Swiatek sweeps aside Tsurenko to reach fourth round of Italian Open

Associated PressMay 14, 2023, 2:09 PM EDT
Getty Images
ROME – Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek swept aside Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Italian Open on Sunday and extend her winning streak at the Foro Italico to 13 matches.

Having routed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match after a bye in the first round, Swiatek has now dropped just two games over four sets.

Swiatek produced 22 winners to Tsurenko’s two.

If she raises the trophy again, Swiatek will join Chris Evert and Conchita Martínez as the third woman to win three consecutive titles in Rome.

The top-ranked Swiatek will next meet either 16th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova or 21st-seeded Donna Vekic, who were playing later.

Also advancing on the red clay was 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova, who beat ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3.

Madison Keys advanced to the last 16 when Victoria Azarenka withdrew before their match due to a right leg injury.

In men’s action, Holger Rune kept his composure amid a partisan crowd and eliminated Fabio Fognini, the veteran Italian, 6-4, 6-2.

Fognini took issue with a call early in the first set and protested at length to the chair umpire when his shot was called out after the mark was checked.

“How you can call this ball out? How can you make this mistake? There is no space,” Fognini said. “It’s impossible. How you can be so bad?”

Daniil Medvedev posted his first career win in Rome by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2. The Russian had lost his opener in his previous three appearances at the Foro.

Also, Stefanos Tsitsipas needed just two games to finish off a second-round win over Nuno Borges, 6-3, 6-3, in a match that had been suspended due to rain on Saturday.

Later, six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic was playing Grigor Dimitrov and local favorite Jannik Sinner was up against Alexander Shevchenko.

Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, dies at 79

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT
owen davidson
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Davidson died on Friday. Longtime friend Isabel Suliga said he died in Conroe, Texas.

He won 11 major titles in mixed doubles and two in men’s doubles. Davidson teamed with Billie Jean King to win eight of his Grand Slam trophies in a career that spanned from the early 1960s to mid-1970s.

In 1967, Davidson became only the third player in tennis history to earn all four major mixed doubles titles in the same year, including three with King.

“Our hearts are broken, but we find peace in the lifetime of wonderful memories we shared with our friend Davo,” King said in a tweet.

Known for his strong lefty serve, Davidson won the 1972 Australian Open with Ken Rosewall and the 1973 U.S. Open with John Newcombe – when they beat Rod Laver and Rosewall.

In singles, he reached the 1966 semifinals of Wimbledon by upsetting two-time defending champion Roy Emerson. Davidson also reached the quarterfinals in singles at seven other majors – five times at the Australian Championships and twice at the U.S. Nationals, a precursor to the U.S. Open.

Davidson played in the first match of the Open Era, defeating John Clifton in the first round of the British Hard Court Championships on April 22, 1968.

Davidson and King combined to win four major titles at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open. In the 1971 Wimbledon finals, they outlasted Margaret Court and Marty Riessen 3-6, 6-2, 15-13. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010.

Davidson was born in Melbourne on Oct. 4, 1943. He was coached by Hall of Famer Mervyn Rose and worked with Davis Cup captain Harry Hopman as a member of the Australian Davis Cup team. Davidson coached the British Davis Cup team from 1967-70.

He is survived by his son Cameron and brother Trevor Davidson.

French Open champs back to pre-pandemic pay; total prize money tops $50M

Associated PressMay 12, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT
Getty Images
PARIS – Paychecks for the two French Open singles champions will return to the pre-pandemic amount of 2.3 million euros each – about $2.5 million – and the total prize money is rising to a tournament-record 49.6 million euros – about $54 million.

The French tennis federation announced Friday what it will be offering at the clay-court Grand Slam event. Qualifying begins May 22; main-draw play starts May 28.

The title winners in singles will get the same pay as in 2019, which was the high mark in Paris. During the coronavirus pandemic, those prizes dropped to 1.6 million euros in 2020 and 1.4 million euros in 2021, before going back up to 2.2 million euros a year ago. Total prizes sank during that span, too, including to 34 million euros in 2021.

This year’s total represents a jump of more than 10% from 2022.

Losers in the first round of singles will get 69,000 euros – about $75,000 – which is a 50% hike from what they got in 2019, and an 11% increase from last year.

Losers in the first round of qualifying receive 16,000 euros – a little more than $17,000 – more than double what the 2019 payout was and up 14% from last year.

Money for wheelchair and quad tennis competitions rose 40% to 810,000 euros ($880,000), while women’s and men’s doubles payouts are 4% higher, including 590,000 euros ($640,000) to each winning pair.