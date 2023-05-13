Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, dies at 79

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT
Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Davidson died on Friday. Longtime friend Isabel Suliga said he died in Conroe, Texas.

He won 11 major titles in mixed doubles and two in men’s doubles. Davidson teamed with Billie Jean King to win eight of his Grand Slam trophies in a career that spanned from the early 1960s to mid-1970s.

In 1967, Davidson became only the third player in tennis history to earn all four major mixed doubles titles in the same year, including three with King.

“Our hearts are broken, but we find peace in the lifetime of wonderful memories we shared with our friend Davo,” King said in a tweet.

Known for his strong lefty serve, Davidson won the 1972 Australian Open with Ken Rosewall and the 1973 U.S. Open with John Newcombe – when they beat Rod Laver and Rosewall.

In singles, he reached the 1966 semifinals of Wimbledon by upsetting two-time defending champion Roy Emerson. Davidson also reached the quarterfinals in singles at seven other majors – five times at the Australian Championships and twice at the U.S. Nationals, a precursor to the U.S. Open.

Davidson played in the first match of the Open Era, defeating John Clifton in the first round of the British Hard Court Championships on April 22, 1968.

Davidson and King combined to win four major titles at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open. In the 1971 Wimbledon finals, they outlasted Margaret Court and Marty Riessen 3-6, 6-2, 15-13. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010.

Davidson was born in Melbourne on Oct. 4, 1943. He was coached by Hall of Famer Mervyn Rose and worked with Davis Cup captain Harry Hopman as a member of the Australian Davis Cup team. Davidson coached the British Davis Cup team from 1967-70.

He is survived by his son Cameron and brother Trevor Davidson.

French Open champs back to pre-pandemic pay; total prize money tops $50M

Associated PressMay 12, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT
PARIS – Paychecks for the two French Open singles champions will return to the pre-pandemic amount of 2.3 million euros each – about $2.5 million – and the total prize money is rising to a tournament-record 49.6 million euros – about $54 million.

The French tennis federation announced Friday what it will be offering at the clay-court Grand Slam event. Qualifying begins May 22; main-draw play starts May 28.

The title winners in singles will get the same pay as in 2019, which was the high mark in Paris. During the coronavirus pandemic, those prizes dropped to 1.6 million euros in 2020 and 1.4 million euros in 2021, before going back up to 2.2 million euros a year ago. Total prizes sank during that span, too, including to 34 million euros in 2021.

This year’s total represents a jump of more than 10% from 2022.

Losers in the first round of singles will get 69,000 euros – about $75,000 – which is a 50% hike from what they got in 2019, and an 11% increase from last year.

Losers in the first round of qualifying receive 16,000 euros – a little more than $17,000 – more than double what the 2019 payout was and up 14% from last year.

Money for wheelchair and quad tennis competitions rose 40% to 810,000 euros ($880,000), while women’s and men’s doubles payouts are 4% higher, including 590,000 euros ($640,000) to each winning pair.

Novak Djokovic expects to rev up his clay-court game at Italian Open

Associated PressMay 11, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT
ROME — Novak Djokovic is right where he wants to be after a slow start to his clay-court season.

Back at the Italian Open – the clay event where he’s had his most success.

The top-ranked Serb is a six-time champion in Rome and six-time runner-up.

“Historically throughout my career, Rome has always been a very nice tournament for me,” Djokovic said. “Hopefully it can serve, again, as a great, great springboard for me to what’s coming up in Paris where I want to play my best.”

The French Open, the clay-court Grand Slam, starts at the end of the month, and Djokovic is hoping to add a third title at Roland Garros after his victories in 2016 and 2021.

Djokovic is returning after three weeks off due to a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow.

In his previous two tournaments on red clay, Djokovic had consecutive early exits.

He lost in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti. Then Dusan Lajovic beat him in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina, dealing him his first loss to a countryman in 11 years.

“It’s all good,” Djokovic said of his elbow. “I mean, there’s always some things here and there that bother you on this level. It’s normal.

“Also when you’re not 25 anymore, I guess you experience that a bit more than what used to be the case,” added Djokovic, who will turn 36 the day after this tournament ends. “It takes a little bit more time to recover.”

Djokovic, who won the Australian Open at the start of the year, is clearly aiming to peak around the Grand Slams.

After a first-round bye, he’ll open with a night match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, an Argentine who reached clay finals in Santiago, Chile, and Houston earlier this year.

No matter his results at the Foro Italico, Djokovic will cede the No. 1 ranking back to Carlos Alcaraz after this tournament.

Alcaraz, who is making his Rome debut, is seeded second and in the opposite side of the draw from Djokovic.

While they have been trading the top spot back and forth, it’s the first time this year that both Djokovic and Alcaraz have entered the same tournament.

Alcaraz missed the Australian Open due to injury and Djokovic missed the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami, because he was prevented from entering the United States since he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Then Djokovic missed the Madrid Open because of his elbow. Alcaraz won the tournament.

“It is strange that we haven’t been in the same draw since the beginning of the season. Due to the circumstances on both sides, that didn’t happen,” Djokovic said. “He’s been playing some very impressive tennis, a great level. He’s the player to beat on this surface, no doubt.

“Of course, it depends if (Rafael) Nadal is going to play in (the) French Open or not. But Alcaraz is one of the top favorites without any dilemma.”

Nadal, who holds the record of 10 titles in Rome, is not playing as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury, leaving his status for Roland Garros in question.