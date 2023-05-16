Week 6 of the 2023 USFL season kicks off this week with four action-packed games. First, on Saturday, May 20 it’s the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) vs Memphis Showboats (2-3) on USA Network and Peacock at 12:30 PM ET, playing at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Then at 4:00 PM, the Birmingham Stallions (3-2) take on the Michigan Panthers (2-3) at Ford Field.
On Sunday, May 21, the USFL action begins at noon as the New Orleans Breakers (4-1) go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Stars (2-3) at Ford Field. Then, the New Jersey Generals (2-3) will face the Houston Gamblers (3-2) at 4 PM ET live from Simmons Bank Liberty Field in Tennessee. See below for additional information on how to watch this weekend’s games on Peacock.
2023 USFL Week 6 Schedule:
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Birmingham at Michigan – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. (FS1)
New Jersey at Houston – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Where are the new locations for the 2023 USFL Season?
The 2023 USFL season will feature four host cities: Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.
- The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be hosted in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.
- The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.
- The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tennessee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
How can I watch USFL games on Peacock?
USFL Week 5 Highlights:
