Giro leader and favorite Evenepoel out of race after testing positive for COVID

Associated PressMay 14, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
CESENA, Italy — Giro d’Italia leader and favorite Remco Evenepoel had to withdraw from the race on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Evenepoel had won the day’s individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey.

But his Soudal Quick-Step team later announced that the world champion had returned a positive test for COVID-19 after the end of Sunday’s ninth stage.

“I am really sorry to be leaving the race,” Evenepoel said. “As part of the team’s protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive.

“My experience here has been really special and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks. I can’t thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. I will be cheering them on over the next two weeks.”

The rest of the team and staff were tested and were all negative.

Evenepoel had also won the opening time trial in dominant fashion and had led the Giro until the end of the fourth stage.

The 23-year-old Belgian had a 45-second lead over new race leader Geraint Thomas, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers. Primož Roglič, who was considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, was two seconds further back.

Evenepoel, who won the Spanish Vuelta last year, has had miserable luck in Italy.

He crashed out of the 2021 Giro, the only time he has competed in the Italian Grand Tour. That was Evenepoel’s first race back after a serious accident the previous year that left him with a broken pelvis after a crash sent him flying off the side of a bridge.

That also happened in Italy, in the Tour of Lombardy.

Giro leaders play it safe on first mountain stage as breakaway rider Bais wins

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT
Tim de Waele/Getty Images
CAMPO IMPERATORE, Italy — The first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia ended without any changes to the top of the overall standings on Friday.

The leaders all crossed together amid big banks of snow, three minutes behind a group of three breakaway riders.

Norwegian rider Andreas Leknessund therefore held on to the pink jersey, while pre-race favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic remained second and fifth overall, respectively.

Italian rider Davide Bais won the seventh stage when he attacked the other two breakaway riders with 150 meters to go. It was the first professional victory for Bais, who rides for the Eolo-Kometa team founded by former Giro champions Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso.

“It was unexpected because I went into the breakaway to prepare for an attack by Lorenzo Fortunato,” Bais said. “He was the inspiration for our team to go for a mountain stage victory since he made it at Monte Zoncolan two years ago. In the finale, I knew I was the fastest so I waited for my opportunity to make the last push.”

Karel Vacek crossed second, nine seconds behind, and Simone Petilli came third, 16 seconds behind.

The 218-kilometer (135-mile) route from Capua ended with what appeared to be a daunting top-category climb on the Gran Sasso d’Italia to Campo Imperatore in the central region of Abruzzo.

But the main pack rode at a slow pace virtually the entire way.

The main pack finished 3:10 behind Bais, with Evenepoel crossing fourth in the stage and Roglic fifth after a brief sprint

Evenepoel remained 28 seconds behind Leknessund, with Roglic 1:12 back in fifth.

“It was hard to climb up here,” Leknessund said. “But we controlled the situation. I was expecting some attacks that never happened because there was a headwind.”

Stage 8 on Saturday is an undulating 207-kilometer (129-mile) leg from Terni to Fossombrone featuring a few minor climbs.

Then there’s an individual time trial on Sunday.

The race ends in Rome on May 28.

Roglic gains time on Stage 8 of Giro; Healy wins with solo breakaway

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT
Tim de Waele/Getty Images
FOSSOMBORONE, Italy — Primoz Roglic launched the first significant attack of the Giro d’Italia in Saturday’s undulating eighth stage and gained 14 seconds on overall rival Remco Evenepoel.

Ineos teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas also rode strongly.

Irish rider Ben Healy won the stage with a solo breakaway, while Norway’s Andreas Leknessund held onto the pink jersey despite losing a big chunk of time.

Healy got into an early breakaway and surged ahead in the finale on the first of two ascents up the short but steep Muro dei Cappuccini climb, which featured gradients of up to 19%.

The Cappuccini climb was also where Roglic burst into action on the second ascent with six kilometers to go.

By the top of the climb, only Geoghegan Hart and Thomas were with Roglic, while Evenepoel was left behind, and Leknessund even further back.

Leknessund’s overall lead ahead of Evenepoel was reduced to eight seconds, with Roglic surging up to third, 38 seconds back.

“It’s a relief to retain the maglia rosa (pink jersey) after such a strong effort at the end,” Leknessund said. “It was the fight I expected in the last climb. I probably wouldn’t have raced like that if I wasn’t wearing the maglia rosa.”

Joao Almeida is fourth overall, while Thomas and Geoghegan Hart moved up to fifth and sixth, respectively.

Roglic is a three-time Spanish Vuelta champion, Geoghegan Hart won the Giro in 2020 and Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France. Evenepoel won the Vuelta last year and is also the reigning world champion.

Healy, who rides for the EF Education-EasyPost team, finished 1 minutes, 49 seconds ahead of Derek Gee and Filippo Zanna.

“I went from far out but I thought this was the right move,” Healy said. “I didn’t want to lose my chance to win. I had good legs all along.”

The 207-kilometer (129-mile) leg began in Terni and concluded in Fossombrone.

Before the stage, the Ineos team announced that time trial specialist Filippo Ganna had withdrawn from the race after testing positive for the coronavirus and “displaying mild flu-like symptoms.”

It was unfortunate timing for Ganna, since Stage 9 on Sunday is the longest of the race’s three individual time trials, following an almost entirely flat 35-kilometer (22-mile) route from Savignano Sul Rubicone to Cesena near the Adriatic coast.

The race ends in Rome on May 28.