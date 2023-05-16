Cort wins Stage 10 during miserable conditions, Thomas stays in Giro d’Italia lead

VIAREGGIO, Italy — Magnus Cort won a wet and cold Stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia and Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey.

Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, moved into the lead after pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. Evenepoel had a 45-second advantage over Thomas.

Other riders have also had to abandon after returning positive tests for COVID-19, including Domenico Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán.

Thomas maintained his two-second lead over Primož Roglič after they both finished safely in the peloton, in terrible conditions, 51 seconds behind Cort.

Tao Geoghegan Hart was third overall, five seconds behind his teammate Thomas.

Cort edged Derek Gee and Alessandro De Marchi at the end of the rolling 122-mile route through the Tuscan Apennines from Scandiano to Viareggio on the Mediterranean coast. All three were part of a breakaway.

The victory completed a Grand Tour set for Cort, who won six stages in the Spanish Vuelta and two in the Tour de France.

The near miss was particularly painful for De Marchi, who is still seeking his first stage victory in his home Grand Tour in his seventh Giro.

There were miserable conditions from the start of the stage, with rain and freezing temperatures.

It was even discussed whether to amend the route over the top of the day’s main climb, the second-category Passo delle Radici. Team buses followed the riders for a while in case they were needed to transport them if conditions worsened, before it was eventually decided to race the stage as normal.

However, race organizers announced that Stage 13 to the summit finish at Crans-Montana would be shortened with the top-category climb of the Passo del Gran San Bernardo cut due to snowfall and risk of avalanches.

Stage 11 is a 136-mile route from Camaiore to Tortona, with three lower-classification climbs.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Giro d’Italia leader and favorite Remco Evenepoel out of race after testing positive for COVID-19

CESENA, Italy — Giro d’Italia leader and favorite Remco Evenepoel had to withdraw from the race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Evenepoel had won the day’s individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey.

But his Soudal Quick-Step team later announced that the world champion had returned a positive test for COVID-19 after the end of Stage 9.

“I am really sorry to be leaving the race,” Evenepoel said. “As part of the team’s protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive.

“My experience here has been really special and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks. I can’t thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. I will be cheering them on over the next two weeks.”

The rest of the team and staff were tested and were all negative.

Evenepoel had also won the opening time trial in dominant fashion and had led the Giro until the end of the fourth stage.

The 23-year-old Belgian had a 45-second lead over new race leader Geraint Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers. Primož Roglič, who was considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, was two seconds further back.

Evenepoel, who won the Spanish Vuelta last year, has had miserable luck in Italy.

He crashed out of the 2021 Giro, the only time he has competed in the Italian Grand Tour. That was Evenepoel’s first race back after a serious accident the previous year that left him with a broken pelvis after a crash sent him flying off the side of a bridge.

That also happened in Italy, in the Tour of Lombardy.

Giro d’Italia leaders play it safe during first mountain stage as breakaway rider Davide Bais wins

CAMPO IMPERATORE, Italy — The first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia ended without any changes to the top of the overall standings.

The leaders all crossed together amid big banks of snow, three minutes behind a group of three breakaway riders.

Norwegian rider Andreas Leknessund therefore held on to the pink jersey, while pre-race favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic remained second and fifth overall, respectively.

Italian rider Davide Bais won Stage 7 when he attacked the other two breakaway riders with 150 meters to go. It was the first professional victory for Bais, who rides for the Eolo-Kometa team founded by former Giro champions Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso.

“It was unexpected because I went into the breakaway to prepare for an attack by Lorenzo Fortunato,” Bais said. “He was the inspiration for our team to go for a mountain stage victory since he made it at Monte Zoncolan two years ago. In the finale, I knew I was the fastest so I waited for my opportunity to make the last push.”

Karel Vacek crossed second, nine seconds behind, and Simone Petilli came third, 16 seconds behind.

The 135-mile route from Capua ended with what appeared to be a daunting top-category climb on the Gran Sasso d’Italia to Campo Imperatore in the central region of Abruzzo.

But the main pack rode at a slow pace virtually the entire way.

The main pack finished 3:10 behind Bais, with Evenepoel crossing fourth in the stage and Roglic fifth after a brief sprint

Evenepoel remained 28 seconds behind Leknessund, with Roglic 1:12 back in fifth.

“It was hard to climb up here,” Leknessund said. “But we controlled the situation. I was expecting some attacks that never happened because there was a headwind.”

Stage 8 is an undulating 129-mile leg from Terni to Fossombrone featuring a few minor climbs.

Then there’s an individual time trial.

The race ends in Rome on May 28.