2023 USFL Season Schedule: Dates, times, locations, new teams, playoff format, scores, and more

The 2023 USFL Season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 with four thrilling games. First, the Philadelphia Stars will take on the Memphis Showboats at 4:30 PM ET followed by a New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions match up at 7:30 PM ET. On Sunday, the Michigan Panthers will go head-to-head with the Houston Gamblers at noon, followed by a Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Orleans Breakers match up at 6:30 PM.
RELATED: 2023 USFL Draft order – Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 10
Season 2 of the USFL features four host cities–Detroit, Memphis, Canton, and Birmingham. This is a significant change from last year when all 10-regular season games were contested in Birmingham, Alabama and playoff games took place in Canton, Ohio. Additionally, the 2023 season will also feature a new team. The Tampa Bay Bandits will now be called the Memphis Showboats. Memphis was one of the original teams featured in the first edition of the USFL.
See below for the full 2023 USFL Season Schedule as well as answers to any questions you may have before the upcoming season. Be sure to check back for the latest updates to the schedule.
RELATED: Control what you can control – How journey through the fire led Generals RB Darius Victor to the USFL
How many teams are in the USFL?
There are a total of 8 teams in the USFL that make up two divisions:
North Division:
- Michigan Panthers
- New Jersey Generals
- Philadelphia Stars
- Pittsburgh Maulers
South Division:
- Birmingham Stallions
- Houston Gamblers
- New Orleans Breakers
- Memphis Showboats
Where will games be contested during the 2023 USFL Season?
The 2023 USFL season will feature four host cities: Detroit, Memphis, Canton, Ohio and Birmingham, Alabama.
- The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be hosted in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers will be hosted in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.
- The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.
- The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will be hosted in Memphis, Tennessee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
RELATED: Just Keep Going – Stallions RB CJ Marable makes a policy of perseverance
How many weeks are in the USFL’s regular season?
There are 10 weeks in the regular season. Each team will go head-to-head with division rivals twice and face off against teams of the opposite division once.
How will 2023 USFL playoffs work?
After the 10 week regular season comes to a close, the top two teams from each division will go head-to-head in two playoff games in late June, with the winners advancing to the USFL Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
2023 USFL Season Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
WEEK 1
Saturday, April 15
Philadelphia Stars 27, Memphis Showboats 23
Birmingham Stallions 27, New Jersey Generals 10
Sunday, April 16
Michigan Panthers 29, Houston Gamblers 13
New Orleans Breakers 22, Pittsburgh Maulers 15
WEEK 2
Saturday, April 22
New Orleans Breakers 38, Houston Gamblers 31
Birmingham Stallions 42, Memphis Showboats 2
Sunday, April 23
New Jersey Generals 20, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Michigan Panthers 24, Philadelphia Stars 10
WEEK 3
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans Breakers 45, Birmingham Stallions 31
Houston Gamblers 30, Memphis Showboats 26
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh Maulers 21, Philadelphia Stars 13
New Jersey Generals 28, Michigan Panthers 13
WEEK 4
Saturday, May 6
Houston Gamblers 41, Philadelphia Stars 16
Memphis Showboats 29, Michigan Panthers 10
Saturday, May 7
New Orleans Breakers 20, New Jersey Generals 17
Birmingham Stallions 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 20
WEEK 5
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh Maulers 23, Michigan Panthers 7
Houston Gamblers 27, Birmingham Stallions 20
Sunday, May 14
Philadelphia Stars 24, New Jersey Generals 21
Memphis Showboats 17, New Orleans Breakers 10
WEEK 6
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Birmingham at Michigan – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12 p.m. (FS1)
New Jersey at Houston – 4 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 7
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis – 2 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
WEEK 8
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey – 1 p.m. (FOX)
Michigan at New Orleans – 4 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 9
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Memphis – 3 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston – 2 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7 p.m. (FOX)
WEEK 10
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1 p.m. (USA and Peacock)
Birmingham at Memphis – 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston – 4 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia at Michigan – 7 p.m. (FOX)
Check out these other stories from NBC Sports’ Road to the USFL Kickoff Series:
- Reggie Corbin talks faith, fortitude, and football
- Case Cookus talks recovery, relationships, and more
- Darius Victor talks leadership role, life changes, and Generals football
- Tre Tarpley talks mindset and Maulers’ redemption tour