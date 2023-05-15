Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak ends with loss to qualifier at Italian Open

May 15, 2023
ROME — Carlos Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak came to an unexpected end when he was beaten by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6 (4) Monday in the third round of the Italian Open.

Alcaraz had won consecutive clay-court titles in Barcelona and Madrid and secured a return to the No. 1 ranking by winning the opening match of his Rome debut. But the 20-year-old Spaniard appeared surprised by how Marozsan dictated with spectacular play all over the court, including a series of drop shots that Alcaraz had no answer for.

The result means that Alcaraz will go into the French Open – which starts in less two weeks and where he will be the top seed – coming off a dispiriting defeat.

It was only the second loss on clay for Alcaraz this year after getting beaten by Cameron Norrie in the Rio de Janeiro final in February.

Making matters even more surprising was that this is the first time Marozsan is playing in the main draw of an ATP tournament.

May 15, 2023
PARIS — Veteran French players Benoit Paire and Kristina Mladenovic were handed wild cards into the main draw of the French Open on Monday.

They were among the six French men’s and six French women’s wild cards attributed by the French Tennis Federation for the Grand Slam at Roland Garros starting on May 28.

The 34-year-old Paire’s best performance at the tournament in western Paris was reaching the fourth round in 2019.

The FFT said 18-year-old Arthur Fils, 19-year-old Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, 20-year-old Arthur Cazaux, Hugo Gaston and Hugo Grenier were also invited to play in the men’s draw.

The 30-year-old Mladenovic reached the quarterfinals in 2017. Later that year, she achieved her best ranking of 10th.

Mladenovic was joined in the women’s draw by Clara Burel, Séléna Janicijevic, Léolia JeanJean, Diane Parry and Jessika Ponchet.

Other wild cards from the agreement between the FFT and the Australian and American tennis federations will be announced at a later date. The USTA, Tennis Australia and the FFT offer reciprocal wild-card invitations for each other’s Grand Slam events.

May 14, 2023
ROME – Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek swept aside Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Italian Open on Sunday and extend her winning streak at the Foro Italico to 13 matches.

Having routed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match after a bye in the first round, Swiatek has now dropped just two games over four sets.

Swiatek produced 22 winners to Tsurenko’s two.

If she raises the trophy again, Swiatek will join Chris Evert and Conchita Martínez as the third woman to win three consecutive titles in Rome.

The top-ranked Swiatek will next meet either 16th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova or 21st-seeded Donna Vekic, who were playing later.

Also advancing on the red clay was 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova, who beat ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3.

Madison Keys advanced to the last 16 when Victoria Azarenka withdrew before their match due to a right leg injury.

In men’s action, Holger Rune kept his composure amid a partisan crowd and eliminated Fabio Fognini, the veteran Italian, 6-4, 6-2.

Fognini took issue with a call early in the first set and protested at length to the chair umpire when his shot was called out after the mark was checked.

“How you can call this ball out? How can you make this mistake? There is no space,” Fognini said. “It’s impossible. How you can be so bad?”

Daniil Medvedev posted his first career win in Rome by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2. The Russian had lost his opener in his previous three appearances at the Foro.

Also, Stefanos Tsitsipas needed just two games to finish off a second-round win over Nuno Borges, 6-3, 6-3, in a match that had been suspended due to rain on Saturday.

Later, six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic was playing Grigor Dimitrov and local favorite Jannik Sinner was up against Alexander Shevchenko.