When is Preakness Stakes 2023: Date, TV channel, time, distance, race coverage

By May 15, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT
Following Mage’s storybook win in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes returns in its traditional spot to continue the most high-profile season in horse racing. The race has been called “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” because a blanket of Maryland’s state flower is placed across the winning colt or filly.

NBC is home to the 148th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after. Coverage begins on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the second-most attended Grade 1 thoroughbred stakes races in North America, held in Baltimore, Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. First run in 1873, this 1 3/16-mile (9.5 furlongs) race is the second leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

When is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, 2023 on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The weekend kicks off with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

For the Preakness itself on Saturday, television coverage runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness is held on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland., where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1873.

How can I watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

NBC is home to the 148th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after.

How are horses picked for the Preakness?

Only three-year-old thoroughbreds can qualify for the Preakness Stakes. The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Federico Tesio Stakes, Oaklawn Invitational and El Camino Real Derby automatically qualify for the Preakness Stakes.

Eligibility is also determined by a horse’s earnings in previous races.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

With the guidance of veteran jockey and Hall of Famer Javier Castellano and trainer Gustavo Delgado, Mage took a thrilling victory in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. As of Monday, May 15th, Mage is the only Derby entrant to be in the field for the Preakness.

What are the biggest Preakness traditions?

Right after the winner of the Preakness Stakes is announced, a painter climbs a ladder to the top of a replica of the Old Clubhouse and applies the colors of the winning team’s silks to a weather vane shaped like a jockey and horse. After the race, the champion horse is draped with a blanket of black-eyed susans, the state flower of Maryland.

Watch the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

Associated PressMay 14, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Rio Moon “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire,” according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.

Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended 10 days after positive 2022 drug test involving Forte

Associated PressMay 11, 2023, 6:18 PM EDT
pletcher suspended
Matt Stone/USA TODAY NETWORK
2 Comments

NEW YORK — Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has been suspended 10 days and fined as the result of a positive drug test last year involving Forte, who was scratched hours before the Kentucky Derby last weekend because of an injury.

Forte was disqualified after winning the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022, at Saratoga in upstate New York for testing positive for meloxicam, according to a ruling posted Thursday on the New York State Gaming Commission website.

The drug is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory that is not legal in racing. Pletcher also was fined $1,000. Forte’s owners, Mike Repole and Vincent Viola, forfeit the Hopeful’s first-place purse earnings of $165,000.

The ruling says Pletcher plans to appeal and a stay of the suspension has been granted, allowing him to work. However, the commission may terminate the stay if the hearing isn’t completed within 90 days of the ruling.

Pletcher appeared before New York stewards on Wednesday, a day after The New York Times reported the failed test. The racing publication BloodHorse first reported the disqualification.

Forte was the early favorite for last weekend’s Kentucky Derby, but was scratched by state officials hours before Saturday’s race because of a bruised right front foot. The colt is currently on the Kentucky vets’ list for 14 days, which means he won’t be able to run in the Preakness on May 20.

After the Hopeful, Forte won the Breeders’ Futurity and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and earned the Eclipse Award for 2-year-old champion. Pletcher won his eighth career Eclipse as the nation’s top trainer.