards from the agreement between the FFT and the Australian and American tennis federations will be announced at a later date. The USTA, Tennis Australia and the FFT offer reciprocal wild-card invitations for each other’s Grand Slam events.

Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak ends with loss to qualifier at Italian Open

Associated PressMay 15, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT
carlos alcaraz
ROME — Carlos Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak came to an unexpected end when he was beaten by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6 (4) Monday in the third round of the Italian Open.

Alcaraz had won consecutive clay-court titles in Barcelona and Madrid and secured a return to the No. 1 ranking by winning the opening match of his Rome debut. But the 20-year-old Spaniard appeared surprised by how Marozsan dictated with spectacular play all over the court, including a series of drop shots that Alcaraz had no answer for.

The result means that Alcaraz will go into the French Open – which starts in less two weeks and where he will be the top seed – coming off a dispiriting defeat.

It was only the second loss on clay for Alcaraz this year after getting beaten by Cameron Norrie in the Rio de Janeiro final in February.

Making matters even more surprising was that this is the first time Marozsan is playing in the main draw of an ATP tournament.