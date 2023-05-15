Following Mage’s storybook win in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes returns in its traditional spot to continue the most high-profile season in horse racing. The race has been called “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” because a blanket of Maryland’s state flower is placed across the winning colt or filly.

NBC is home to the 148th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after. Coverage begins on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the second-most attended Grade 1 thoroughbred stakes races in North America, held in Baltimore, Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. First run in 1873, this 1 3/16-mile (9.5 furlongs) race is the second leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

When is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, 2023 on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The weekend kicks off with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

For the Preakness itself on Saturday, television coverage runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness is held on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland., where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1873.

How can I watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

NBC is home to the 148th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock before, during and after.

How are horses picked for the Preakness?

Only three-year-old thoroughbreds can qualify for the Preakness Stakes. The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Federico Tesio Stakes, Oaklawn Invitational and El Camino Real Derby automatically qualify for the Preakness Stakes.

Eligibility is also determined by a horse’s earnings in previous races.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

With the guidance of veteran jockey and Hall of Famer Javier Castellano and trainer Gustavo Delgado, Mage took a thrilling victory in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. As of Monday, May 15th, Mage is the only Derby entrant to be in the field for the Preakness.

What are the biggest Preakness traditions?

Right after the winner of the Preakness Stakes is announced, a painter climbs a ladder to the top of a replica of the Old Clubhouse and applies the colors of the winning team’s silks to a weather vane shaped like a jockey and horse. After the race, the champion horse is draped with a blanket of black-eyed susans, the state flower of Maryland.

Watch the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and moves to NBC from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.